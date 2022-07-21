AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

AP POLL-ABORTION — A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll shows many Americans back some restrictions on abortion, especially after the first trimester. By Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 890 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — The Jan. 6 committee will hold its final summer hearing the way the series began — vividly making the case that Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election fueled the grisly Capitol attack that he did nothing to stop but instead “gleefully” watched. By Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 960 words, photo. UPCOMING: 1,200 words after 8 p.m. hearing. With CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-WITNESSES — Pottinger, Matthews are the key witnesses; CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-WHAT TO WATCH — What was Trump doing?

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR — The deliveries of Western arms have been crucial for Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks in the nearly five-month-old war. Ukrainian officials praise the billions of dollars of Western weapons systems they have already received but say their numbers are too small to turn the tide of the war. SENT: 1,140 words, photos. With RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR DEVELOPMENTS.

SRI LANKA — Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new president to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he was chosen to handle the country’s unprecedented economic crisis. By Bharatha Mallawarachi. SENT: 480 words, photos, video.

LEBANON SYRIA REFUGEES — The Lebanese government’s plan to start deporting Syrian refugees has sent waves of fear through vulnerable refugee communities already struggling to survive in their host country. Many refugees say being forced to return to their war-torn country would be a death sentence and would rather attempt the perilous journey by sea to Europe than return home. By Kareem Chehayeb. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CONGRESS-CONTRACEPTIVES — The right to use contraceptives would be inscribed into law under a measure Democrats are pushing through the House, their latest campaign-season response to worries that a conservative Supreme Court that’s erased federal abortion rights could go further. By Alan Fram. SENT: 860 words, photo.

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS — Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence that could let him go free as little as two years in prison for his role in the killing of George Floyd. By Steve Karnowski. SENT: 710 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

GERMANY-RUSSIA-GAS — Natural gas started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, the operator said, but the gas flow was expected to fall well short of full capacity and the outlook was uncertain. SENT: 570 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

ESPYS — Detained WNBA star Griner front and center at The ESPYS. SENT: 900 words, photos.

HONG KONG PANDA — World’s oldest male giant panda dies at age 35 in Hong Kong. SENT: 290 words, photos.

OBIT-WILLIAM ‘POOGIE’ HART — Delfonics singer William “Poogie” Hart dead at 77. SENT: 390 words, photos.

LADY GAGA-DOGS STOLEN — $5,000 reward for suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker. SENT: 470 words, photos.

BIDEN-TAIWAN — Biden: Military say a Pelosi Taiwan trip “not a good idea.” SENT: 490 words, photos.

CHINA-BAIDU-ROBOTAXI — Baidu unveils latest autonomous electric vehicle: Apollo RT6. SENT: 340 words, photos.

FAMILY ATTACKED-MONTANA — Pickup driver hits family in Montana, kills two with shotgun. SENT: 790 words, photo.

LIGHTNING STRIKE-ARMY BASE — Georgia base: Lightning strike kills soldier, injures nine. SENT: 140 words.

NATIONAL

MIGRANT DEATHS-INDICTMENTS — Two men were indicted in the case of a hot, airless tractor-trailer rig found last month with 53 dead or dying migrants in San Antonio, officials said. SENT: 420 words, photos.

IVANA TRUMP — Ivana Trump, the 1980s style icon and businesswoman who helped Donald Trump build the empire that put him on a road toward the White House, lived a “beautiful life,” the former president recalled as loved ones paid final respects to her. SENT: 390 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

VATICAN-CANADA-INDIGENOUS ARTIFACTS — One of the Vatican Museums' least-visited collections -- featuring artifacts and art made by Indigenous peoples from around the world -- is becoming its most contested ahead of Pope Francis’ trip to Canada. UPCOMING: 1,670 words, photos by 5 a.m. An abridged version of 1,000 words will also be available.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed as optimism over earnings was tempered by persistent concerns about inflation and the Chinese economy, despite an overnight rally on Wall Street. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 640 words, photos. With JAPAN-TRADE — Japan trade deficit grows as oil prices surge, yen drops.

HOUSING MARKET-COOLING OFF — Rising mortgage rates have combined with already high home prices to discourage would-be buyers during what is generally the busiest time of year in real estate. UPCOMING: 1,130 words, photos by 8 a.m.

OFF THE CHARTS-FUND FEES — By keeping expenses low, investors can hold onto more of whatever returns their investments end up making. Investors are largely heeding advice to keep expenses low, and that’s forcing the investment industry to cut its fees in order to attract customers. By Business Writer Stan Choe. UPCOMING: 380 words, photo by 9 a.m.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

INDONESIA-FOOT-MOUTH-EXPLAINER — An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in cattle is raising alarm in Indonesia and its neighbors. By Science Writer Victoria Milko. SENT: 670 words, photos.

AFRICA MALARIA VACCINE — As the World Health Organization and partners prepare to roll out the world’s first malaria vaccine in several African countries, concerns about its cost and low effectiveness have come from an unlikely source: the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, arguably the vaccine's biggest backer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photo by 5:30 a.m.

SPORTS

TOKYO-1 YEAR AGO — The Tokyo Olympics survived an unprecedented one year-postponement, soaring costs and some public opposition, making the aftermath as difficult to untangle as the Games were to pull off. By Sports Writer Stephen Wade. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

COMIC-CON-PREVIEW — Stars, cosplayers and fans return in full force to San Diego for the first in-person Comic-Con since 2019. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 710 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

