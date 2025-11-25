Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A climber from the United States was among two people killed in a fall on Aoraki, New Zealand's tallest peak.

The men were part of a four-person group climbing near the summit of Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook, on Monday.

Two climbers were rescued by helicopter after authorities received a distress call late that night but the other two couldn't be found.

Searchers in helicopters looked for them through the night before their bodies were discovered Tuesday morning local time.

Specialists from rescue organizations and government agencies recovered the men's bodies later on Tuesday, Police Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said.

open image in gallery Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook, New Zealand's highest mountain, is shown at sunset ( AP Photo/Carey J. Williams )

None of the climbers has been publicly identified, but Walker said one of the dead men was from the U.S.

Authorities, she said, were working with the U.S. consulate. A coroner in New Zealand will investigate the deaths.

The other person who died was an internationally-recognized climbing guide and a member of the New Zealand Mountain Guides Association, the organization said in a statement.

Sgt. Kevin McErlain told The Timaru Herald on Tuesday the pair had been connected by a rope when they fell near the summit of Aoraki, which is on New Zealand's South Island.

The pair rescued were another mountain guide and their client, whose nationalities are not known. They were uninjured.

Aoraki is 3,724 meters (12,218 feet) high and is part of the Southern Alps, the scenic and icy mountain range that runs the length of the South Island. A settlement of the same name at its base is a destination for domestic and foreign tourists.

The peak is popular among experienced climbers. Its terrain is technically difficult due to crevasses, avalanche risk, changeable weather and glacier movement.

More than 240 deaths have been recorded on the mountain and in the surrounding national park since the start of the 20th century. Dozens of those who died on the mountain have never been found.

Those disappearances include three men, two from the United States and one from Canada, who were believed to have died on Aoraki in December 2024. The Americans — Kurt Blair, 56, from Colorado and Carlos Romero, 50, of California — were certified alpine guides.

The climbers were missing for five days before New Zealand authorities halted a search for them, saying discoveries of their belongings suggested the men had fallen to their deaths.