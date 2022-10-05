AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

ONLY ON AP

BRAZIL-TARNISHED GOLD — One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners, which processes gold suspected of being mined illegally in the Amazon rainforest, has been stripped of an important industry seal of approval that global manufacturers from Apple to Tesla rely on to root out abuses in their supply chains. An investigation by The Associated Press in January revealed how Sao Paulo-based Marsam shares ownership links and processes gold on behalf of an intermediary accused by Brazilian prosecutors of buying tarnished gold from Indigenous territories and other protected areas. By Joshua Goodman and David Biller. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

KOREAS-TENSIONS — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea’s successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam. The explosion and subsequent fire panicked and confused residents of the coastal city of Gangneung, who were already uneasy over the increasingly provocative weapons tests by rival North Korea. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia, a move that finalizes the annexation carried out in defiance of international law. Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions part of Russia. The formalities followed Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” in the four regions that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham. SENT: 70 words. UPCOMING: Developing, will be updated, photos. With RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR NUCLEAR WORKERS — Ukraine nuclear workers recount abuse, threats from Russians.

MUSK-TWITTER — Elon Musk wants Twitter again — and Twitter is game. The billionaire Tesla CEO has proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion, bringing the tumultuous, monthslong saga another step closer to a conclusion. By Tom Krisher, Matt O’Brien, Randall Chase and Barbara Ortutay. SENT: 720 words, photos. With MUSK-TWITTER-EXPLAINER — Musk's Twitter turnaround reflects legal challenges.

ELECTION 2022-SENATE — Leading Republicans are entering the final month of the midterm campaign increasingly optimistic that a Senate majority is within reach even as a dramatic family fight clouds one of the party’s biggest pickup opportunities in Georgia. Democrats have virtually no margin for error. By National Politics Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER-BIDEN — President Joe Biden heads to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that the federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives — putting politics on mute for now to focus on those in need. By Josh Boak. SENT: 850 words, photos. UPCOMING: 990 words after 12:45 p.m. arrival. Also see MORE ON TROPICAL WEATHER below.

LABELS-FOOD WASTE — As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels. Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat. By Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video.

MORE ON TROPICAL WEATHER

TROPICAL WEATHER-EDUCATION — The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. By Education Writers Cheyanne Mumphrey and Bianca Vázquez Toness. UPCOMING: 860 words, photos by 5:30 a.m.

TROPICAL WEATHER-FLORIDA-INSURANCE — Florida’s home insurance market was already on shaky ground. It now faces an even mightier struggle after the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. By Business Writers By Dee-Ann Durbin and Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

TRENDING

JOLIE-PITT DIVORCE — Angelina Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing. SENT: 630 words, photo.

TROPICAL WEATHER-PARROTS — Rescuers flock together to save hundreds of parrots stranded by Ian. SENT: 670 words, photos, video.

NEWTOWN SHOOTING-INFOWARS — Alex Jones won’t re-take stand in Sandy Hook defamation trial. SENT: 810 words, photos.

GERMANY-DEPECHE MODE — Depeche Mode line up first album, tour in over 5 years. SENT: 420 words, photos.

HOLLYWOOD SIGN — Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023. SENT: 150 words, photos, video.

UKRAINE-CANADIAN COLLEGE — Ukraine basketball players find homes at Canadian college. SENT: 750 words.

PHILIPPINES-JOURNALIST KILLED — Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill Philippine radio commentator. SENT: 370 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

TRUMP-FBI — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate, escalating a dispute over the powers of an independent arbiter appointed to inspect the records. SENT: 610 words, photos.

BIDEN-MANUFACTURING — Biden is working to create a manufacturing revival — even helping to put factory jobs in Republican territory under the belief it can restore faith in U.S. democracy. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

NATIONAL

TEXAS EXECUTION — A Texas death row inmate whose case redefined the role of spiritual advisers in the death chamber faced execution amid unsuccessful efforts by a district attorney to stop his lethal injection for killing a convenience store worker during a 2004 robbery. SENT: 600 words, photo. UPCOMING: Execution scheduled for 7 p.m.

CALIFORNIA-SERIAL KILLINGS — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. SENT: 660 words, photos, video.

INTERNATIONAL

AUSTRALIA-PARLIAMENT ALLEGATION — A government staffer testified about being raped by a senior colleague in the Australian Parliament House and described her fears of not being believed because of the disparity in their workplace statuses. SENT: 420 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Hong Kong’s share benchmark soared more than 6% as Asian shares tracked gains on Wall Street. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 700 words, photos.

OPEC-OIL PRICES — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries will meet in person for the first time since 2020 to decide how much oil to send to the world after cutting back the increases as prices fall and demand shrinks with fears of recession in countries around the world. By Business Writer David McHugh. UPCOMING: 690 words, photos by 5 a.m.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

SWEDEN NOBEL CHEMISTRY — The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm announces the 2022 Nobel Prize in chemistry. SENT: 210 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 5:45 a.m. announcement.

SPORTS

YANKEES-JUDGE-62ND HOME RUN — Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record and setting what some fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard. By Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

SAVING MODERN PENTATHLON — The sport of modern pentathlon is trying to stave off Olympic elimination by possibly adding “American Ninja Warrior” style obstacle courses. By Sports Writer Pat Graham. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

OBIT-LORETTA LYNN — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. By Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 1,280 words, photos, video.

HOW TO REACH US

