AP News Digest 3:55 a.m.

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————————

NEW/DEVELOPING

——————————————

AFGHANISTAN — A suicide bombing struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital, killing 19 people and wounding 27, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief says. SENT: 390 words, photos.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

TROPICAL WEATHER — A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes. By Meg Kinnard and Adriana Gomez-Licon. SENT: 830 words, photos, video.

TROPICAL WEATHER-THE SCENE — Hurricane Ian was over southwest Florida for only a few hours. It will take months to clean up all the damage. Maybe longer. And some of the destruction can’t be cleaned up at all. From trees getting ripped out of the ground to signs being ripped apart, traffic lights crashing onto roadways and some buildings simply being destroyed, the impact was everywhere and almost nothing was spared. The only difference between one place and the next was the severity of the problems. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 610 words, photos, video.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — A Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed at least 23 people and wounded dozens, an official said Friday, just hours before Moscow planned to annex more of Ukraine in an escalation of the seven-month war. By Jon Gambrell and Adam Schreck. SENT: 740 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST.

KOREAS-TENSION — South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first anti-submarine drills in five years, after North renewed ballistic missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces. By Hyung-Jin Kim. SENT: 420 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-BLACK MEN — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is trying to boost turnout by Black men in her governor’s race against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp. Abrams needs strong support from African Americans to have a chance in narrowly divided Georgia, but Black men vote at lower rates than Black women. By Jeff Amy and Bill Barrow. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

TUA-EXPLAINER — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a second frightening injury in five days when he was carted off the field Thursday, and many want to know why he was playing at all. Tagovailoa and the team claimed the first scary injury Sunday, when he struggled to walk after a big hit, was actually a concern with his back. His swift return still prompted a joint review by the NFL and NFL Players Association. He was carried off on a stretcher Thursday and hospitalized with concussion symptoms after being slammed to the turf. He fell into what seemed to be a “fencing position” after the hit, a possible indication of a traumatic brain injury. By Pro football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 880 words, photos. With DOLPHINS-TUA-HURT — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained neck and head injuries after being slammed to the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals and was stretchered from the field (sent).

———————————————————————-

MORE ON HURRICANE IAN

———————————————————————-

TROPICAL-WEATHER-HOMES-LOST — When Ian’s winds swept into this Gulf coast trailer park, they howled with such force that residents felt they would be lifted off the ground, even blown away. Now many homes in this community in North Fort Myers are crumpled and splintered. Hurricane Ian pulled, twisted and bent their metal roofs and broke apart their wooden structures. SENT: 440 words, photos, video.

TROPICAL-WEATHER-ISLAND-DISASTER — Cars are left abandoned where they stalled on the road into Fort Myers Beach when Hurricane Ian’s storm surge flooded their engines and their drivers couldn’t continue. Broken trees, boat trailers and other debris litter the path. It’s even worse in the seaside tourist town, much of which was flattened by the fierce winds and powerful storm surge generated by the Category 4 hurricane. The barrier islands along the southwest Florida coast are famed for their seashells, fishing and laid-back lifestyle. They took major hits from Ian when it came ashore Wednesday and residents tried to salvage what they could. SENT: 850 words, photos, video.

CUBA-POWER-BLACKOUT — A few hundred Cubans took to the streets in Havana demanding the restoration of electricity, protesting more than two days after a blackout hit the entire island following the passage of Hurricane Ian. SENT: 810 words, photos.

TROPICAL-WEATHER-SHARK-VIDEO — Photos and videos of sharks and other marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters make for popular hoaxes during massive storms. But a cellphone video filmed during Hurricane Ian’s assault on southwest Florida isn’t just another fish story. The eye-popping video, which showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing around an inundated Fort Myers backyard, racked up more than 12 million views on Twitter within a day, as users responded with disbelief and comparisons to the “Sharknado” film series. SENT: 620 words, photos.

