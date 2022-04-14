AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian forces said they hit and badly damaged the flagship warship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, and Russia said its crew was forced to evacuate as a result of a fire without acknowledging an attack, as the battle shifts east and around the battered city of Mariupol where the defenders were still holding out. The governor of the Odesa region said the Ukrainians struck the guided-missile cruiser Moskva with two missiles and caused “serious damage.” Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the ship was damaged but not that it was hit by Ukraine — it said ammunition on board detonated as a result of a fire of as-yet undetermined causes. If confirmed, the sinking of the cruiser would be a major blow to Russia, after the tank carrier Orsk was hit and set on fire in an attack in Berdyansk in the Sea of Azov late last month. By Adam Schreck. SENT: 920 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST.

Recommended Johnson and Sunak issued Partygate fines by police

RUSSIA-CRACKDOWN — Hundreds of Russians are facing charges for speaking out against the war in Ukraine since a law was passed last month that criminalizes the spread of “false information” about the invasion and disparaging the military. Human rights groups say the crackdown has led to criminal prosecutions and possible prison sentences for at least 23 people, with over 500 others facing misdemeanor cases that have either led to hefty fines or are expected to result in them. Among those facing charges was a priest who preached about the suffering of Ukrainians and a man who held up a sign with no words — just asterisks. SENT: 1,160 words, photos. Also see MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR below. For full coverage.

SUBWAY SHOOTING-SUSPECT — The suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded by gunfire also left behind a trove of angry YouTube videos. Police were studying them for a possible motive. Frank James seemed to vent about nearly everything in his videos. Racism in America, his struggles with mental illness, New York City’s new mayor, 9/11, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Black women. By Michael Kunzelman, Michael R. Sisak and Bernard Condon. SENT: 1,110 words, photos. With SUBWAY SHOOTING — Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location; SUBWAY SHOOTING-GLANCE.

POLICE SHOOTING-MICHIGAN — A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident. Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed outside a house in Grand Rapids. The white officer repeatedly ordered Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!” By Anna Liz Nichols and Ed White. SENT: 840 words, photos, video.

BIDEN-THINKING SMALL — President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda is on hold, so he is scrounging for ways to demonstrate that he’s still making progress for Americans. Biden’s team is betting that smaller, discrete announcements can break through to voters better than talk of transformational plans. By Chris Megerian and Zeke Miller. SENT: 870 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 2:15 p.m. speech.

ISRAEL-GAZA-TODDLER'S DEATH — The death of a 19-month-old girl in the Gaza Strip has shone a light on the struggles faced by Palestinians from the isolated territory who require urgent medical care. Her application for an Israeli security permit languished for three months. By Joseph Krauss and Fares Akram. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GENOCIDE-EXPLAINER — Declaring any targeted campaign aimed at wiping out a group as genocide is not just a strong word — it’s a big deal, carrying unique obligations to act. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-BIDEN-JUST SAY IT — Several times since the Ukraine war started, Biden has made remarks that are not in step with U.S. policy. In each case, the White House has said he is only “speaking from his heart.” SENT: 900 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-DEVELOPING COUNTRIES IMPACT — Russia’s war on Ukraine threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions, a U.N. task force warned. SENT: 730 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING NEWS

————————

SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-CUBA GOODING JR — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touching. SENT: 590 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-GIRL MISTAKENLY SHOT — Police: Girl shot as California shop owner fires at thieves. SENT: 380 words, photos.

DEMOCRATIC DONOR-DRUG — Deaths Prosecutors seek life for political donor’s fatal fetish. SENT: 730 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-TRAVEL — CDC extends travel mask requirement to May 3 as COVID rises. SENT: 790 words, photos.

MEADOWS-VOTER-REGISTRATION — Mark Meadows removed as North Carolina registered voter. SENT: 500 words, photo.

————————

ELECTION 2022

————————

ELECTION 2022-OHIO-GOVERNOR — Ohio’s Republican governor won high marks early in the pandemic with his stay-at-home mandates. But now Mike DeWine is facing backlash for those moves from his party’s far-right faithful as he runs for a second term. SENT: 870 words, photos.

————————

WASHINGTON

————————

CAPITOL RIOT-QUADRIPLEGIC LAWMAKER — After the Capitol riot, longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island said he thought for a brief moment that the foolishness and recklessness of dividing the country would finally stop. That didn't happen, and it's one reason why Langevin is leaving Congress. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

WESTERN WILDFIRES — Firefighters scouted the drought-stricken mountainsides around a New Mexico village as they looked for opportunities to slow a wind-driven wildfire that a day earlier had burned at least 150 homes and other structures while displacing thousands of residents and forcing the evacuation of two schools. SENT: 720 words, photos.

TEXAS-BORDER DELAYS — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott defied intensifying pressure over his new border policy that has gridlocked trucks entering the U.S. and shut down some of the world’s busiest trade bridges as the Mexican government, businesses and even some allies urge him to relent. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

CAPITOL RIOT-TRUMP DEFENSE — An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testifies that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. SENT: 700 words, photo.

WESTERN WATER WOES — Federal water managers are scheduled to host a virtual meeting to share their annual operating plan for the Rio Grande, one of North America’s longest rivers. SENT: 800 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 4 p.m. meeting.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

SRI LANKA-ECONOMIC CRISIS — Sri Lankans shared milk rice and oil cakes to celebrate their traditional new year opposite the president’s office, where they camped out for a sixth day demanding his resignation over the worst economic crisis in memory. SENT: 450 words, photos.

——————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

——————————

AFRICA-CLIMATE-DROUGHT — Agricultural workers in the east and Horn of Africa are preparing for their most severe drought in 40 years, as authorities warn that higher temperatures and less than normal rainfall was recorded by weather agencies in March and April this year. SENT: 620 words, photos.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher after an advance on Wall Street that ended a three-day losing streak. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 660 words, photos.

EUROPE ECONOMY — The head of the European Central Bank could drop more hints about when the bank will start raising interest rates, with pressure increasing to follow the United States, United Kingdom and other countries in taking a harder line to combat soaring consumer prices. UPCOMING: 580 words, photos by 5 a.m.

PRODUCER PRICES — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for March. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated.

RETAIL SALES — The Commerce Department releases U.S. retail sales data for March. By Retail Writer Anne D’Innocenzio. UPCOMING: 130 words after 8:30 a.m. release, then updated.

————————

SPORTS

————————

STARS ON ICE — Stars on Ice returns after a two-year absence caused by the pandemic, and the 24-city tour includes Olympic gold medalist Nathan Chen and pairs world champs Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in the cast. By Sports Writer Barry Wilner. SENT: 720 words, photos.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Shuji Kajiyama (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.