US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection
The office of U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson says the Iowa congresswoman will remain hospitalized with a kidney infection overnight Monday
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, has a kidney infection and is expected to spend Monday night in the hospital, her office said.
Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids, her chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, said Monday.
“She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock said.
In light of Hinson’s medical emergency, a campaign debate she was set to participate in Tuesday night was canceled. Hinson, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.
Iowa PBS, which was hosting the debate, said there are no plans to reschedule the event; the campaigns of Hinson and Mathis were unable to agree on a new debate date, the networks said.
