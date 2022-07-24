AP News Digest 5:50 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

UNITED-STATES-CHINA-MILITARY — The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top U.S. military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop Sunday in Indonesia. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 870 words, photos.

CANADA-POPE — Pope Francis began a fraught visit to Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for abuses by missionaries at residential schools, a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Native communities and help them heal from generations of trauma. By Nicole Winfield. SENT: 940 words, photos.

EGYPT-RUSSIA — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Cairo for talks with Egyptian officials as his country seeks to break diplomatic isolation and sanctions by the west over its invasion of Ukraine. By Samy Magdy. SENT: 520 words., photos.

IOWA STATE PARK SHOOTING — A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42; his 42-year-old wife, Sarah Schmidt; and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, all of Cedar Falls, Iowa. Their bodies were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground. By Amy Forliti. SENT: 940 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday’s airstrikes as a “spit in the face” to Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements. SENT: 1,040 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

ELECTION 2022-NEW YORK GOVERNOR-ZELDIN ATTACKED — A man accused of attacking New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin during a recent campaign rally told investigators he’d been drinking that day and didn’t know who the congressman was, authorities said as the man was arrested on a federal assault charge. SENT: 390 words, photos.

DISNEY-DRESS-UP-SHOPS — When Disney reopens its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shops at resorts in Florida and California next month, the workers who help children dress up as their favorite animated characters will have new, more gender inclusive titles. That is because men are going to work at the shops for the first time. SENT: 150 words, photo.

SAILFISH ATTACK — Sailfish leaps out of water, injures woman off Florida coast. SENT: 150 words.

IRAN-EARTHQUAKE — Two moderate earthquakes rattled Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan, the country’s state TV reported. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. SENT: 230 words.

NATIONAL

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES — A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California’s largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the effects of the Oak Fire. SENT: 580 words, photos.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ARIZONA — A judge has dismissed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s demands that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks. SENT: 550 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians, the Palestinian rescue service has said, as the military said it confronted armed men during overnight operations in the occupied West Bank. SENT: 350 words.

HAITI-VIOLENCE — Hundreds of children and adults sheltered at a high school in Haiti’s capital Saturday after fleeing shooting in a neighborhood where fighting between two rival gangs in recent weeks has caused dozens of deaths and destroyed homes. SENT: 390 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

COMIC-CON-MARVEL — Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — set to “No Woman No Cry” — to fans at Comic-Con in San Diego. It was just one part of the massive Hall H presentation, which also included first-looks at “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and new information about Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will conclude with two Avengers movies in 2025: “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars.” With COMIC-CON-BLACK-ADAM-SHAZAM — Dwayne Johnson came out in full costume to promote his new superhero film “Black Adam” at Comic-Con in San Diego; COMIC-CON-PHOTO-GALLERY — The character and the spectacle of Comic-Con (both sent).

KYRGYZSTAN'S-NOMADS-FASHION-FESTIVAL-PHOTO-GALLERY — On the shore of one of the world’s deepest lakes, high up in Kyrgyzstan’s Tian Shan mountains, models strutted and sashayed in outfits mixing the ancient and modern at the World Nomads Fashion festival. SENT: 150 words, photos.

SPORTS

BBA-BLUE JAYS-RED SOX — All-Star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating Boston 4-1. SENT: 730 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

