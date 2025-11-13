Former NFL player Antonio Brown released from Miami jail to await attempted murder trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown walked out of a Miami jail on Thursday, released on $25,000 bail after pleading not guilty to a second-degree attempted murder charge.

Brown, 37, embraced attorney Mark Eiglarsh outside the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami. He held a bag of belongings as they walked to a nearby food truck, where Brown got a drink, and then they left in the lawyer's vehicle.

Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer ordered Brown to wear a GPS ankle monitor as he awaits his trial. He faces a potential 15-year prison sentence and a fine up to $10,000 if convicted.

Prosecutors had sought pretrial detention, contending Brown is a high-paid former professional athlete with resources to flee. Eiglarsh told the judge Wednesday that Brown, who no longer has a passport, would return to his home in Broward County, Florida, while the case proceeds.

Brown is accused of grabbing a handgun from a security staffer after a celebrity boxing match in Miami on May 16 and firing two shots at a man he had gotten into a fistfight with earlier, according to an arrest warrant. Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu told investigators that one of the bullets grazed his neck.

Brown’s attorney said Wednesday that the affidavit is mistaken — Brown actually used his personal firearm, and the shots were not aimed at anyone.

Brown spent 12 years in the NFL and was an All-Pro wide receiver who last played in 2021 for Tampa Bay. He spent much of his career with Pittsburgh. For his career, Brown had 928 receptions for more than 12,000 yards and 88 total touchdowns, counting punt returns and one pass.