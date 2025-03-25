Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beer giant Anheuser-Busch has ended sponsorship of the pride festival in its home city after supporting it for 30 years

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Bud Light and Budweiser, will no longer provide financial support to the St. Louis PrideFest, the city’s LGBT+ festival that runs from June 28 to 29.

Bud Light was the subject of 2023 right-wing backlash and a boycott after the brand partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, leading to a plummet in its sales.

According to KSDK, the decision has left the non-profit Pride St. Louis, which organizes the event, scrambling to find funds. Other organizations have also chosen to pull funding, according to the outlet.

The Independent has reached out to Anheuser-Busch for comment.

That’s left the non-profit $150,000 short of 2024 funds. In a statement to the TV station, Pride STL said the funding has been well below expectations. The non-profit’s board of directors is now working on amending the budget to ensure the event remains safe and engaging for attendees.

open image in gallery Participants wave rainbow colored flags during the annual PrideFest parade in St. Louis, Missouri in 2015 ( AFP/Getty Images )

The organization hopes residents will support the event by donating to the charity.

"In response to this drop in support, Pride St. Louis is humbly launching the #45for45 fundraising campaign, a community-driven initiative to commemorate 45 years of advocacy, support, and celebration," a statement released by the charity said.

"This milestone is not just about PrideFest—it’s about the work Pride St. Louis has done for decades to uplift, empower, and serve the LGBTQIA+ community year-round."

Pride St Louis is asking community members to donate at pridestl.org/45for45. The event is scheduled to take place at Soldiers Memorial Park downtown, with a Grand Parade taking place on the 29th.

open image in gallery Dylan Mulvaney attends Vanity Fair and Instagram's "Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood" party at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on February 26, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Every contribution directly supports the mission of Pride St. Louis and the work it does throughout the year," the statement continued. "Those who donate $45 or more will receive a commemorative 45th-anniversary lapel pin as a token of appreciation."

The non-profit’s President, Marty Zunig, said that while the lack of funding is disappointing, the event will commemorate the resilience of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“The #45for45 campaign is an opportunity for everyone, whether you’ve marched in the parade, attended our events, or simply believe in equality, to help ensure that these efforts continue for years to come. The community and our board are clear—canceling PrideFest is not an option,” Zuniga said in a statement.