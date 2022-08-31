AP News Digest 3:20 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

AP POLL-MEDIA-YOUNG NEWS CONSUMERS — Young people are following the news, but aren’t too happy with what they’re seeing. A survey of conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute says 79% of people ages 16 to 40 follow news daily, but only 32% say they enjoy it. By Media Writer David Bauder. SENT: 750 words, photo.

TOP STORIES

TRUMP-FBI — The Justice Department says it has uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified documents at Donald Trump’s Florida estate. A court filing says “government records were likely concealed and removed” from a storage room even after the former president’s representatives had assured officials that they’d thoroughly searched the property. The FBI seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. By Eric Tucker, Jill Colvin and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 990 words, photos.

OBIT-GORBACHEV-A LIFE — Before Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet Union seemed an immovable superpower in perpetual antagonism to the United States. But with a breathtaking series of reforms, Gorbachev changed all that — and redirected the course of the 20th century. By Jim Heintz. SENT: 1,970 words, photos, video. With OBIT-GORBACHEV — Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91; GORBACHEV DEATH-GLOBAL REACTION — Gorbachev’s death mourned as passing of rare leader.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-NUCLEAR PLANT — A team of international nuclear inspectors is heading to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid international concern of a potential accident or radiation leak. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he hoped to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant. By Derek Gatopoulos. SENT: 350 words, photos, video.

PAKISTAN-FLOOD VICTIMS — Pakistani flood survivors recount how the surging waters were like nothing they had ever seen before, striking their homes swiftly and brutally. Rubina Bibi, a 53-year-old, says when the floods hit her village last week, they swept away her 5-month-old granddaughter, sleeping in her house's yard, so quickly her stunned family couldn't rescue her. Now she and hundreds of her neighbors are living in a tent camp in a nearby city, not knowing if their homes survived and fearful for the future. By Riaz Khan. SENT: 930 words, photos.

FLOATING LNG-CLIMATE IMPACTS — As winter nears, European nations desperate to replace the natural gas they once bought from Russia have embraced a short-term fix: A series of roughly 20 floating terminals that would receive liquefied natural gas from other countries and convert it into heating fuel. Yet the plan has raised alarms among scientists who fear the long-term consequences for the environment. By Energy Writer Cathy Bussewitz. SENT: 1,320 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEARNING TO READ — This year’s third graders are arguably the most disrupted class of learners. Kindergarten was cut short. First grade was online. Second grade was chaos. Now they’re entering third grade – a critical cutoff for learning to read. Statistics show kids who can’t read by the end of this year face serious hurdles to graduation and success throughout life. For third grade teachers and reading specialists, the pressure is on. By Bianca Vázquez Toness. SENT: 1,130 words, photos, video.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

EUROPE-TOPPLED MONUMENTS — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a renewed push to topple the last remaining monuments to the Soviet army that remained in Europe. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

GERMANY-RUSSIA-GAS — Russia’s Gazprom stopped the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe, a temporary move to it announced in advance. SENT: 220 words, photo.

TRENDING

METS-DÍAZ-TIMMY TRUMPET — Timmy Trumpet muted in Mets’ loss. SENT: 740 words, photos.

RONALDO-VEGAS PUBLIC RECORDS CASE — Nevada judge almost unseals Ronaldo rape case documents. SENT: 750 words, photo.

VEGAN-STARVED BABY — Vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son. SENT: 170 words, photos.

NATIONAL

ELECTION 2022-MICHIGAN-ABORTION — The state Board of Canvassers is scheduled to decide whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights into Michigan's constitution should go to voters in November. SENT: 640 words, photo.

WATER WOES-MISSISSIPPI — Mississippi’s capital city is struggling with multiple water problems — too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. SENT: 920 words, photos, videos.

UNITED NATIONS-LGBT INEQUALITY — Enormous progress has been achieved in the last 50 years for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the United States but unfortunately “equality is not yet within reach and in many cases not within sight” for LGBT communities, the independent U.N. expert on sexual orientation and gender identity said. SENT: 760 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

JAPAN-ABE SHOOTING — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his ruling party will cut ties with the Unification Church following a widening scandal triggered by former leader Shinzo Abe’s assassination last month, and apologized for causing the loss of public trust in politics. SENT: 660 words, photos.

TAIWAN-CHINA — Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island’s resolve to respond to new provocations. SENT: 510 words, photo.

SOLOMON ISLANDS-US — The Solomon Islands’ government asked countries to not send naval vessels to the South Pacific nation until approval processes are overhauled. SENT: 380 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower after strong U.S. jobs data fueled expectations of further interest rate hikes and Chinese manufacturing activity weakened. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 430 words, photos.

CHINA MANUFACTURING — Chinese manufacturing contracted in August amid weak export and consumer demand, a survey showed, adding to downward pressure on the struggling economy. SENT: 170 words, photo.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

ZOMBIE CELLS-HEALTHY AGING — A growing number of scientists are trying to help people reach a goal humans have been chasing throughout history: staying active and vital in old age. By Science Writer Laura Ungar. SENT: 1,700 words, photos, video.

LIFE EXPECTANCY-US — U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020, according to a government report being released. By Medical Writer Mike Stobbe. SENT: 730 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA-ELECTRIC VEHICLES — Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. SENT: 910 words, photos. With JAPAN-TOYOTA — Toyota invests in EV battery production in Japan, U.S.

INDONESIA-G20-CLIMATE MEETING — Environment officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali for talks to spur global climate action and other troubles that have worsened due to the war in Ukraine. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SPORTS

US OPEN — The welcome and support for Venus Williams in Arthur Ashe Stadium were not the same as they were for her sister, Serena, a night earlier. Nor was the result. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

