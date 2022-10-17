Ex-NFL player Antonio Dennard shot and killed outside bar
32-year-old had spent time with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars
Former NFL star Antonio Dennard has been shot dead outside a bar in Reading, Pennsylvania, authorities say.
Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead in hospital after being shot outside the Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, the Berks County coroner’s officer told WFMZ.
Dennard, who played defensive back, spent time with the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during a five-year professional career.
