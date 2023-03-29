AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

THE AP INTERVIEW-UKRAINE-ZELENSKYY — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that unless his nation wins a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises. He also invited the leader of China, long aligned with Russia, to visit. By Julie Pace and Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, video. With THE AP INTERVIEW-UKRAINE-ZELENSKYY-TAKEAWAYS.

AP POLL-BUDGET — The majority of U.S. adults are asking lawmakers to pull off the impossible: Cut the overall size of government, but also devote more money to the most popular and expensive programs. The findings from a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research suggest efforts to shrink the government may be politically risky ahead of the 2024 elections. By Josh Boak and Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING — The shooter who killed three students and three staff members at a Christian school in Nashville legally bought seven weapons in recent years and hid the guns from their parents before carrying out the attack by firing indiscriminately at victims and spraying gunfire through doors and windows, police said. By Jonathan Mattise. SENT: 1,220 words, photos, videos. With NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING-SECURITY — Nashville shooting highlights security at private schools; NASHVILLE SCHOOL SHOOTING-VICTIMS — Head of Nashville school in shooting would “run to” danger; NASHVILLE-SCHOOL SHOOTING-WHAT TO KNOW.

MEXICO-MIGRANT-DEATHS — When smoke began billowing out of a migrant detention center in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez, Venezuelan migrant Viangly Infante Padrón was terrified because she knew her husband was still inside. The father of her three children had been picked up by immigration agents earlier in the day, part of a recent crackdown that netted 67 other migrants. The toll: 38 dead in all and 28 seriously injured, victims of a blaze apparently set in protest by the detainees themselves. By Fabiola Sánchez and Morgan Lee. SENT: 1,040 words, photos, videos. With MEXICO-MIGRANT-DEATHS-EXPLAINER — Deadly fire highlights immigration pressures on Mexico.

CONGRESS-WAR POWERS — The Senate is preparing to vote to repeal the 2002 measure that greenlighted the March 2003 invasion of Iraq. The measure would end more than 20 years of authorization for U.S. presidents to use force in that country and return those war powers to Congress. By Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 940 words, photo. UPCOMING: 990 words after vote, expected before noon.

CHINA-US-TAIWAN — China has threatened “resolute countermeasures” over a planned meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during an upcoming visit in Los Angeles by the head of the self-governing island democracy. SENT: 860 words, photos.

PALESTINIANS-TEACHERS' CRISIS — In schools across the world, children are halfway into their second semester. But in a Palestinian refugee camp south of Jerusalem, kids wake up at 1 p.m. They kick soccer balls, hang out in barbershops and aimlessly scroll through TikTok. Palestinian public schools in the West Bank have been closed since Feb. 5 in one of the longest teachers’ strikes in recent memory against the cash-strapped Palestinian Authority. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

ARMY RECRUITS-SECOND CHANCES — The Army is addressing its recruiting woes with a new program that gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

JONATHAN MAJORS-ARMY ADS — Army quickly plans new ads after Jonathan Majors’ arrest. SENT: 630 words, photo.

HAWAII DOLPHIN HARASSMENT — Hawaii authorities say 33 swimmers were harassing dolphins. SENT: 290 words, photos.

PREDATORS-NASHVILLE SHOOTINGS — Nashville Predators remember shooting victims, play Bruins. SENT: 480 words, photos.

NETHERLANDS-MAMMOTH MEATBALL — Elephant in the dining room: Startup makes mammoth meatball. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SENATE-STARBUCKS — Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will face sharp questioning when he appears before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to defend the company’s actions during an ongoing unionizing campaign. By Business Writer Dee-Ann Durbin. SENT: 430 words, photos.

PAMELA SMART-PETITION — New Hampshire’s highest court is expected to release an opinion on Pamela Smart’s request for a sentence reduction hearing. SENT: 740 words, photo.

CALIFORNIA-GAS PRICES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a new law that could penalize oil companies for making too much money. SENT: 970 words, photos.

ISRAEL-US — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuffed Biden’s suggestion that the premier “walks away” from a contentious plan to overhaul the legal system, saying the country makes its own decisions. SENT: 420 words.

HARRIS-AFRICA — Vice President Kamala Harris will announce more than $1 billion in public and private money for women’s economic empowerment during her final event in Ghana. SENT: 920 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 850 words after 7 a.m. event.

FIVE PLANETS — There’s a special chance this week to see five planets lined up in the night sky. By Science Writer Maddie Burakoff. SENT: 310 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks rose as anxiety about the global financial system began to fade following three high-profile bank failures. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 490 words, photos.

NFL OWNERS MEETINGS — Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder could very well sell the franchise before an investigation into his organization’s conduct can be complete. By Sports Writer David Brandt. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

GWYNETH PALTROW SKIING LAWSUIT — Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys are expected to continue relying mostly on experts to mount their defense, the seventh day of the trial over her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist. SENT: 490 words, photos.

