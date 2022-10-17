Ex-NFL player Antonio Dennard shot and killed outside bar

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former NFL star Antonio Dennard has been shot dead outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead in hospital after being shot outside the Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, the Berks County coroner’s officer told WFMZ.

Dennard, who played defensive back, spent time with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during a five-year professional career.

