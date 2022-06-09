AP News Digest 3:37 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

TOP STORIES

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION — With never-before-seen video, new audio and a “mountain of evidence,” the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol will attempt to show not only the deadly violence that erupted that day, but also the chilling backstory as Donald Trump, the defeated president, tried to overturn Joe Biden’s election. By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Claire Jalonick. UPCOMING: 1,060 words, photos, video by 5 a.m. Hearing begins at 8 p.m. With CAPITOL RIOT-HEARINGS-GUIDE — What to know about the investigation. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

CAPITOL RIOT-TRUMP — Much is already known about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the storming of the Capitol. But large gaps remain. By Jill Colvin. SENT: 2,030 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,100 words is also available. With CAPITOL RIOT-HEARINGS-THE TARGETS — The House Jan. 6 panel has interviewed more than 1,000 people who were directly or indirectly involved in the Capitol insurrection. SENT: 1,310 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The human cost of the war in Ukraine mounted as workers pulled up to 100 bodies from each smashed building in the devastated city of Mariupol — a gruesome effort that one official described as an “endless caravan of death.” Meanwhile, fears of a global food crisis escalated over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports. By Bernat Armangue and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,010 words, photos, video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MILITARY-VACCINES — A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal approval may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused the vaccine for religious reasons. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 880 words, photo.

IRAQ-POLITICAL-IMPASSE — Eight months after national elections, Iraq still doesn’t have a government and there seems to be no clear way out of the dangerous deadlock. Political elites are embroiled in cutthroat competition for power, even as the country faces growing challenges, including an impending food crisis resulting from severe drought and the war in Ukraine. By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Samya Kullab. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

TRENDING

BIDEN-JIMMY KIMMEL —There weren’t a lot of laughs, but President Joe Biden got some unsolicited advice from Jimmy Kimmel when the president sat down for his first in-person interview with a late-night host since taking office. The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” expressed frustration about the intractable problems in Washington, and advised the president, “I think you need to start yelling at people.” SENT: 540 words, photo.

R KELLY — R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” deserves at least 25 years behind bars for sexually abusing women and girls, prosecutors say in a memo in advance of his sentencing later this month. SENT: 380 words, photos.

POLICE SHOOTING-MICHIGAN — A prosecutor said he will announce whether charges will be filed in the death of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was on the ground when he was shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer. SENT: 200 words, photos.

HAWAII-HELICOPTER-CRASH — A helicopter crashed in a lava field in Hawaii and all six people on board have been safely evacuated from the site, but two are in serious condition, officials say. SENT: 190 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHINA — Thousands of COVID-19 testing booths have popped up on sidewalks across Beijing and other Chinese cities in the latest twist to the country’s “zero-COVID” strategy. SENT: 710 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-VOICES-OF-FURY — From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive. Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. SENT: 950 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-CRITICS — Russian authorities continue their crackdown against citizens who speak out about the fighting in Ukraine, prompting Moscow’s chief rabbi to flee the country. SENT: 340 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

AMERICAS SUMMIT — President Joe Biden plunges into this week’s Summit of the Americas by trying to push forward plans for economic development, climate change and migration despite the absence of some of his counterparts from the region. By Chris Megerain and Josh Boak. SENT: 800 words, photos, video. UPCOMING: 990 words after 5 p.m. speech. With BIDEN-JIMMY KIMMEL — Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel tells Biden, “I think you need to start yelling at people.” SENT: 480 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has convened a political conference where he’s expected to review state affairs, including a COVID-19 outbreak, and possibly address relations with Washington and Seoul amid his revived nuclear brinkmanship. SENT: 930 words, photos.

IRAN NUCLEAR — Iran plans to install two new cascades of advanced centrifuges that will allow Tehran to rapidly enrich more uranium, the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog says, the latest escalation in the standoff over the country’s atomic program. SENT: 690 words, photo.

THAILAND-MARIJUANA — Thailand made it legal to cultivate and possess marijuana as of Thursday, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick the legendary Thai Stick variety delivered. The stated intention of the country’s public health minister to distribute 1 million marijuana seedlings, beginning Friday, has added to the impression that Thailand is turning into a weed wonderland. SENT: 810 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-US — A top State Department official has met with Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila, part of an ongoing diplomatic outreach in the Asia-Pacific region by Washington to try and blunt growing Chinese influence. SENT: 600 words, photo.

