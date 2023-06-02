AP News Digest 3:05 a.m.

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

JEFFREY-EPSTEIN — The Associated Press has obtained more than 4,000 pages of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein’s jail suicide from the federal Bureau of Prisons under the Freedom of Information Act. They include a detailed psychological reconstruction of the events leading to Epstein’s suicide, as well as his health history, internal agency reports, emails and memos and other records. By Michael R. Sisak and Michael Balsamo. SENT: 1,390 words, photos.

DEBT-LIMIT — Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate gives final approval to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, grinding into the night to wrap up work on the bipartisan deal and send it to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline. By Lisa Mascaro, Kevin Freking, Stephen Groves, Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, audio. With DEBT-LIMIT-MCCARTHY — Underestimated McCarthy emerges from debt deal empowered as speaker, still threatened by far right (sent).

DEBT-LIMIT-GETTING-A-DEAL — It was advice that Mitch McConnell had offered to Joe Biden once already: To resolve the debt-limit standoff, he needed to strike a deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy — and McCarthy alone. But after a first meeting of the top four congressional leaders with the president in early May, the Senate minority leader felt the need to reemphasize his counsel. By Seung Min Kim, Stephen Groves and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 1,590 words, photos.

ASIA-DEFENSE — As the United States and China vie to establish new partnerships and expand influence with Asia-Pacific nations, the top defense officials from both nations are preparing to try to win support this weekend from their regional counterparts, diplomats and leaders at a security forum in Singapore. By David Rising. SENT: 830 words, photos.

US-BORDER-PATROL-CUSTODY-DEATH — Border Patrol medical staff declined to review the file of an 8-year-old girl with a chronic heart condition and rare blood disorder before she appeared to have a seizure and died on her ninth day in custody, an internal investigation found. SENT: 660 words, photo.

ECONOMY-JOBS-REPORT — America’s surprisingly resilient job market may have delivered yet another month of solid hiring and pay gains in May, if economists’ forecasts prove to be correct. Still, some signs of cooling could emerge in the government report. By Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SPELLING BEE — Fifteen months ago, Dev Shah spent a miserable five hours spelling outdoors in chilly, windy, damp conditions at a supersize regional competition in Orlando, Florida, only to fall short of his dream of returning to the Scripps National Spelling Bee. By Ben Nuckols. SENT: 980 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-LGBTQ-GIVING — Dozens of transgender people in Florida have turned to crowdfunding appeals to help them leave the state after the passage of new legislation that targets the LGBTQ+ community, including a law that curtails access to gender-affirming care for adults and bans it for minors. SENT: 850 words, photos, video.

BIDEN-FALL — President Joe Biden has quipped that he got “sandbagged” after he tripped and fell — but was uninjured — while onstage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation. SENT: 600 words, photos, video, audio.

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA — The Biden administration is retaliating for Russia’s suspension of the New START nuclear treaty, announcing it is revoking the visas of Russian nuclear inspectors, denying pending applications for new monitors and canceling standard clearances for Russian aircraft to enter U.S. airspace. SENT: 440 words, photo.

ABORTION CLINIC FIRE WYOMING — A college student who authorities say admitted setting fire to a building slated to become Wyoming’s only full-service abortion clinic was scheduled to appear in federal court Friday to enter a plea to an arson charge. SENT: 330 words, photos.

US-TAIWAN-TRADE — The United States has signed a trade agreement with Taiwan over opposition from China, which claims the self-ruled island democracy as part of its territory. SENT: 250 words, photo.

MISSISSIPPI-CIVIL-RIGHTS-TOUR — There are 32 school districts in Mississippi still under federal desegregation orders, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division’s assistant attorney general says. SENT: 630 words, photos.

CONGRESSWOMAN ASSAULTED — A man pleaded guilty to assaulting Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota in the elevator of her Washington apartment building in February. SENT: 330 words, photo.

CONGRESS-STUDENT LOANS — A Republican measure overturning President Biden’s student loan cancellation plan passes the Senate and now awaits an expected veto. SENT: 340 words, photo.

US-SEYCHELLES — The United States has reopened its embassy in the Seychelles after a 27-year absence during which China and other U.S. rivals made significant inroads in the Indian Ocean islands. SENT: 220 words, photo.

