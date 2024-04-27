Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

News anchor Poppy Harlow announces departure from CNN

Anchor Poppy Harlow is leaving CNN

Via AP news wire
Saturday 27 April 2024 15:52
Poppy Harlow-CNN
Poppy Harlow-CNN (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Anchor Poppy Harlow is leaving CNN, according to the network.

Harlow, who joined CNN in 2008 and most recently co-hosted “CNN This Morning,” announced her parting from the cable news giant in an email to colleagues.

She called her time at CNN “a gift.”

“I have been inspired by you and learned so much from you – who are (and will remain) dear friends," Harlow wrote. “This place has shaped me as a leader, taught me resilience, shown me the value of perspective and how to make hard decisions."

At CNN, Harlow reported on the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and the 2015 Paris terror attacks, among other stories.

“I got to experience what makes this country great,” Harlow wrote in her email. “I sat with people in their best moments and in their hardest. They taught me about the human condition and what binds us.”

Earlier this year, CNN announced changes to the time slot for “CNN This Morning” and moved it to Washington.

CNN Chief Executive Mark Thompson lauded Harlow's time at the network.

“Poppy is a unique talent who combines formidable reporting and interviewing prowess with a human touch that audiences have always responded to," Thompson said.

Harlow previously worked as an anchor for the Forbes Video Network and was an anchor and reporter for NY1 News, according to her bio on CNN's website.

She earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Columbia University and a master's degree in Studies of Law from Yale Law School.

