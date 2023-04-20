AP News Digest 3:30 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

AP POLL-TRUMP INDICTMENT — Donald Trump has emerged largely unscathed politically from his New York indictment, but other investigations could prove more problematic. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey finds that 4 in 10 U.S. adults believe Trump acted illegally in New York, where he has been charged in connection to hush money payments made to women who alleged sexual encounters. About half of all U.S. adults believe he broke the law in Georgia, where he is under investigation for interfering in the 2020 election vote count. By Jill Colvin and Emily Swanson. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

YEMEN-STAMPEDE — A crowd apparently panicked by gunfire and an electrical explosion stampeded at an event to distribute financial aid during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Yemen’s capital, killing at least 78 people and injuring at least 73 others, according to witnesses and Houthi rebel officials. The tragedy was Yemen’s deadliest in years that was not related to the country’s long-running war, and came ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan later this week. By Ahmed Al-Haj and Samy Magdy. SENT: 490 words, photos, video, graphic.

FOX-DOMINION-LAWSUIT-THE DEAL — Before pulling back from the brink of a trial, Fox News and Dominion Voting systems faced a stern deadline — not from an impatient judge or jury, but from a man on a Danube River cruise with his wife half a world away. A mediator hired late Sunday pushed the two sides toward a $787 million settlement that brought a stunning end to the most-watched media libel case in decades. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 1,220 words, photos.

RALPH YARL-WRONG HOUSE — The 84-year old man who shot Ralph Yarl when the Black teenager went to his door by mistake pleaded not guilty in a case that has shocked the country and renewed national debates about gun policies and race in America. By Margaret Stafford and Jim Salter. SENT: 990 words, photos, video.

ABORTION PILLS-LEGAL EXPLAINER — The Supreme Court initially gave itself a deadline of Wednesday to decide whether women seeking access to a widely used abortion pill would face more restrictions while a court case plays out. But on the day of the highly anticipated decision the justices had only this to say: We need more time. By Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos by 5:30 a.m.

LEARNING TO READ — This year's third graders were in kindergarten when the pandemic hit. Many missed much of first grade, the foundational year for learning to read. Third grade is their last chance to master reading with help from teachers before they face more rigorous expectations. If they don't read fluently by the time this school year ends, research shows they’re less likely to complete high school. By Education Writer Bianca Vázquez Toness. SENT: 2,090 words, photos, video. With LEARNING TO READ-EXPLAINER — More U.S. schools embrace phonics.

SEVERE WEATHER — Strong storms including tornadoes, winds and hail moved through parts of the Central U.S., killing at least two people, causing injuries, destroying homes and leaving thousands without power. SENT: 240 words, photos, video.

MORE NEWS

ALEC BALDWIN-SET SHOOTING — “Rust” movie reboots after Alec Baldwin shooting. SENT: 370 words, photos.

HYBRID SOLAR ECLIPSE — “Awesome” solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia. SENT: 600 words, photos.

DISNEY-DESANTIS — DeSantis appointees begin reshaping Disney World’s district. SENT: 680 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

CONGRESS-LABOR SECRETARY — President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the next labor secretary, Julie Su, testifies before the Senate. Key Democrats have been unwilling to voice support for her confirmation, creating uncertainty about her prospects. SENT: 510 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words after 10 a.m. hearing.

NATIONAL

ALABAMA SHOOTING — Two teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been arrested and charged with reckless murder in connection with a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party in rural Alabama, investigators announced. By Kim Chandler and Jeff Amy. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

SHOOTING-WRONG DRIVEWAY — The father whose 20-year-old daughter was fatally shot after she and her friends got lost and drove to the wrong house in rural upstate New York raged at the man who pulled the trigger. SENT: 460 words, photo, videos.

WRONG CAR-CHEERLEADERS SHOT — A man shot and wounded two cheerleaders in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one of them said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own — the latest in a string of recent U.S. shootings apparently sparked by someone showing up at the wrong place. SENT: 480 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

MALI-JIHADI-CATTLE RAIDS — Cattle raiding by Islamic extremists is soaring at unprecedented levels in Mali, with jihadis linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group stealing millions of dollars worth of cattle to buy weapons and vehicles to fund their insurgency across the war-torn West African country and region below the Sahara Desert. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

SUDAN — Sudan’s rival generals made a new attempt at a 24-hour humanitarian cease-fire after a failed truce the night before. But sporadic fighting continued, and aid groups said they needed guarantees and a wider window to help civilians trapped by five days of intense urban combat. SENT: 1,200 words, photos, video.

CHINA-HONG KONG-BISHOP — Hong Kong’s Roman Catholic bishop said in a historic trip to Beijing that he hopes the dioceses of the two cities will have more exchanges and cooperation, local media reported amid signs of Sino-Vatican strains. SENT: 360 words, photo.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

FARM RUNOFF-NITRATES — There’s a low-tech remedy for the nitrate pollution affecting waterways in Iowa and elsewhere in the United States. SENT: 1,320 words, photos, video.

STARSHIP-TEST FLIGHT — SpaceX prepared to launch the biggest and most powerful rocket, working nonstop after the first shot at a test flight fizzled earlier in the week. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 230 words, photos. UPCOMING: Launch window extends from 9:28 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Shares were mostly lower in Asia in narrow trading after they barely budged on Wall Street following a mixed batch of earnings reports from big U.S. companies. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 650 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-TRADE — Washington is not seeking to decouple the American economy from China’s, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said while on a visit to Tokyo. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area. By Sports Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 800 words, photo.

THE MIND GAME — NHL goaltenders search for any activity to help them unwind and not constantly dwell on the game. By Sports Writer Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 a.m.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-STREAMERS GETTING THEATRICAL — The pandemic was supposed to ruin movie theaters. But not only is business booming at the box office, now, some of the top streaming companies, including Amazon and Apple, are making theatrical runs a priority for their films. By Film Writer Jake Coyle. SENT: 1,600 words, photos. An abridged version of 930 words is also available.

