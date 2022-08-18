AP News Digest 3:15 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

ONLY ON AP

————————

SACRED RIVERS-MIDDLE EAST-JORDAN — Symbolically and spiritually, the Jordan River is of mighty significance to many as the scene of miracles and the place where Jesus is said to have been baptized. Physically, today’s Jordan is more meager than mighty. Its dwindling waters run sluggish, a dull shade of greenish brown, by the time it reaches the area of Jesus’ baptism. By Mariam Fam. SENT: 2,260 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,230 words is also available.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

ELECTION 2022-ABORTION-REPUBLICANS — For decades, Republicans have appealed to conservative voters — and donors — with broad condemnation of abortion. But the Supreme Court’s June decision to repeal a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion is forcing Republicans to articulate more specifically what that opposition means, sometimes creating division over where the party should stand. By Hannah Fingerhut and Scott Bauer. SENT: 1,360 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to host the U.N. chief and Turkey’s leader for talks on the recent deal to resume Ukraine’s grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and efforts to help end the nearly six-month-old war. By Derek Gatopoulos. SENT: 630 words, photos, video.

TAIWAN-US-CHINA — The U.S. government will hold talks with Taiwan on a wide-ranging trade treaty in a sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy China claims as its own territory. SENT: 760 words, photos. With CHINA-JAPAN-TAIWAN — China, Japan officials meet amid Taiwan tensions. By Johnson Lai and Joe McDonald.

CLIMATE MIGRATION-BANGLADESH — Mohammad Jewel and Arzu Begum were forced to flee Ramdaspur village in Bangladesh last year when the Meghna River flooded and destroyed their home. The couple and their four sons moved to the capital, Dhaka, where they struggle to pay their rent and food bills on their small incomes. The low-lying country is home to 130 rivers and is particularly prone to flooding which has worsened due to climate change. Bangladesh is expected to have about a third of South Asia’s internal climate refugees by 2050. By Al-Emrun Garjon and Julhas Alam. SENT: 970 words, photos, video.

TRUMP-LEGAL TROUBLES-WEISSELBERG — Donald Trump’s chief financial officer is expected to plead guilty to tax violations Thursday in a deal that would require him to testify about illicit business practices at the former president’s company, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. By Michael R. Sisak. SENT: 570 words, photos. UPCOMING: Hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Also see TRUMP-FBI below.

AFGHANISTAN — A bombing at a mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul during evening prayers killed at least 21 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 33, eyewitnesses and police said. By Rahim Faiez and Ebrahim Noroozi. SENT: 450 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

NEW-ZEALAND-BODIES-IN-SUITCASES — New Zealand family finds children’s bodies in abandoned bags. SENT: 270 words, photos.

CHINA-SEVERE WEATHER — Sixteen dead, 36 missing in flash flood in western China. SENT: 200 words, photos.

SALMAN-RUSHDIE-ASSAULT — Salman Rushdie attacker “surprised" the author survived. SENT: 320 words, photo.

ROSALYNN CARTER-95TH BIRTHDAY — Rosalynn Carter, the second-oldest U.S. first lady ever, turns 95. SENT: 380 words, photos.

CDC-REORGANIZATION — CDC director announces shake-up, citing COVID mistakes. SENT: 740 words, photo.

LAKERS-JAMES-EXTENSION — LeBron James inks two-year, $97.1 million deal with Lakers. SENT: 400 words, photos.

CEO GRAVITY PAYMENTS-RESIGNATION — Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70,000 resigns. SENT: 270 words.

CATSKILLS HOTEL FIRE — Fire hits vacant Grossinger’s hotel, once a Catskills jewel. SENT: 260 words, photos.

FLORIDA-POLICE OFFICER — Shot Miami officer shot pursuing robbery suspect dies days later. SENT: 340 words, photos.

STEINWAY BUILDING — A look at the world’s skinniest skyscraper: Steinway Tower. SENT: 380 words, photo, video.

————————

POLITICS

————————

GEORGIA ELECTION INVESTIGATION — Rudy Giuliani said that he had “satisfied his obligation” after facing hours of questioning before a special grand jury in Atlanta as a target of an investigation into attempts by Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. SENT: 1,020 words, photos, video.

——————-

NATIONAL

——————-

TRUMP-FBI — Attorneys for many of the nation’s largest media companies will try to persuade a federal magistrate judge to make public the affidavit supporting the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search Trump’s Florida estate last week. SENT: 420 words, photos.

TEXAS-EXECUTION — Texas put to death a man who fatally stabbed a suburban Dallas real estate agent more than 16 years ago, the second execution this year in what has been the nation’s busiest death penalty state. SENT: 860 words, photos.

ABORTION-NORTH-CAROLINA — Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled, eroding protections in one of the South’s few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. SENT: 780 words, photo.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

KENYA-ELECTION — A U.S. congressional delegation has arrived in Kenya to meet with the new president-elect and the opposition figure likely to file a court challenge to his election loss in the latest electoral crisis for East Africa’s most stable democracy. SENT: 390 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-CONTEMPORARY SLAVERY — A U.N. investigator says contemporary forms of slavery are widely practiced around the world, including forced labor for China’s Uyghur minority, bonded labor for the lowest caste Dalits in South Asia, and domestic servitude in Gulf countries, Brazil and Colombia. SENT: 910 words.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

ELECTRIC MUSCLE CARS — Thundering gas-powered muscle cars, for decades a fixture of American culture, will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years as automakers begin replacing them with super-fast cars that run on batteries. By Auto Writer Tom Krisher. SENT: 890 words, photos, video.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower after the Federal Reserve said U.S. inflation is too high, suggesting support for more aggressive interest rate hikes. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 440 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo.

MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on this week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 250 words after 10 a.m. release, photo. With HOME SALES — Report on sales of existing homes in July.

————————

SPORTS

————————

NASCAR-KIMI RETURNS — Kimi Raikkonen, the 2007 Formula One champ, is coming out of retirement and returning to racing this weekend in the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International in upstate New York. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

——————————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

——————————————-

OBIT-JAPAN-HANAE MORI — Designer Hanae Mori, known for her elegant signature butterfly motifs, numerous cinema fashions and the wedding gown of Japan’s empress, has died, her office said. She was 96. SENT: 400 words, photos.

————————

