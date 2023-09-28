Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a disturbing pattern of sexual harassment came to light at a US base in Antarctica, a federal agency blocked bars on the base from serving alcohol.

Some alcohol will still be available at McMurdo Station, though. Researchers on the base will be able to buy a weekly ration of alcohol from the station, according to the National Science Foundation.

The policy change comes after a flurry of sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. The Associated Press uncovered a pattern of women who said their claims were diminished by their employers.

In some of the cases revealed by the outlet, alcohol reportedly played a role.

The National Science Foundation told the news agency, however, that the policy shift had nothing to do with preventing sexual harassment or assault, but instead aimed to improve morale and welfare.

The agency said that it plans to implement other measures aimed at preventing sexual misconduct at the base, where roughly 70 per cent of workers are men. These policies include enhanced training, a new survey to collect data and monitor trends, and visits to the ice from experts, the outlet reported.

Karen Marrongelle, the agency’s chief operating officer, told the outlet: “We will not rest until we are confident that every member of the Antarctic community feels safe and supported.”

Still, the new mandate goes into effect on Sunday. The base’s two main bars — Southern Exposure and Gallagher’s — will serve nonalcoholic beverages. Locals will still be able to bring their own alcohol to these bars.

At the Coffee House, which previously served alcohol, nonalcoholic drinks on the premises will be allowed, but it will be open all day and night for locals to socialise.

The AP previously reported that one woman who reported a colleague had groped her was made to work with him again, while another woman who told her employer she was sexually assaulted was fired two months later. Yet another woman said her bosses at the base switched her allegations from rape to harassment.