TROPICAL-WEATHER-TOURISM — Walt Disney World and other tourist attractions in central Florida appeared to have avoided severe damage from Hurricane Ian, but many businesses on the state’s southwestern coast were hammered and face a long rebuilding process. SENT: 580 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER-10% WETTER — Climate change added at least 10% more rain to Hurricane Ian, a study prepared immediately after the storm shows. The research, which is not peer-reviewed, compared peak rainfall rates during the real storm to about 20 different computer scenarios of a model with Hurricane Ian’s characteristics slamming into the Sunshine State in a world with no human-caused climate change. SENT: 410 words, photos.

TROPICAL WEATHER-BIDEN — President Joe Biden on Thursday said “our entire country hurts” along with the people of Florida after Hurricane Ian flooded communities across the state, knocked out power, forced people into shelters and raised fears of a “substantial loss of life.” SENT: 510 words, photos.

TROPICAL-WEATHER-GOOD-SAMARITAN — As Hurricane Ian swept across southwest Florida, Christine Bomlitz grew anxious. There was still no word from her 84-year-old mother, who had been mistakenly skipped by an evacuation vehicle. From Las Vegas, Bomlitz posted frantic pleas for help on social media. By Thursday afternoon, a Good Samaritan stepped in. SENT: 380 words.

TROPICAL WEATHER-TAMPA BAY — The waters of Tampa Bay dropped 5 feet (1.5 meters) in a phenomenon known as reverse storm surge as powerful Hurricane Ian passed to the south, weather officials say. Then, it came back, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. SENT: 200 words, photo.

———————————————————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

—————————————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-UNDERSEA-RISKS EXPLAINER — Deep under water, the pipes and cables that carry the modern world’s lifeblood — energy and information — are out of sight and largely out of mind. Until, that is, something goes catastrophically wrong. The suspected sabotage this week of gas pipelines that tied Russia and Europe together is driving home how vital yet weakly protected undersea infrastructure is vulnerable to attack, with potentially disastrous repercussions for the global economy. SENT: 820 words, photos.

PIPELINE-LEAKS-ENVIRONMENT — Methane escaping from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines that run between Russia and Europe is likely to result in the biggest known gas leak to take place over a short period of time and highlights the problem of large methane escapes elsewhere around the world, scientists say. SENT: 620 words, photos.

————————

TRENDING

————————

FLOATPLANES-BODIES-RECOVERED — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered. SENT: 260 words, photo.

ROCK-CLIMBERS-KILLED — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities say. SENT: 200 words.

MUSIC-SPRINGSTEEN-SOUL — Bruce Springsteen is taking on the work of the Four Tops, Temptations, Supremes and other soul legends for a covers album that’s coming out in November. SENT: 190 words, photos.

———————————————————

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

———————————————————-

SUPREME COURT-JACKSON — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson makes her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony three days ahead of the new term. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses are expected at Jackson’s ceremonial investiture. SENT: 310 words, photo. UPCOMING: 500 words after 10 a.m. ceremony.

TRUMP-FBI-Q&A — The parallel special master process spawned by the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate has slowed the Justice Department’s criminal investigation and exposed simmering tensions between department prosecutors and lawyers for the former president. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

CONGRESS-BIG-TECH — The House has approved antitrust legislation targeting the dominance of Big Tech companies by giving states greater power in competition cases and increasing money for federal regulators. SENT: 710 words, photos.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-LAWYER — Civil rights lawyer John Burris is Northern California’s go-to attorney when it comes to police brutality. At age 77, he continues to travel the state to appear with victims big and small to allege violations against law enforcement. Burris helped Rodney King win a $3.8 million jury verdict in 1994 for the brutal beating he received by four LAPD officers. The beating was captured on video and opened mainstream America to what was a common occurrence in Black America. The Oakland attorney marvels at the changes in the public’s attitude toward police but says people still need to press for reform. SENT: 1,340 words, photos.

