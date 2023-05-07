AP News Digest 5:30 a.m.

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

——————————-

TOP STORIES

———————————

MALL-SHOOTING-TEXAS — Hundreds of terrified shoppers fled in panic after a gunman stepped out of a silver sedan and opened fire at a Dallas-area outlet mall, killing eight and wounding seven before being killed by a police officer who happened to be nearby, authorities say. By Jake bleiberg and Rebecca Boone. SENT: 820 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GRAIN — Russia’s war has forced Ukraine’s grain farmers into a vicious dilemma. Those in areas now free from Russian occupation are risking their lives to strip their land of explosives before the critical spring planting season. But they still must cope with soaring production and transportation costs caused by Russia’s blockade of many Black Sea ports and recent restrictions that neighboring countries imposed on Ukrainian grain. By Samya Kullab. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CORONATION — King Charles III was crowned at Westminster Abbey, in a coronation ceremony steeped in ancient ritual and brimming with bling at a time when the monarchy is striving to remain relevant in a fractured modern Britain. In displays of royal power straight out of the Middle Ages, Charles was presented with an orb, a sword and scepter and had the solid gold, bejeweled St. Edward’s Crown placed atop his head as he sat upon the 700-year-old oak Coronation Chair. By Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, video. Additional stories below.

MICHIGAN-GUNS — Michigan could become the 20th state to pass a red flag law as the state looks for ways to address gun violence after its second mass school shooting in 15 months. The legislation has passed the Democratic-led Legislature and would be the first red flag gun legislation to pass in nearly three years. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will sign it. By Joey Cappelletti. SENT: 970 words, photos. This story moved as the Monday spotlight.

SCHOOL START TIMES — The idea of later school start times, pushed by many over the years as a way to help adolescents get more sleep, is getting a new look as a way to address the mental health crisis affecting teens across the U.S. Nationally, at least nine states are considering legislation related to school start times, up from four the previous year, according to the National Conference on State Legislatures. By Brooke Schultz. SENT: 950 words, photos.

RAC-KENTUCKY-DERBY — After seven deaths raised questions about the future of horse racing, Mage has earned a surprising Kentucky Derby victory, capping a nerve-rattling day that included two more fatalities ahead of the 149th edition of the world’s most famous race. By Racing Writer Beth Harris. SENT: 960 words, photos. With KENTUCKY-DERBY-FASHION-PHOTO-GALLERY -- Kentucky Derby hat styles: Bigger is often better (sent).

———————————————————————

KING CHARLES CORONATION

———————————————————————

BRITAIN-CORONATION-HARRY — In the fairy-tale ending to the ancient pageantry in which King Charles Ill was crowned monarch, he stepped into a gilded horse-drawn carriage with his queen and rode off to his palace. Following closely behind was Prince William, his eldest son and heir, along with his family, including 9-year-old Prince George who is second in line to the throne. SENT: 665 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CORONATION-INSIDE-THE-ABBEY -- An Associated Press reporter attended the coronation of King Charles III — although she didn’t see much. Neither did many of the 2,300 or so other guests inside Westminster Abbey. But still she says those present in the medieval church heard and felt the ceremony in a way that just wasn’t possible for those watching on television. It was in the moment the choir, organ and orchestra blasted out Handel’s coronation anthem so boldly that it startled even those who knew it was coming. And it was in the gusto with which the congregation shouted “God save the king!” after Charles was crowned. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CORONATION-QUEEN-CAMILLA -- Now that she has been crowned alongside her husband, King Charles III’s wife is officially known as Queen Camilla. While it sounds more official than “queen consort,” the changing of titles does not signify any practical difference in the role of the 75-year-old royal. SENT: 320 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CORONATION-JILL-BIDEN -- First lady Jill Biden, who represented the United States at the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III, tells The Associated Press there was “such beauty in the pageantry of the ceremony” and it was “just amazing to see.” SENT: 500 words, photos.

BRITAIN-CORONATION-FASHION-PHOTO GALLERY — Who wore what to King Charles III’s coronation. SENT: 375 words.

BRITAIN-CORONATION-PHOTO-GALLERY -- Pageantry, rain herald King Charles’ coronation. SENT: 180 words.

————————————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR— The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is expressing growing anxiety about the safety of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, after the governor of the Russia-occupied area ordered the evacuation of a town where most plant staff live amid ongoing attacks in the area. SENT: 530 words, photos.

——————————

MORE NEWS

—————————-

TURKEY-MULTI-VEHICLE-CRASH — A multi-vehicle crash in southern Turkey’s Hatay province killed at least 12 people and injured 31 others, including three seriously, officials say. SENT: 230 words.

FASHION-HATS BIG DAY-PHOTO GALLERY — If ever there was a banner day for hats — wild and colorful hats — it was Saturday. It was the duel spectacle of King Charles III’s coronation and the celebration that IS the Kentucky Derby. SENT: 310 words.

