Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 3-9:

March 3: Singer-guitarist Mike Pender of The Searchers is 83. Movie producer-director George Miller (“Mad Max,” “Babe”) is 79. Actor Hattie Winston (“Becker,” “Rugrats”) is 79. Singer Jennifer Warnes is 77. Actor-director Tim Kazurinsky (“Police Academy” films) is 74. Musician Robyn Hitchcock is 71. Actor Robert Gossett (“Major Crimes,” “The Closer”) is 70. Guitarist John Lilley of The Hooters is 70. Actor Miranda Richardson is 66. Actor Mary Page Keller (“Ryan’s Hope,” “Another World”) is 63. Actor Laura Harring (“Mulholland Drive,” ″Gossip Girl”) is 60. Drummer Duncan Phillips of Newsboys is 60. Rapper-actor Tone Loc is 58. Actor Julie Bowen (“Modern Family”) is 54. Singer Brett Warren of The Warren Brothers is 53. Actor David Faustino (“Married...With Children”) is 50. Gospel singer Jason Crabb is 47. Singer Ronan Keating of Boyzone is 47. Rapper Lil’ Flip is 43. Actor Jessica Biel is 42. Guitarist Joe “Blower” Garvey of Hinder is 40. Musician Brett Hite of Frenship is 38. Singer Camila Cabello is 27. Actor Thomas Barbusca (“The Mick”) is 21. Actor Reylynn Caster (TV’s “Me, Myself and I”) is 21.

March 4: Actor Paula Prentiss (1975′s “The Stepford Wives”) is 86. Movie director Adrian Lyne (“Fatal Attraction”) is 83. Singer Chris Rea is 73. Actor-singer Ronn Moss of Player (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 72. Musician Emilio Estefan of the Miami Sound Machine is 71. Actor Kay Lenz is 71. Actor Catherine O’Hara (“Home Alone,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 70. Actor Mykelti Williamson (“Forrest Gump”) is 67. Actor Patricia Heaton (“The Middle,” ″Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 66. Actor Steven Weber (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Wings”) is 63. Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is 61. Actor Stacy Edwards (“Chicago Hope”) is 59. Rapper Grand Puba (Brand Nubian) is 58. Drummer Patrick Hannan of The Sundays is 59. Singer Evan Dando of The Lemonheads is 57. Actor Patsy Kensit is 56. Actor Andrea Bendewald (“Suddenly Susan”) is 54. Drummer Fergal Lawler of The Cranberries is 53. Country singer Jason Sellers is 53. Jazz drummer Jason Marsalis is 47. Actor Jessica Heap (“The Young and the Restless”) is 41. Actor Scott Michael Foster (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Greek”) is 39. TV personality Whitney Port (“The Hills”) is 39. Actor Audrey Esparza (“Blindspot”) is 38. Actor Margo Harshman (“NCIS,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 38. Actor Josh Bowman (“Revenge”) is 36. Actor Andrea Bowen (“Desperate Housewives”) is 34. Actor Jenna Boyd (“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” “Atypical”) is 31.

March 5: Actor Paul Sand (“St. Elsewhere”) is 92. Actor James B. Sikking (“Hill Street Blues,” ″Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 90. Football player-turned-actor Fred Williamson is 86. Actor Samantha Eggar (“The Molly Maguires,” ″Dr. Doolittle”) is 85. Actor Michael Warren (“Soul Food,” ″Hill Street Blues”) is 78. Actor Eddie Hodges is 77. Singer Eddy Grant is 76. Keyboardist Alan Clark of Dire Straits is 72. Actor-comedian Marsha Warfield (“Night Court”) is 70. Magician Penn Jillette of Penn and Teller is 69. Actor Adriana Barraza is 68. Actor Talia Balsam (“Divorce,” ″Mad Men”) is 65. Musicians Charlie and Craig Reid of The Proclaimers are 62. Actor Paul Blackthorne (“Arrow,” ″24″) is 55. Guitarist John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 54. Singer Rome is 54. Actor Kevin Connolly (“Entourage”) is 50. Actor Eva Mendes is 50. Actor Jolene Blalock (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 49. Model Niki Taylor is 49. Actor Kimberly McCullough (“General Hospital”) is 46. Actor Karolina Wydra (“Wicked City,” “House”) is 43. Musician Amanda Shires (The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit) is 42. Actor Sterling Knight (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 35. Actor Jake Lloyd (“Star Wars” films) is 35. Actor Micah Fowler (“Speechless”) is 26.

