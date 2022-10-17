US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, has a kidney infection and is expected to spend Monday night in the hospital, her office said.

Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids, her chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, said Monday.

“She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock said.

In light of Hinson’s medical emergency, a campaign debate she was set to participate in Tuesday night was canceled. Hinson, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.

Iowa PBS, which was hosting the debate, said there are no plans to reschedule the event; the campaigns of Hinson and Mathis were unable to agree on a new debate date, the networks said.