AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

—————————

TOP STORIES

—————————

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING — The former student who shot through the doors of a Christian elementary school in Nashville and killed three children and three adults had drawn a detailed map of the school, including potential entry points, and conducted surveillance of the building before carrying out the massacre. By Jonathan Mattise, Travis Loller and Holly Meyer. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, videos. With HIGHLAND-PARK-SURVIVOR-NASHVILLE — Highland Park survivor heads to scene of Nashville shooting; NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING-DOCTOR — Doctor decries gun violence after school shooting near miss; SCHOOL-SHOOTINGS-LIST.

BANK COLLAPSE-CONGRESS — The nation’s top financial regulator is asserting that Silicon Valley Bank’s own management was largely to blame for the bank’s failure earlier this month and says the Federal Reserve will review whether a 2018 law that weakened stricter bank rules also contributed to its collapse. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 940 words, photo.

CONGRESS-OVERSIGHT-AFGHANISTAN — House Republicans plan to deliver a subpoena to Secretary of State Antony Blinken for classified cables related to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, marking an unprecedented effort to force the release of sensitive documents to Congress. SENT: 660 words, photo.

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Bending to a wave of mass protests, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed his contentious judicial overhaul plan and said he wanted “to avoid civil war” by making time to seek a compromise with political opponents. By Josef Federman and Ilan Ben Zion. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, videos. With ISRAEL-POLITICS-EXPLAINER — How Netanyahu judicial plan sparked massive unrest in Israel.

SEVERE WEATHER-VICTIMS — Friends and neighbors say retirees Lonnie and Melissa Pierce lived a quiet life in the Mississippi Delta before a powerful tornado dropped a semi-truck onto their home like a bomb. By Robert Bumstead and Michael Goldberg. SENT: 530 words, photos, video. With SEVERE WEATHER — Mississippi tornado victims wonder, “How can we rebuild?”

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-MARK HAMILL — A downloadable app that has been voiced by “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill is triggered when air raid alarms sound in Ukraine. He urges people with his grave but also calming baritone to take cover. He also tells them when the danger has passed by signing off with “May the Force be with you.” The actor told the AP that he’s admiring Ukraine’s resilience from afar in California. By John Leicester. SENT: 840 words, photos.

————————

MORE NEWS

————————

CHIPOTLE UNION LAWSUIT — Chipotle agrees to pay after closing store that sought union. SENT: 370 words, photos.

——————

NATIONAL

——————

PROSECUTOR DISCIPLINE — A new Georgia commission to discipline and remove wayward prosecutors would be the latest move nationwide to ratchet up oversight on what Republicans see as “woke prosecutors” who aren’t doing enough to fight crime. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

BLANKETS FOR REFUGEES — A national project to urge local residents to make artistic blankets and quilts for newly arrived immigrants with personal notes about their families’ experiences with immigration has produced thousands of “Welcome Blankets” in a handful of cities around the U.S. SENT: 670 words, photos, video.

—————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————

KOREAS TENSIONS — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for his nuclear scientists to increase production of weapons-grade material to make bombs to put on his increasing range of weapons. SENT: 1,020 words, photos. With RUSSIA-JAPAN-MISSILE TEST — Russia says it test-fired anti-ship missiles in Sea of Japan.

HARRIS-AFRICA — Vice President Kamala Harris will pledge a new era of partnership with Africa when she speaks from Black Star Gate, which commemorates Ghana’s independence from colonialism. SENT: 300 words, photos. UPCOMING: 750 words after 7:30 a.m. speech.

ECUADOR-LANDSLIDE — A huge landslide swept over an Andean community in central Ecuador, burying dozens of homes, killing at least seven people and sending rescuers on a frantic search for survivors, authorities said. SENT: 570 words, photos, video.

———————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

———————

CLIMATE-SUPERCELLS — America will probably get more killer tornado- and hail-spawning supercells as the world warms, according to a new study that also warns the lethal storms will edge eastward to strike more frequently in the more populous Southern states, like Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee. By Science Writer Seth Borenstein. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, video.

RENEWABLE ENERGY REPORT — Electricity generated from renewables surpassed coal in the United States for the first time in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced. SENT: 540 words, photos.

—————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher as investors got some relief from worries over troubled U.S. lenders with a planned takeover of failed Silicon Valley Bank. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 660 words, photos.

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

FINAL FOUR LOOKAHEAD — South Carolina is two wins away from completing the 10th undefeated season in women’s college basketball history. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 660 words, photos.

FREE AGENTS TO WATCH — Shohei Ohtani's upcoming free agency is one of baseball's top storylines entering 2023, but he's not the only big name in the final year of his contract. By Baseball Writer Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 a.m.

NCAA-MIAMI-MILLER'S TIME — Jordan Miller entered the transfer portal two years ago and wasn't immediately on Miami's radar. That is, until a guy who the Hurricanes know as ''Clutch" called. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 a.m.

—————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————

GWYNETH PALTROW SKIING LAWSUIT — Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to call a series of experts and read depositions from her two teenage children in the first full day of the movie star’s trial that they have to call witnesses to make their case. SENT: 640 words, photos, video.

—————————

HOW TO REACH US

—————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Hiro Komae (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.