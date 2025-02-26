Frantic search for 2-year-old at center of AMBER alert after car is found - but not the boy
A car has been found in connection with the search for a missing two-year-old in Texas but the boy is still missing, authorities said.
Anthony Stroder, originally from Midwest City in Oklahoma, has been missing since January.
Potter County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a car in connection to the search was found in Amarillo, Texas.
The child is believed to be with his non-custodial mother Katelyn Thornton, 22, and her boyfriend Aurelio Cardenas, 26, according to Sergeant Eric Hooker.
“I believe the longer the child is missing, the further the endangerment becomes. Just based off of not being in his comfort zone, not being with, you know, accurate family members,” Hooker told local media.
More follows