GAMBLING-RISK-EDUCATION — Warnings about the potential dangers of gambling could soon join education about drugs and alcohol in the nation’s classrooms. Virginia recently passed a law requiring gambling risk education in the schools, and New Jersey and Michigan are considering similar measures. SENT: 1,070 words, photos.

ALASKA FISHING TRIP-FAMILY TRAGEDY — An Alaska fishing adventure became a nightmare for a family of eight when the wreckage of one of the two boats they’d chartered over the Memorial Day weekend was found partially submerged off an island. The frantic search for survivors has only brought tragedy to the Tyau family. SENT: 990 words, photos.

BUILDING-COLLAPSE-IOWA — Plans to demolish a partially collapsed six-story apartment building in Iowa could become clearer Friday, five days after much of the structure crumbled and left three tenants missing and feared dead. SENT: 970 words, photos, video, audio.

TENNESSEE-GOVERNOR-NRA — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s administration accused the National Rifle Association of wanting to use involuntary commitment laws “to round up mentally ill people and deprive them of other liberties,” according to documents drafted by the Republican’s staffers as part of their initial attempt to pass a gun control proposal earlier this year. SENT: 790 words, photos.

ARMY-BASE-RENAMING — Fort Bragg will shed its Confederate namesake to become Fort Liberty in a ceremony that some veterans view as a small but important step in making the U.S. Army more welcoming to current and prospective Black service members. SENT: 680 words, photo.

BORDER-ASYLUM-APP — U.S. authorities has expanded slots to seek asylum at land crossings with Mexico through a mobile app for the second time in less than a month, seeking to dispel doubts it isn’t a viable option. SENT: 670 words.

ARIZONA-GROUNDWATER — Arizona will not approve new housing construction on the fast-growing edges of metro Phoenix that rely on groundwater thanks to years of overuse and a multi-decade drought that is sapping its water supply. SENT: 540 words, photos.

RALPH YARL-WRONG HOUSE — A Kansas City man accused of shooting a Black teenager who mistakenly came to his door last month is scheduled to be back in court, days after a judge ruled that court documents in the case will be sealed and kept from the public. SENT: 470 words, photo.

ASIA-STORM — A weakened Tropical Storm Mawar has brought heavy rains to Japan’s main southern islands after passing the Okinawan archipelago and causing injuries to several people. SENT: 360 words, photos.

SENEGAL-OPPOSITION-CLASHES — Clashes between police and supporters of Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko left nine people dead, the government says, with authorities issuing a blanket ban on the use of several social media platforms in the aftermath of the violence. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SYRIA-PALMYRA-RUINS — At the height of the Islamic State group’s rampage across Syria, the world watched in horror as the militants blew up an iconic arch and temple in the country’s famed Roman ruins in Palmyra. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

ASIA-ILLICIT-DRUGS — The huge trade in methamphetamine and other illegal drugs originating from a small corner of Southeast Asia shows no signs of slowing down, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime warns. SENT: 870 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — A 3-year-old Palestinian boy is in critical condition at an Israeli hospital after being shot by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank. The army opened an investigation into what it said was an unintentional shooting. SENT: 310 words.

EL-SALVADOR-PRESIDENT — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has said he wants to cut the number of municipalities in the country from 262 to 44 to reduce the tax burden. SENT: 250 words.

MEXICO-VIOLENCE — Authorities in western Mexico have told families of eight missing youths that among the human remains found in dozens of bags in a gorge on the outskirts of Guadalajara were some that preliminarily appeared to match characteristics of some of the missing young people. SENT: 180 words, photo.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets has followed Wall Street higher ahead of a U.S. jobs update after Federal Reserve officials reignited hopes another interest rate hike might be postponed. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SRI-LANKA-ECONOMIC-CRISIS — Debt-stricken Sri Lanka, which declared bankruptcy last year, is showing signs of economic improvement but its recovery still faces challenges, the International Monetary Fund says. SENT: 480 words, photos.

BILL COSBY —A former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969 is suing the entertainer in Los Angeles under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims. SENT: 590 words, photo

BKN--NBA FINALS — Nikola Jokic got a triple-double in his NBA Finals debut, Jamal Murray scored 26 points and the Denver Nuggets had little trouble with the cold-shooting Miami Heat on the way to a 104-93 win in Game 1 on Thursday night. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 965 words, photos. rnie Stapleton. SENT: 890 words, photos.

