Antonio Brown detained after gunshots outside Adin Ross' boxing event

Antonio Brown was briefly detained by police early Saturday following an altercation in which gunshots were fired outside a celebrity boxing event in Miami, according to the former NFL star and video posted to social media.

Miami police confirmed in a written statement that officers responded to the area at about 3 a.m. after receiving an alert from the gunshot-detection system ShotSpotter. Officer Kiara Delva, a department spokeswoman, said police questioned several people but made no arrests. No injuries were reported at the scene.

The investigation continues, Delva said, and she could not confirm the names of anyone involved.

Video posted to social media showed Brown involved in a fight with several people at the boxing event, which was hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross. He was seen apparently holding a black pistol as he pursued someone. Shots could be heard off camera shortly thereafter.

Additional video showed Brown, hands behind his back, being escorted from the venue by an officer.

Brown posted on social media that he had been “jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me."

"Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED,” Brown wrote.

Brown's statement did not mention the gunshots.

Brown played for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018, where he emerged as one of the NFL’s top receiving threats and twice led the league in receiving yards. His career took a downturn because of various on- and off-field issues, including his contract being voided by the Oakland Raiders before the start of the 2019 season.

He split his final three NFL seasons with New England and Tampa Bay, and his career ended with Brown stripping off his jersey, pads and gloves, while walking off the field during the Buccaneers’ 2021 regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Brown announced his retirement a few months later.