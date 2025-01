Air traffic controllers were initially offered buyouts and told to consider leaving government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just a day before a deadly midair collision at Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., employees at the Federal Aviation Administration were sent an offer to resign with eight months' pay.

The union for air traffic controllers recommended to its members that they not accept Tuesday’s offer, because the FAA had not decided which positions would be included in the resignation plan. An official for the Office for Personnel Management, the U.S. government's human resources arm, said Friday that controllers weren't eligible for the resignation plan or subject to the hiring freeze across much of the rest of federal government.

The crash Wednesday that killed all 67 people on board an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter has renewed focus on the real-world implications of President Donald Trump's push to slash the federal bureaucracy.

There's no evidence that the White House effort to downsize government played any role in the collision, with shortages of air traffic controllers long predating Trump taking office. But those who’ve worked in air safety say that those who try to dramatically shake up the federal workforce need to remember that lives are on the line.

“It concerns me that there are people who don’t want to reform or restructure institutions, they want to destroy institutions,” said James Hall, who was head of the National Transportation Safety Board under President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. “The American people enjoy the safest aviation system in the world. I don’t doubt there should be changes in government, but someone should remember the old adage to look before you leap.”

On Thursday, as the investigation into the crash was well underway, FAA employees were among the federal workers who received an email telling them to quit and find more useful work.

“The way to greater American prosperity is encouraging people to move from lower productivity jobs in the public sector to higher productivity jobs in the private sector,” read the memo from OPM.

An official with OPM, which made the resignation offers, said air traffic controllers are exempt from a hiring freeze that Trump announced on taking office on Jan. 20 and they are not eligible for a buyout even though they were sent the offer. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal government operations.

It was unclear if the controllers themselves have been notified by OPM whether they are exempt. After the initial offer went out, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association recommended in an email to its union members not to submit a request for the resignation until more information was available. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the union email.

NATCA President Nick Daniels said officials had not explained to the union the details of how its employees would be affected by the retirement program.

“NATCA has not received a briefing on how or whether the deferred resignation program will be implemented in the FAA," Daniels said in a statement provided to the AP Friday.

“It is not yet clear how this program will affect aviation safety workers represented by our Union,” he added. "However, we are concerned about the potential effect to public safety and the efficiency and capacity of the air traffic control system if FAA were to lose experienced aviation safety personnel during a universally recognized air traffic controller staffing shortage.”

Though the new administration insists its cost-cutting will exempt public safety workers and keep citizens safe, its rhetoric and approach have been more sweeping than surgical.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the technology mogul Trump tapped to lead the effort, has said “bureaucracy is killing America” and repeatedly called for massive, across-the-board reductions in the federal workforce. Trump and his supporters have made personal loyalty to the president a top priority in hiring new workers or keeping existing ones.

During the campaign, Musk demanded the resignation of FAA administrator Michael Whitaker, who clashed with Musk over regulating SpaceX and stepped down the day before Trump took office. That left the FAA leaderless until Trump, at a Thursday press conference after the crash, named an acting head of the agency.

Trump blamed diversity hiring after the crash — despite no evidence about the qualifications of anyone involved in the collision — and alleged that former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama lowered standards to meet racial or other quotas. He decried an FAA diversity policy that existed during his first administration.

Though the Trump administration talks about the need to shed federal workers, the government has been desperate to hire air traffic controllers for nearly a decade. The FAA has struggled to keep up with the rapidly increasing number of commercial flights, even as there had been no fatal air accidents since 2009. Last year, Biden pushed for funding to hire 2,000 more controllers and announced the hiring of 1,800 controllers in September.

An FAA report obtained by the AP said that air traffic control staffing at the airport Wednesday “was not normal,” with one person doing the work normally assigned to two people at the time of the collision. A person familiar with the matter noted that the positions are regularly combined when controllers need to step away from the console for breaks, during shift changes or when air traffic is slow. That person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal procedures.

Don Kettl, an emeritus professor of public policy at the University of Maryland, warned that it is likely to become even harder to recruit those sorely needed air traffic controllers now.

“The fact that there's so much uncertainty in such a short time period and the fact that the president personally seems to have blamed them,” Kettl said, "is bound to make it more difficult to hire more controllers."

Kettl warned that there are many critical, demanding and high-skilled government jobs that are already tough to fill — from food safety inspectors to surgeons at Veterans Administration hospitals — and that may get even tougher now.

“The fiber of government is woven throughout our lives,” Kettl said. “If you downgrade the capacity, you downgrade what you get.”

___

Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa; Gomez Licon reported from Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and Riccardi reported from Denver.