WATER WOES-MISSISSIPPI-MAYOR — The Democratic mayor of Mississippi’s capital is facing a leadership test as the city struggles to consistently produce clean drinking water. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba describes himself as a “radical” who is “uncomfortable with oppressive conditions.” But the city has been dogged for decades by water problems, and recent heavy rains exacerbated issues at a water treatment plant. Many people were without running water for several days. Lumumba’s supporters say he cares about Jackson but has inherited extensive problems with the water system, and he faces opposition from Republican state leaders. Critics say that’s true, but the mayor done too little to fix the issues. SENT: 1,250 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE-UTILITY — Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility’s equipment, it was announced. SENT: 620 words, photos.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————————-

LEBANON-STRUGGLING-OFF-THE-GRID — Lebanon is the most water-rich country in the Middle East, but its farming communities are struggling to keep their soil from drying. The small town of Harf Beit Hasna, up on a mountain in the north, has long survived by creating ponds to hold rain water. It relies on them completely to water their crops because the government never connected the town to the water system or provided other basic services. In the past, the pools were enough to grow profitable crops and livestock. But with rain dwindling, families struggle to grow enough to survive. By Kareem Chehayeb. SENT: 980 words, photos.

THAILAND-POLITICS — Thailand’s Constitutional Court is set to rule on whether Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has exceeded the term limits of his job and must leave office immediately. SENT: 540 words, photos,

CHINA-CORRUPTION — A former vice governor of China’s sprawling Tibet region has been indicted on charges of accepting bribes, state media reports. Zhang Yongze is the latest high-level former official to be indicted on graft charges just weeks before a major congress of the ruling Communist Party, whose leader Xi Jinping has made fighting corruption a signature issue. SENT: 660 words, photos.

JAPAN-DIGITAL-MINISTER — The politician tapped to help Japan keep pace with the digital age has his work cut out for him. After all, the nation known for Nintendo games, Lexus sportscars and other gadgetry galore also loves the fax machine and the traditional “hanko” seals that work as analog signatures. But Digital Minister Taro Kono has a reputation for no-nonsense action and for defying vested interests in high places. SENT: 510 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-CYBERSECURITY — The computer hacker who stole personal data of almost 10 million customers of a telecommunications company in one of Australia’s worst privacy breaches used techniques to conceal their identity, actions and whereabouts, police say. SENT: 400 words, photo.

———————————————

HEALTH & SCIENCE

———————————————-

INDIA-CATTLE DISEASE — A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over 2 million more. The outbreak has triggered devastating income losses for cattle farmers since the disease not only results in deaths but can also lead to decreased milk production, emaciated animals, and birth issues. SENT: 630 words, photos.

————————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————————————-

BRITAIN-ECONOMY-BUSINESSES-HURTING — Like many small business owners in Britain, Harry Niazi hoped for government help to keep his south London fish and chip shop going in the face of rocketing energy bills and soaring inflation. But an economic stimulus plan announced last week by Prime Minister Liz Truss’ new government brought no relief — far from it. SENT: 930 words, photos.

MUSK-TWITTER-CEO-TEXT-MESSAGES — Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in the spring over their love of engineering — at least until Musk publicly tweeted this message early on April 9: ‘Is Twitter dying?’” SENT: 560 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks sank again after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese factory activity weakened. SENT: 620 words, photos.

JAPAN-US-MICRON — Japan is providing a major U.S. chipmaker a subsidy of up to $322 million to support its plan to produce advanced memory chips at a Hiroshima factory, the Japanese trade minister says. SENT: 270 words, photos.

INDIA-ECONOMY — India’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.90% in its fourth hike this year and said developing economies were facing challenges of slowing growth, elevated food and energy prices, debt distress and currency depreciation. SENT: 220 words, photo.

————————————

ENTERTAINMENT

————————————

FALL TV PREVIEW — The fall TV season isn’t what it used to be, but a select handful of shows including “The Crown,” “Andor” and “Interview with the Vampire” are worth putting at the top of your viewing list. SENT: 920 words, photos.

————————

SPORTS

————————

FBN--DOLPHINS-BENGALS — The unbeaten Miami Dolphins, a surprise early contender in the AFC, travel to Cincinnati to play the 1-2 Bengals. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 8:15 p.m.

BBN--METS-BRAVES SHOWDOWN — At the end of May, it looked like the New York Mets would run away with the NL East title. Not so fast, said the reigning World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves are one game back heading into the biggest series of the year, a three-game set on the final weekend of the regular season. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 910 words, photos.

——————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

———————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.