UNITED-NATIONS-SOUTH-KOREA-DEFENDING-VETOES — China and Russia defended their vetoes of a strongly backed U.S. resolution that would have imposed tough new sanctions on North Korea, speaking at a first of its kind General Assembly meeting. SENT: 830 words, photo.

SOUTH KOREA-FIRE — A fire caused by suspected arson spread through an office building Thursday in South Korea’s Daegu city, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens of others, local fire and police officials say. SENT: 370 words, photos.

CHINA-FLOODING — At least 10 people have been killed and three are missing in flooding in the central Chinese province of Hunan, while a landslide buried parts of a village in the southern Guangxi region, state media reports. SENT: 270 words, photo.

NATIONAL

BILL COSBY — In video testimony played for jurors at a civil trial, Bill Cosby denies sexually abusing a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion in the mid-1970s. Asked by an attorney for Judy Huth, who is suing Cosby, whether he had tried to put his hand down Huth’s pants, Cosby quickly and clearly answers “no.” Asked if he exposed himself and forced her to touch him sexually, Cosby answers “no” in the same way. SENT: 930 words, photos.

GYM--DOCTOR-SEXUAL ABUSE — Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor when the agency first received allegations against him. Individual lawsuits could follow the tort claims filed Wednesday. The approximately 90 claimants also include Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, both Olympic gold medalists. By Ed White. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FOREIGN LOBBYING-INVESTIGATION — The Brookings Institution places its president, retired four-star Marine Gen. John Allen, on leave amid a federal investigation into Allen’s foreign lobbying. The move comes a day after an AP report revealed the probe. SENT: 370 words, photos.

GUANTANAMO-OVERDUE RELEASE — A man held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center has languished in custody months after his scheduled release date, according to a federal lawsuit. SENT: 580 words, photo.

HARVARD-PRESIDENT — Harvard University President Lawrence Bacow, who led the school through the pandemic, says he plans to step down next year. SENT: 450 words, photo.

BUSINESS/TECH

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Shares were mostly lower in Asia as investors watched for fresh signs of inflation and crude oil prices hovered above $122 a barrel, adding to price pressures. Benchmarks declined across the region, except in Tokyo, where a weakening yen sent issues of some Japanese exporters higher. Nintendo Co. issues surged 1.9% in afternoon trading, while Honda Motor Co. stocks gained more than 0.9%. SENT: 700 words, photos.

CHINA-TRADE — China’s trade growth rebounded in May after anti-virus restrictions that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers began to ease. Exports surged 16.9% over a year ago to $308.3 billion, up from April’s 3.7% growth, a customs agency statement says. Imports rose gained 4.1% to $229.5 billion, accelerating from the previous month’s 0.7%. SENT: 580 words, photo.

KIDS-PRIVACY-FTC-CHAIR — The head of the Federal Trade Commission says the agency is pushing a robust agenda of actions and policies to help safeguard children’s privacy online. The ongoing work will include toughened enforcement of a long-standing law governing kids’ online privacy and eyeing the algorithms used by social media platforms targeting young people. SENT: 800 words.

EMIRATES-TECOM-IPO — A major free zone operator in Dubai owned by the sheikhdom’s ruler says it would make an initial public offering on the local stock market, the latest state asset to list in an effort to boost the city-state’s bourse. SENT: 400 words.

MUSK-TWITTER — Twitter reportedly plans to offer Elon Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets in an effort to push forward the Tesla billionaire’s agreed-to $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform. SENT: 410 words, photo.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-TRIBECA-OPENING — The Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime” kicked off the 21st Tribeca Festival, launching the annual New York event with an intimate behind-the-scenes portrait of the singer-actor filmed during the tumultuous year she turned 50, co-headlined the Super Bowl and narrowly missed out on an Oscar nomination. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

SPORTS

BKN--NBA FINALS — Throughout the postseason, the Boston Celtics had played their best basketball away from home. Not anymore. Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Celtics rode the energy of a raucous TD Garden crowd to beat back another third-quarter onslaught by Golden State in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. By Kyle Hightower. SENT: 750 words, photos.

HOW TO REACH US

