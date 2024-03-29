Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry dies after medical emergency amid cancer battle

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has died a day after after experiencing a medical emergency related to his stomach cancer

Via AP news wire
Friday 29 March 2024 02:18
Fort Wayne Mayor Cancer
Fort Wayne Mayor Cancer

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry died Thursday, a day after after experiencing a medical emergency related to his stomach cancer. He was 72.

The announcement from his office that the Democratic mayor had “passed away peacefully” came just hours after Henry’s family issued a statement saying he had entered hospice care after suffering a medical emergency.

“Mayor Henry was a man of the highest character – a true servant leader who devoted his entire adult life to the betterment of Fort Wayne and its residents. He was also the best dad a son or daughter could ask for,” the announcement from his spokesperson John Perlich said.

The earlier announcement from Henry's family said he was privately transported to a hospital where the mayor and his family consulted at length with his medical team, including his oncologist.

“After careful consideration of the risks associated with surgical intervention, Mayor Henry has opted for comfort measures at this time. He is resting comfortably under the care of extremely skilled hospice nurses,” the statement said.

Henry announced his diagnosis of late-stage stomach cancer on Feb. 26 during a news conference. He began chemotherapy at the beginning of March.

“My initial scans have shown that the cancer is currently spreading through my lymph nodes and other organs,” Henry said at the time. “Therefore, my prognosis is not exactly encouraging.”

Henry was elected in November to his fifth term as mayor of Indiana’s second most populous city with about 270,000 residents. Henry’s wife, Cindy, died at age 67 on Jan. 20 after battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year.

Henry pleaded guilty in November 2022 to operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, had his license suspended for 90 days and received a suspended one-year jail sentence. He was arrested the month before with a blood-alcohol nearly twice Indiana’s legal limit.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in