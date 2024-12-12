'Vanderpump Rules' star James Kennedy arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence
Police say “Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence
“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy has been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence, police said Thursday.
Police in Burbank, California, near Los Angeles were sent to a residence after a report of a man and woman arguing at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Burbank Police Sgt. Stephen Turner said in an email.
The investigation determined it was a domestic incident between the 32-year-old Kennedy, whose legal name is James Kennedy Georgiou, and a woman who was not identified, Turner said. Kennedy was arrested, jailed and then released after posting bail.
The Burbank city attorney will determine whether charges will be filed.
An email seeking comment from a representative for Kennedy was not immediately answered.
The London-born reality TV star and DJ has appeared on 10 seasons of “Vanderpump Rules," The Bravo and Peacock series based around the lives of workers at the swank restaurants of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum Lisa Vanderpump. The show is set to be rebooted with a new cast for its 12th season.
Kennedy first appeared in the second season as the boyfriend of cast member Kristen Doute. His Bravo bio says he now lives with current girlfriend and co-star, Ally Lewber.