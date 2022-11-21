AP News Digest 3:25 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

COLORADO SPRINGS-SHOOTING — As bullets tore through a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and wounding many more, one patron who’d been partying moments before rushed into action, grabbing a handgun from the suspect, hitting him with it and pinning him down until police arrived just minutes later. He was one of at least two customers who police and city officials credit with stopping the gunman and limiting the bloodshed in Saturday night’s shooting at Club Q. The violence pierced the cozy confines of an entertainment venue that has long been a cherished safe spot for the LGBTQ community in the conservative-leaning city. By Thomas Peipert and Jesse Bedayn. SENT: 1,190 words, photos, videos. Also see MORE ON COLORADO SPRINGS-SHOOTING below.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — The situation in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other major cities has deteriorated drastically after the largest missile attack on the country’s power grid on Tuesday. Ukrainian state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40% of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties, due to damage to at least 15 major energy hubs across the country. By Yuras Karmanau and John Leicester. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

WCUP-ARMBAND DISPUTE — In a tense meeting at the World Cup, FIFA tried to end a standoff with European teams about wearing unauthorized captain armbands for an anti-discrimination campaign that draws attention to Qatar. It didn’t work. By Sports Writer Graham Dunbar. SENT: 530 words, photos. With WCUP-PHOTO GALLERY — World Cup highlights from Day 1.

DISNEY-IGER RETURN — The Walt Disney Company announced that former CEO Bob Iger will return to head the company for two years in a move that stunned the entertainment industry. Disney said in a statement that Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had stepped down from the position. She said directors believed Iger was “uniquely situated” to guide the entertainment behemoth during “an increasingly complex period of industry transformation.” SENT: 320 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-RED CROSS — More Afghans will be struggling for survival as living conditions deteriorate in the year ahead, a top official of the International Committee of the Red Cross said in an interview, as the country braces for its second winter under Taliban rule. The religious group’s seizure of power in August 2021 sent the economy into a tailspin and fundamentally transformed Afghanistan, driving millions into poverty and hunger as foreign aid stopped almost overnight. By Riazat Butt. SENT: 490 words, photos.

NASA-MOON ROCKET — Less than a week after its dramatic sendoff, NASA's Orion capsule arrives at the moon, sweeping within 80 miles before settling into an orbit stretching thousands of miles. Three test dummies are along for the ride that will break the Apollo astronauts' distance records from a half-century ago. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos, video by 7:30 a.m.; capsule expected to reach moon at 7:44 a.m.

——————————————

MORE ON COLORADO SPRINGS-SHOOTING

——————————————

COLORADO SPRINGS-SHOOTING-RED FLAG LAW — Colorado Springs shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering. Yet despite that scare, there’s no public record that anyone tried to trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law. SENT: 870 words, photos.

COLORADO SPRINGS-SHOOTING-VICTIMS — On a typical night at the Club Q, a bastion for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative city of Colorado Springs, Daniel Aston — one of five people killed by a gunman — could be seen letting loose and sliding across the stage on his knees tailed by his mullet to whoops and hollers. SENT: 680 words, photos.

——————————

ELECTION 2022

——————————

ELECTION 2022-FUNDRAISING — Republicans are engaged in a round of finger-pointing as both parties sift through the results of Democrats’ stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. But the recriminations obscure a much deeper dilemma for the party: Many of their nominees failed to raise the money needed to mount competitive campaigns. SENT: 1,390 words, photos.

—————-

COVID-19

—————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou locked down its largest district as it tries to tamp down a major COVID-19 outbreak, suspending public transit and requiring residents to present a negative test if they want to leave their homes. SENT: 370 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HONG KONG — Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for the coronavirus after meeting with other regional leaders the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand, the city government said. SENT: 370 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

CHRISLEYS-FEDERAL CHARGES — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced. SENT: 800 words, photo.

INDONESIA-EARTHQUAKE — Earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java island, damages buildings. SENT: 230 words.

VENEZUELA-VIOLENCE — Venezuelan baseball league condemns violence after two brawls. SENT: 270 words.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

PHILIPPINES-US-HARRIS — The United States is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defense pact, U.S. and Philippine officials said, one of the initiatives that will be discussed during Vice President Kamala Harris’s visit that focuses on the defense of its treaty ally in the face of China’s sweeping territorial claims. SENT: 770 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-ELECTION — Malaysia’s longest-ruling coalition said it has not decided which bloc to support after weekend elections left neither with enough seats to form a government on its own, and it would ask the nation’s king to give it more time. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOUTH KOREA-MEDIA FREEDOMS — South Korea’s new president has suspended his unusual morning Q&A sessions with journalists after squabbling with a broadcaster over its coverage of his remarks caught on a hot mic in the United States. SENT: 520 words, photo.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets sank after Wall Street ended with a loss for the week amid anxiety about Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 560 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

ON FOOTBALL-STRONG SECONDS — Behind Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons, the Cowboys dismantled the Vikings and put the rest of the NFL on notice with a convincing 40-3 victory on the road against a team that had won seven straight games. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 a.m.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.