March 6: Dancer Carmen de Lavallade is 93. Actor-writer Joanna Miles is 84. Actor Ben Murphy is 82. Drummer Hugh Grundy of The Zombies is 79. Guitarist David Gilmour of Pink Floyd is 78. Singer Kiki Dee is 77. Actor Anna Maria Horsford (“Amen,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 77. Actor-director Rob Reiner is 77. TV personality John Stossel is 77. Sports correspondent Armen Keteyian is 71. Actor Tom Arnold is 65. Actor D.L. Hughley (“The Hughleys”) is 61. Country songwriter Skip Ewing is 60. Actor Connie Britton (“Nashville”) is 57. Actor Shuler Hensley is 57. Actor Moira Kelly (“One Tree Hill”) is 56. Actor Amy Pietz (“Aliens in America,” ″Caroline in the City”) is 55. Guitarist Chris Broderick of Megadeth is 54. Country singer Trent Willmon is 51. Guitarist Shan Farmer (Ricochet) is 50. Rapper Beanie Sigel is 50. Rapper Bubba Sparxxx is 47. Actor Shaun Evans (“Endeavour”) is 44. Drummer Chris Tomson of Vampire Weekend is 40. Actor Eli Marienthal is 38. Rapper-producer Tyler, the Creator is 33. Actor Millicent Simmonds (“A Quiet Place,” “Wonderstruck”) is 21.

March 7: Actor Daniel J. Travanti (“Hill Street Blues”) is 84. Bassist Chris White of The Zombies is 81. Keyboardist Matthew Fisher of Procol Harum is 78. Singer Peter Wolf of The J. Geils Band is 78. Guitarist Ernie Isley of The Isley Brothers is 72. Actor Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”) is 68. Actor Donna Murphy (“Mercy Street,” ″Murder One”) is 65. Actor Nick Searcy (“Justified”) is 65. Actor Mary Beth Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 63. Singer Taylor Dayne is 62. Actor Bill Brochtrup (“Major Crimes,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 61. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 60. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 60. Actor Jonathan Del Arco (“Major Crimes”) is 58. Drummer Randy Guss of Toad the Wet Sprocket is 57. Actor Rachel Weisz is 53. Actor Peter Sarsgaard (“Kinsey,” ″Garden State”) is 53. Actor Jay Duplass (“The Mindy Project”) is 51. Singer Sebastien Izambard of Il Divo is 51. Singer Hugo Ferreira of Tantric is 50. Actor Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) is 50. Actor Tobias Menzies (“The Crown,” ″Game of Thrones”) is 50. Actor Audrey Marie Anderson (“The Unit”) is 49. Actor TJ Thyne (“Bones”) is 49. Actor Laura Prepon (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″That ’70s Show”) is 44. Actor Bel Powley (Film: “Diary of a Teenage Girl”) is 32. Actor Giselle Eisenberg (“Life in Pieces”) is 27.

March 8: Jazz saxophonist George Coleman is 89. Actor Sue Ane Langdon is 88. Songwriter Carole Bayer Sager is 80. Actor-director Micky Dolenz of The Monkees is 79. Singer Peggy March is 76. Jazz pianist Billy Childs is 67. Singer Gary Numan is 66. NBC News anchor Lester Holt is 65. Actor Aidan Quinn is 65. Guitarist Jimmy Dormire (Confederate Railroad) is 64. Actor Leon (“Cool Runnings”) is 63. Actor Camryn Manheim (“The Practice”) is 63. Singer Shawn Mullins is 56. Actor Andrea Parker (“Less Than Perfect”) is 54. Actor Boris Kodjoe (“Code Black,” ″Madea’s Family Reunion”) is 51. Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is 48. Actor Laura Main (“Call the Midwife”) is 47. Actor James Van Der Beek (“CSI: Cyber,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 47. Singer Kameelah Williams of 702 is 46. Actor Nick Zano (“Minority Report,” ″2 Broke Girls”) is 46. Singer Tom Chaplin of Keane is 45. Guitarist Andy Ross of OK Go is 45. Singer Kristinia DeBarge is 34.

March 9: Actor Joyce Van Patten is 90. Actor Trish Van Devere is 83. Singer John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 82. Singer Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 82. TV anchor Charles Gibson is 81. Guitarist Robin Trower (Procol Harum) is 79. Guitarist Jimmie Fadden of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 76. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 76. Actor Linda Fiorentino (“Men In Black”) is 66. Actor Tom Amandes (“Eli Stone,” ″Parenthood”) is 65. Guitarist Rusty Hendrix of Confederate Railroad is 64. Actor Juliette Binoche (“Chocolat,” ″The English Patient”) is 60. Bassist Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five is 56. Drummer Shannon Leto of 30 Seconds to Mars is 54. Rapper C-Murder (aka C-Miller) is 53. Actor Emmanuel Lewis (“Webster”) is 53. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly (“Yes, Dear,” ″Mr. Holland’s Opus”) is 52. Actor Kerr Smith (“Life Unexpected,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 52. Actor Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 45. Comedian Jordan Klepper (“The Daily Show”) is 45. Rapper Chingy is 44. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler (“Criminal Minds”) is 44. Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory is 43. Keyboardist Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes is 41. Actor Brittany Snow (“American Dreams,” ″Hairspray”) is 38. Rapper Bow Wow is 37. Rapper YG is 34. Actor Luis Armand Garcia (“George Lopez”) is 32. Actor Cierra Ramirez (“The Fosters”) is 29.