Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 15-21:

Dec. 15: Singer Cindy Birdsong of The Supremes is 85. Drummer Dave Clark of the Dave Clark Five is 82. Drummer Carmine Appice of Vanilla Fudge is 78. Actor Don Johnson is 75. Actor Melanie Chartoff (“Rugrats,” ″Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 74. Director Julie Taymor (Broadway’s “The Lion King”) is 72. Actor Justin Ross (“A Chorus Line”) is 70. Bassist Paul Simonon of The Clash is 69. Country singer Doug Phelps (The Kentucky Headhunters, Brothers Phelps) is 64. Actor Helen Slater is 61. Actor Paul Kaye (“Game of Thrones”) is 60. Actor Molly Price (“Third Watch”) is 59. Actor Garrett Wang (“Star Trek: Voyager”) is 56. Actor Michael Shanks (“Stargate SG-1”) is 54. Actor Stuart Townsend (“Queen of the Damned”) is 52. Actor Geoff Stults (“Grace and Frankie,” new “Odd Couple”) is 48. Crowd-hyper Kito Trawick of Ghostown DJs is 47. Actor Adam Brody (“The O.C.”) is 45. Actor Michelle Dockery (“Downton Abbey”) is 43. Actor George O. Gore II (“My Wife and Kids”) is 42. Actor Camilla Luddington (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 41. Guitarist Alana Haim of Haim is 33. Actor Maude Apatow (Film’s “Knocked Up,” TV’s “Euphoria”) is 27.

Dec. 16: Actor Joyce Bulifant (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 87. Actor Liv Ullmann is 86. Journalist Lesley Stahl (“60 Minutes”) is 83. Guitarist Tony Hicks of The Hollies is 79. Singer Benny Andersson of ABBA is 78. Singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top is 75. Actor Xander Berkeley (“The Walking Dead”) is 69. Actor Alison LaPlaca (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 65. Actor Sam Robards is 63. Actor Jon Tenney (“The Closer,” ″Brooklyn South”) is 63. Actor Benjamin Bratt (“Private Practice,” ″Law & Order”) is 61. Comedian JB Smoove (“The Millers,” ″Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 59. Actor Miranda Otto (“Lord of the Rings” films) is 57. Actor Daniel Cosgrove (“Van Wilder,” “Guiding Light”) is 54. Singer Michael McCary (Boyz II Men) is 53. Actor Krysten Ritter (“Jessica Jones,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 43. Actor Zoe Jarman (“The Mindy Project”) is 42. Actor Theo James (“Insurgent,” “Divergent”) is 40. Actor Amanda Setton (“The Mindy Project,” ”Gossip Girl”) is 39. Bassist Dave Rublin of American Authors is 38. Actor Hallee Hirsh (“JAG,” “ER”) is 37. Actor Anna Popplewell (“The Chronicles of Narnia” films) is 36. Actor Stephan James (“Race,” ″Selma”) is 31.

Dec. 17: Actor Armin Mueller-Stahl (“Shine”) is 94. Singer-actor Tommy Steele is 88. Actor Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) is 79. Former “Hardball” host Chris Matthews is 79. Actor-comedian Eugene Levy is 78. Actor Marilyn Hassett (“The Other Side of the Mountain”) is 77. Actor Wes Studi (“Avatar,” “Into the West”) is 77. Drummer Jim Bonfanti of The Raspberries is 76. Actor Joel Brooks (“Six Feet Under”) is 75. Singer Paul Rodgers is 75. Singer Wanda Hutchinson Vaughn of The Emotions is 73. Actor Barry Livingston (“My Three Sons”) is 71. Actor Bill Pullman is 71. Country singer Sharon White of The Whites is 71. Director-producer Peter Farrelly (“There’s Something About Mary,” “Dumb and Dumber”) is 68. Bassist Mike Mills of R.E.M. is 66. Singer Sara Dallin of Bananarama is 63. Country singer Tracy Byrd is 58. Bassist Duane Propes of Little Texas is 58. Actor Laurie Holden (“The Walking Dead”) is 55. DJ Homicide of Sugar Ray is 54. Actor Sean Patrick Thomas (“The District,” ”Barbershop” films) is 54. Actor Claire Forlani (“Meet Joe Black,” ″CSI: NY”) is 53. Drummer Eddie Fisher of OneRepublic is 51. Actor Sarah Paulson (“American Horror Story,” “12 Years a Slave”) is 50. Actor Giovanni Ribisi is 50. Actor Marissa Ribisi (“Pleasantville”) is 50. Actor Milla Jovovich (“Zoolander,” ″The Fifth Element”) is 49. Singer Ben Goldwasser of MGMT is 42. Singer Mikky Ekko is 41. Actor Shannon Woodward (“Westworld,” ″Raising Hope”) is 40. Actor Emma Bell (“The Walking Dead”) is 38. Actor Vanessa Zima (Film’s “Ulee’s Gold,” TV’s “Murder One”) is 38. Guitarist Taylor York of Paramore is 35. Actor Graham Rogers (“Quantico”) is 34. Actor-singer Nat Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band,” “The Fault in Our Stars”) is 30.

