AP News Digest 3:30 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

WALMART MASS SHOOTING — A shooting at a Walmart in Virginia left several people dead and wounded, though the exact numbers were not immediately known, police said. The shooter was among the dead, officials said. Police in Chesapeake did not have a number of dead, but an officer said it was “less than 10, right now.” SENT: 430 words, photos. UPCOMING: Police briefing at 8 a.m., video.

COLORADO SPRINGS-SHOOTING — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub is nonbinary, the suspect’s defense team says in court filings. Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was beaten into submission by patrons during Saturday night’s shooting at Club Q, was scheduled to appear in court for the first time by video from jail. The motive in the shooting was still under investigation, but authorities said Aldrich faces possible murder and hate crime charges. By Thomas Peipert, Jesse Bedayn and Brittany Peterson. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, videos. UPCOMING: Court hearing at 1:30 p.m. With COLORADO-SPRINGS-SHOOTING-SURVIVORS — Colorado club shooting survivor: “I want to be resilient."

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA-IPHONE FACTORY — Employees at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory in China have been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls, according to employees and videos posted on social media. By Business Writers Joe McDonald and Zen Soo. SENT: 490 words, photos.

ISRAEL-EXPLOSION — Two blasts went off near bus stops in Jerusalem, killing one person and injuring at least 14, in what police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. By Alon Bernstein. SENT: 610 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP — Donald Trump has spent years teasing the prospect of another presidential run. But in the first week since announcing his third bid for the White House, he’s done little to suggest that he’s organizing a traditional campaign. By Jill Colvin. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos by 5 a.m.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE — More rescuers and volunteers were deployed in devastated areas on Indonesia’s main island of Java to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake that killed at least 268 people. With many missing, some remote areas still unreachable and more than 1,000 people injured in the 5.6 magnitude quake, the death toll was likely to rise. By Andi Jatmiko. SENT: 890 words, photos, video.

WORLD CUP

WCUP-VIEWER’S GUIDE — Alphonso Davies will make his World Cup debut in a boost for Canada, which returns to soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since 1986. By National Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 970 words, photos. With WCUP-PHOTO-GALLERY — World Cup highlights from Day 3.

TRENDING

WCUP-MAN UNITED-RONALDO — Cristiano Ronaldo parts with Manchester United. SENT: 310 words, photos.

ALASKA-MOOSE RESCUE — Alaska firefighters help rescue a moose trapped in a home. SENT: 320 words, photos.

CONGRESS-MCCARTHY-BORDER — GOP’s McCarthy threatens to impeach Mayorkas over border. SENT: 320 words, photo.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BOOSTER — U.S. renews push for COVID boosters as data show they protect. SENT: 780 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-TRUMP-TAXES — The Supreme Court cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. SENT: 670 words, photos.

NATIONAL

PHANTOM TRAFFIC JAMS — As millions of people travel the interstates this Thanksgiving, many will encounter patches of traffic at a standstill for no apparent reason — no construction or accident. Researchers say the problem is you. SENT: 770 words, photos.

FOUR DEAD-UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept said that detectives have looked extensively into information that one of the victims had a stalker and have not been able to verify it. SENT: 250 words, photos.

FOUR DEAD-OKLAHOMA — The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested by officers in South Florida, police said. SENT: 610 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS-BOLSONARO — More than three weeks after losing a reelection bid, President Jair Bolsonaro blamed a software bug and demanded the electoral authority annul votes cast on most of Brazil’s nation’s electronic voting machines, though independent experts say the bug doesn’t affect the reliability of results. SENT: 910 words, photos.

BRITAIN-SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE — Britain’s Supreme Court is due to rule on whether Scotland can hold a vote on independence without the consent of the U.K. government, a case with huge implications for the future of the United Kingdom. SENT: 440 words, photo.

SYRIA-TURKEY — Turkish airstrikes on northern Syria over the weekend that killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers could pose a setback to the recent move toward a rapprochement between the two countries after 11 years of tension and hostility. SENT: 970 words, photos. With SYRIA-TURKEY-INVASION — Kurdish forces preparing to repel Turkish ground invasion.

INDIA-NATURE WORSHIPPERS — Millions of Indigenous tribespeople want India to give their nature-worshipping religion of Sarna Dharma official status. SENT: 1,470 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,100 words has also been sent.

TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwest Turkey, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. SENT: 310 words.

MALAYSIA-ELECTION — Malaysia’s king met with lawmakers and will next consult other royal families in a continuing search for a prime minister after inconclusive general elections that saw the rise of Islamists sparked anxieties in the multiracial nation. SENT: 670 words, photos.

IRAQ-WATER BUFFALOES — Iraq’s water buffaloes are suffering from dire water shortages in the country’s iconic southern marshes. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

SMALL BUSINESS-HOLIDAY MARKETS — After two years of pandemic holidays when people shifted more dollars online, shoppers are back in force at stores and holiday markets, and small businesses say it is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. By Business Writer Mae Anderson. UPCOMING: 960 words, photos by 6 a.m.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares advanced after solid earnings pushed retailers higher on Wall Street ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SPORTS

PRAYER ON THE FIELD — The Supreme Court decision allowing prayer on high school football fields prompted speculation that it would become an even bigger part of the game-day fabric, though that hasn’t seemed to be the case. By Sports Writer Larry Lage. SENT: 840 words, photos, video.

NCAA-CONCUSSION LAWSUIT — In a verdict that could affect countless claims by athletes who sue sports organizations for head injuries, a Los Angeles jury rejected a lawsuit seeking $55 million by the widow of a former USC football player who said the NCAA failed to protect him from repeated head trauma that led to his death. SENT: 920 words, photos.