USS-COOPERSTOWN -- The Navy has commissioned the USS Cooperstown, named for the New York state village where the Baseball Hall of Fame is located and honoring the 70 members who served in the military during wartime. SENT: 260 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-PARTY-FATAL-SHOOTING — A 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police say. SENT: 270 words, photos.

-———————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————————————————-

TEXAS-LAWMAKER-MISCONDUCT -- A Texas legislative committee recommended that GOP Rep. Bryan Slaton be expelled for inappropriate sexual conduct with a 19-year-old intern. Slaton, from Royse City, could face an expulsion vote by the full House as early as Tuesday. Slaton, 45, has declined to comment on the allegations, and did not immediately respond to a phone message left by The Associated Press Saturday afternoon, but his attorney last month called the claims “outrageous” and “false.” SENT: 685 words, photos.

———————

NATIONAL

———————

TEXAS-MASS-SHOOTING-VICTIMS — The beautiful life Wilson Garcia, an Honduran immigrant, had built for his wife and three children was shattered when his neighbor burst into his Cleveland, Texas, home on April 28 and fatally shot five people, including his wife and 9-year-old son. The accused gunman, Francisco Oropeza, is now jailed, but Garcia and his neighbors are uncertain if they’ll ever recover. By Juan A. Lozano. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

AMMON-CIVIL-CASES — A far-right activist best known for his showdowns with federal and state law enforcement officials in Oregon and Nevada is now waging a one-sided standoff of a different kind after refusing to comply with court orders in an Idaho defamation lawsuit. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

SOUTH-KOREA-JAPAN — The leaders of South Korea and Japan met Sunday for their second summit in less than two months, as they push to mend long-running historical grievances and boost ties in the face of North Korea’s nuclear program and other regional challenges. SENT: 970 words, photos.

PERSIAN-GULF-TENSIONS — Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press show two oil tankers recently seized by Iran off the coast of one of its key port cities on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

BRAZIL-LULA-LONDON-ASSANGE -- After attending the coronation of King Charles III in London, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva denounced the lack of concerted efforts to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has spent four years in Britain’s Belmarsh Prison. SENT: 580 words, photos.

INDONESIA-MYANMAR-TRAFFICKING — Indonesian officials say they freed 20 of their nationals who were trafficked to Myanmar as part of a cyber scam, amid an increase in human trafficking cases in Southeast Asia. SENT: 460 words.

SYRIA-ARAB-LEAGUE — Foreign ministers from Arab League member states in Cairo were poised to vote Sunday on restoring Syria’s membership to the organization after it was suspended over a decade ago. SENT: 410 words.

ISRAEL-JORDAN — Israeli authorities have released a Jordanian lawmaker to his home country, Israel’s domestic security agency said, after he allegedly tried smuggling dozens of rifles and handguns through an Israeli-controlled border crossing. SENT: 370 words.

PAKISTAN — Rallygoers for a political party in Pakistan beat to death a participant for allegedly making a blasphemous speech, police say. SENT: 280 words.

——————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————

MTV-MOVIE-&-TV-AWARDS — The first big live awards show to air during the current screenwriters’ strike has retreated to a pre-taped event as the MTV Movie & TV Awards tries to chart a celebratory course through a turbulent Hollywood. SENT: 430 words, photos.

OBIT-NEWTON-MINOW — Newton N. Minow, who as Federal Communications Commission chief in the early 1960s famously proclaimed that network television was a “vast wasteland,” died. He was 97. Minow, who received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016, diedat home, surrounded by loved ones, said his daughter, Nell Minow. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

OBIT-CHRIS-STRACHWITZ — Chris Strachwitz, a producer, musicologist and one-man preservation society whose Arhoolie Records released thousands of songs by regional performers and comprised an extraordinary American archive that became known and loved worldwide, has died. He was 91. SENT: 900 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

BKN-WARRIORS-LAKERS — The Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series with a comfortable 127-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and a slow-starting LeBron James finished with 21 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. SENT: 920 words, photos.

BKN-KNICKS-HEAT — Jimmy Butler returned from his sprained ankle to score 28 points, Max Strus added 19 and the Miami Heat topped the New York Knicks 105-86 to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Miami and Kyle Lowry added 14 points for the Heat, who never trailed. SENT: 880 words, photos.

HKN-OILERS-GOLDEN-KNIGHTS — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers tied their Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece with a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Game 3 is Monday in Edmonton, where the Oilers were 23-12-6 during the regular season.

HKN-RANGERS-GALLANT -- The New York Rangers and coach Gerard Gallant are parting ways after losing in the first round of the NHL playoffs. The Rangers announced the change, which they called mutual, — less than a week after a seven-game series loss to the rival New Jersey Devils. SENT: 610 words, photos.

———————————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————-