Dec. 18: Guitarist Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones is 81. Director Steven Spielberg is 78. Movie critic Leonard Maltin is 74. Guitarist Elliot Easton of The Cars is 71. Comedian Ron White is 68. Singer Angie Stone is 63. Actor Brad Pitt is 61. Wrestler-actor Stone Cold Steve Austin (“Chain of Command”) is 60. Actor Shawn Christian (“Summerland,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 59. Actor Rachel Griffiths (“Brothers and Sisters,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 56. Singer Alejandro Sanz is 56. Actor Casper Van Dien (“Starship Troopers”) is 52. Country singer Cowboy Troy is 54. DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit is 52. Singer Sia (SEE’-ah) is 49. Country singer Randy Houser is 48. Actor Josh Dallas (“Manifest,” “Once Upon A Time”) is 46. Actor Katie Holmes is 46. Singer Christina Aguilera is 44. Actor Ashley Benson (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 35. Actor Bridgit Mendler (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 32. Singer Billie Eilish is 23. Actor Isabella Crovetti (“Vampirina”) is 20.

Dec. 19: Actor Elaine Joyce is 81. Actor Tim Reid is 80. Musician John McEuen (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 79. Country singer Janie Fricke is 77. Jazz drummer Lenny White of Return to Forever is 75. Actor Mike Lookinland (“The Brady Bunch”) is 64. Actor Scott Cohen (“Gilmore Girls”) is 63. Actor Jennifer Beals is 61. Actor Robert MacNaughton (“E.T.”) is 58. Magician Criss Angel is 57. Guitarist Klaus Eichstadt of Ugly Kid Joe is 57. Actor Kristy Swanson is 55. Model Tyson Beckford is 54. Actor Rosa Blasi (“Strong Medicine”) is 52. Actor Alyssa Milano is 52. Actor Tara Summers (“Mercy Street,” “Boston Legal”) is 45. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal is 44. Actor Marla Sokoloff (“The Practice,” “Full House”) is 44. Actor Nik Dodani (“Murphy Brown”) is 31.

Dec. 20: Actor Tommy Cole (“The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 83. Drummer-producer Bobby Colomby (Blood, Sweat and Tears) is 80. Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss is 79. Illusionist Uri Geller is 78. Musician Alan Parsons is 76. Actor Jenny Agutter (“Call the Midwife”) is 72. Actor Michael Badalucco (“The Practice”) is 70. Actor Blanche Baker (“Shakedown,” ″Holocaust”) is 68. Singer Billy Bragg is 67. Singer-bassist Mike Watt (The Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 67. Actor Joel Gretsch (“The Vampire Diaries,” “V″) is 61. Country singer Kris Tyler is 60. Singer Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes is 58. Actor Nicole deBoer (“The Dead Zone”) is 54. Director Todd Phillips (“The Hangover,” “Joker”) is 54. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 42. Actor Jonah Hill is 41. Actor Bob Morley (“The 100”) is 40. Singer JoJo is 34.

Dec. 21: Actor Jane Fonda is 87. Actor Larry Bryggman (“As The World Turns,” ”Die Hard: With a Vengeance”) is 86. Singer Carla Thomas is 82. Guitarist Albert Lee is 81. Actor Josh Mostel (“Billy Madison,” “Big Daddy”) is 78. Actor Samuel L. Jackson is 76. Singer Nick Gilder is 74. Actor Dennis Boutsikaris (“Better Call Saul”) is 72. Actor Jane Kaczmarek (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 69. Country singer Lee Roy Parnell is 68. Entertainer Jim Rose of The Jim Rose Circus Sideshow is 68. Former child actor Lisa Gerritsen (“Phyllis,” ″The Mary Tyler Moore Show”) is 67. Actor-comedian Ray Romano (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 67. Country singer Christy Forester of the Forester Sisters is 62. Drummer Murph of Dinosaur Jr. is 60. Actor-comedian Andy Dick is 59. Guitarist Gabrielle Glaser (Luscious Jackson) is 59. Actor Michelle Hurd (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’) is 58. Actor Kiefer Sutherland is 58. Actor Karri Turner (“JAG”) is 58. Actor Khrystyne Haje (“Head of the Class”) is 56. Country singer Brad Warren of The Warren Brothers is 56. Actor Julie Delpy is 55. Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant is 53. Singer-guitarist Brett Scallions (Fuel) is 53. Singer Lukas Rossi of Rock Star Supernova (TV: “Rock Star: Supernova”) is 48. Actor Rutina Wesley (“Queen Sugar,” “True Blood”) is 46. Keyboardist Anna Bulbrook of Airborne Toxic Event is 42. Actor Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”) is 41. Actor Kaitlyn Dever (“Last Man Standing”) is 28.