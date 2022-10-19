AP News Digest 3:25 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ELECTION 2022-AP POLL-DEMOCRACY — A new poll shows that many Americans remain pessimistic about the state of their democracy and the way elected officials are chosen. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found that just 9% of U.S. adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well.” By Gary Fields and Christina A. Cassidy. SENT: 1,080 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ISRAEL’S-DILEMMA — The Iranian-made drones that Russia sent slamming into central Kyiv this week are complicating Israel’s balancing act between Russia and the West. Israel has stayed largely on the sidelines since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last February so as not to damage its strategic relationship with the Kremlin. It has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine but has refused Ukrainian requests for weapons and refrained from imposing strict economic sanctions on Russia. But with news of Moscow’s deepening ties with Iran, Israel’s sworn foe, pressure is growing on Israel to back Ukraine in the grinding war. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 950 words, photos.

IRAN-PROTESTS — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi received a hero’s welcome on her return to Tehran, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi repeated what had been posted on Instagram that not wearing the hijab was “unintentional” and her travel had been as previously planned. By Jon Gambrell. SENT: 960 words, photos.

BRITAIN-ECONOMY — U.K. inflation accelerated to a 40-year high in September as the soaring cost of food squeezed household budgets. The consumer price index rose 10.1%, compared with 9.9% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said. The new data shows inflation returned to the July peak and is once again at the highest since early 1982.

ELECTION 2022-BIDEN-OIL — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. By Josh Boak and Zeke Miller. SENT: 890 words, photos.

YEMEN HUNGER — For years, starvation has been an everyday threat for Yemen’s children. Now, there are fears it could get worse, as a long-running civil war threatens to escalate after months of a tenuous truce. The United Nations estimates that 500,000 children are struggling to survive. By Anwar Salem and Samy Magdy. SENT: 810 words, photos.

ABORTION-MEDICAL TRAINING — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine are facing tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. By James Pollard. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-DANNY MASTERSON — Rape allegations aired against “That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson. SENT: 920 words, photos.

CARDI B-TATTOO TRIAL — Lawyer: Cardi B “humiliated” man with racy image on mixtape. SENT: 530 words, photo.

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-KEVIN SPACEY — Kevin Spacey finishes testimony at New York civil sex abuse trial. SENT: 480 words, photos, video.

MLB-PLAYOFF PRIMER — Yankees-Astros open ALCS; Phillies lead Padres in NLCS. SENT: 840 words, photos.

WARRIORS-CURRY-GRINER — Stephen Curry offers Warriors’ support of Brittney Griner. SENT: 210 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-INDIANA-SECRETARY OF STATE — A former Mike Pence aide is sidestepping previous support for tighter voting restrictions and doubts about the 2020 presidential vote as he tries to avoid turbulence in his campaign for what would typically be a little-noticed election win by a Republican seeking Indiana’s top elections office. SENT: 970 words, photos.

TRANSPORTING MIGRANTS-NYC TENTS — A complex of tents built on an island opens as part of New York City's effort to house the thousands of migrants who have been bused into the city by southern border states since the spring. SENT: 550 words, photos, video.

NORTH CAROLINA SHOOTING — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. SENT: 340 words, photo.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korea fired about 100 more artillery shells toward the sea in response to South Korean live-firing drills at border areas as the rivals accuse each other of dialing up tensions on the Korean Peninsula with weapons tests. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CHINA-PARTY CONGRESS-FUTURE LEADERS — While Xi Jinping is primed to receive a third term as head of China’s ruling Communist Party, it is unknown who will join him for the next five years on the party’s leading bodies, the Central Committee and the Politburo. SENT: 850 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-HAITI — The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on influential gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed “Barbecue.” SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

ITALY-POLITICS — Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian ex-premier who has a longtime friendship with Vladimir Putin, has been caught on audiotape boasting that he had recently reconnected with the Russian president and exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and “sweet” letters over his recent birthday. SENT: 520 words, photos.

FERTILITY MEDICINE-DISPARITIES — Black-white disparities exist in fertility medicine, according to a study of U.S. births. By Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson. SENT: 650 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 360 words, photos.

TOKYO-BRIBERY SCANDAL — The bribery scandal tied to the Tokyo Olympics won't go away, sullying the legacy of the organizing committee as Japan continues in talks with the International Olympic Committee to land the 2030 Winter Olympics for Sapporo. SENT: 480 words, photo.

