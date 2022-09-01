AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————

ONLY ON AP

————————

INVESTIGATION-TRACKED-FOG-REVEAL — Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cell-phone location tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to track people’s movements over years-long periods, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press. By Garance Burke and Jason Dearen. SENT: 3,230 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,090 words is also available.

AP POLL-GUN VIOLENCE — About 2 in 10 Americans say they have had a personal experience with gun violence or a connection to someone who experienced gun violence. A new poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 54% of Black Americans and 27% of Hispanic Americans reported that they, a close friend or family member experienced gun violence. By Corey Williams and Michelle L. Price. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

————————

TOP STORIES

————————

CHINA-XINJIANG REPORT — China has denounced a long-delayed U.N. report that was released over its protest and that says the government’s arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity. By Ken Moritsugu and Jamey Keaten. SENT: 830 words, photos.

TRUMP-FBI — The FBI investigation into top-secret government information discovered at Mar-a-Lago is zeroing in on the question of whether former President Donald Trump’s team criminally obstructed the probe. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 1,060 words, photos, video. With TRUMP-FBI-TIMELINE.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — It’s the first day of school in Ukraine, but children won’t be sharing memories from their holidays. Their stories are of surviving war. For many, their last day of school was the day before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country. After the first months of shock, 51% of schools in Ukraine, despite the risk, are reopening to in-person education, with an option to study online if the parents prefer. By Hanna Arhirova and Yesica Fisch. SENT: 940 words, photos.

LEBANON-HEZBOLLAH-AT-40 — Forty years since it was founded, Lebanon’s Hezbollah has transformed from a ragtag organization to the largest and most heavily armed militant group in the Middle East. It was once praised around the region for its unrelenting might against Israel. But now it is being openly criticized on multiple fronts. As it marks its 40th anniversary, Hezbollah’s leader has been warning of a possible new war with Israel, over a disputed maritime territory rich in natural gas. By Bassem Mroue. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

CLIMATE-HAWAII HALTING COAL — The last bits of ash and greenhouse gases from Hawaii’s only remaining coal-fired power plant slipped into the environment this week when the state’s dirtiest source of electricity burned its final pieces of fuel. The last shipment of coal arrived in the islands at the end of July and the AES Corporation coal plant closed. But because renewable sources that are meant to replace coal are not yet ready, the state will turn to oil — another dirty source that will increase the cost to consumers. By Caleb Jones. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, video, photos. UPCOMING: graphic.

WATERING WHILE BLACK — A Black pastor plans to sue an Alabama town whose white police officers placed him in handcuffs after he refused to identify himself while watering flowers for his neighbor on private property. Footage from one of the officers' body cameras shows how quickly a previously noneventful evening on a quiet residential street in the town of Childersburg devolved into yet another potentially explosive situation involving a Black man and white law enforcement authorities in the United States. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 1,850 words, photos, video. An abridged version of 1,150 words is also available.

———————————————

MORE ON COVID-19

———————————————

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEST SCORES — Math and reading scores for America’s 9-year-olds fell dramatically during the first two years of the pandemic, according to a new federal study — offering an early glimpse of the sheer magnitude of the learning setbacks dealt to the nation’s children. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 530 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SELLING THE BOOSTER — The Biden administration hopes to make getting a COVID-19 booster as routine as going in for the yearly flu shot. SENT: 750 words, photo.

——————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

——————————————-

NORTH-KOREA-REBUILDING-UKRAINE — As the war in Ukraine stretches into its seventh month, North Korea is hinting at its interest in sending construction workers to help rebuild Russian-occupied territories in the country’s east. SENT: 990 words, photos.

RUSSIA-MILITARY DRILLS — Russia launched weeklong war games involving forces from China and other nations in a show of growing defense cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as they both face tensions with the U.S. SENT: 590 words, photos.

——————-

TRENDING

——————-

DODGERS-METS — Timmy Trumpet plays horn, Nimmo saves Mets in win over Dodgers. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ALEC BALDWIN-DEFAMATION — Lawsuit Slain Marine’s family revives Alec Baldwin defamation suit. SENT: 400 words, photos.

LAWMAKER-RAPE SENTENCE — Former Idaho lawmaker sentenced to 20 years’ prison for rape. SENT: 610 words, photos.

OBIT-CHARLBI-DEAN — “Triangle of Sadness" actor, model Charlbi Dean dies at 32. SENT: 260 words, photos.

JAPAN-CONVENIENCE STORE ROBOT — Robot that stocks drinks is newest thing at Tokyo store. SENT: 560 words, photos, video.

——————————

ELECTION 2022

——————————

ELECTION 2022-HOUSE-ALASKA — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. SENT: 950 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

ABORTION-COLORADO-SENATE — The few Republican candidates across the U.S. this year who say they support abortion rights still find themselves under attack on the issue. The message from Democrats is that no Republican can be trusted to protect abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court threw out Roe v. Wade in June. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

————————

INTERNATIONAL

————————

GORBACHEV-HISTORY’S-BOOKENDS-ANALYSIS — One stood for freedom, openness, peace and closer ties with the outside world. The other is jailing critics, muzzling journalists, pushing his country deeper into isolation and waging Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II. Such are history’s bookends between Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet Union’s last leader, and Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president. By Andrew Katell. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

VATICAN-THE-FORGOTTEN-POPE — Admirers of Pope John Paul I are using his approaching beatification to focus on the accomplishments of the pontiff instead of the intrigue surrounding his mysterious death at age 65. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

SRI LANKA — The International Monetary Fund says it has reached a preliminary agreement to provide $2.9 billion over four years to help crisis-hit Sri Lanka. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CLIMATE-INDONESIA-LIVING AMID FLOOD-PHOTO GALLERY — On the northern coast of Central Java, Indonesia, villages are hit hard as sea levels rise, one of many effects of climate change. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

———————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

———————————

ZIMBABWE WILDLIFE CLIMATE — Zimbabwe has begun moving more than 2,500 wild animals from a southern reserve to one in the country’s north to rescue them from drought, as the ravages of climate change replace poaching as the biggest threat to wildlife. UPCOMING: 680 words, photos by 4 a.m.

————————

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————

MICROSOFT-ACTIVISION BLIZZARD — Microsoft’s plan to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion could have major effects on the gaming industry, transforming the Xbox maker into something like a Netflix for video games by giving it control of many more popular titles. By Technology Writers Matt O’Brien and Kelvin Chan. SENT: 910 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were lower, tracking the broad slide on Wall Street, as investors braced for higher interest rates and inflation worries for some time. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 600 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS — The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. By Business Writer Matt Ott. UPCOMING: 130 words after release of report at 8:30 a.m., photo. With MORTGAGE RATES — Freddie Mac reports on average U.S. mortgage rates.

OFF THE CHARTS-WORST MONTH — September is historically the worst month for the stock market. By Business Writer Stan Choe. UPCOMING: 300 words, photo by 8 a.m.

————————

SPORTS

————————

US OPEN-SERENA — Serena Williams has eliminated No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 in the U.S. Open’s second round to ensure that the 23-time Grand Slam champion will play at least one more singles match. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,160 words, photos.

————————

HOW TO REACH US

————————

