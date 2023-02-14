AP News Digest 3:30 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

ONLY ON AP

AP POLL-PARTY LEADERS — President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, may be preparing for a rematch in 2024, but a new poll finds a notable lack of enthusiasm within the parties for either man and a clear opening for new leadership. The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a third of both Democrats and Republicans are unsure of who they want leading their party. By Hannah Fingerhut. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

MICHIGAN STATE-SHOOTING — A gunman opened fire at Michigan State University, killing three people and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself miles away after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark. By Joey Cappelletti and Ken Kusmer. SENT: 630 words, photos. UPCOMING: video.

SYRIA-TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE-WOMEN — Syrian women have shouldered the responsibility of keeping families together during a dozen years of civil war — and now, in the devastating aftermath of an earthquake. War and economic collapse left millions of people dependent on international aid. Now added to the litany of hardships is destruction from the Feb. 6 earthquake, which killed tens of thousands and left millions more homeless in southern Turkey and northern Syria. By Sarah El Deeb and Fay Abouelgasim. SENT: 1,180 words, photos. Also see MORE ON TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE below.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ONE-YEAR PHOTO GALLERY — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago brought death, destruction and hardship to the country, and awakened fears of a new Cold War. The Feb. 24 attack resulted in more than 8 million Ukrainians fleeing their country in what was the greatest exodus of refugees Europe has witnessed since World War II. SENT: 230 words. With 43 photos.

UKRAINE-SOLDIERS FREEZE SPERM — As Vitalii Khroniuk lay facedown on the ground taking cover from Russian artillery fire, the Ukrainian solider had just one regret: He had never had a child. Aware that he could die at any moment, the 29-year-old decided to try cryopreservation — the process of freezing sperm or eggs that some Ukrainian soldiers are turning to as they face the possibility that they might never go home. By Hanna Arhirova. SENT: 790 words, photos.

AERIAL OBJECTS-MISINFORMATION — The federal government’s lack of information about four aerial objects recently shot down over North America is helping fuel conspiracy theories and conjecture on the internet. By David Klepper. SENT: 980 words, photos.

CONSUMER PRICES — U.S. inflation likely slowed again last month in the latest sign that consumer price increases are becoming less of a burden on America’s households. But Tuesday’s report from the government may also suggest that further progress in taming inflation could be slow and “bumpy,” as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has described it. By Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber. SENT: 870 words, photos.

MORE ON TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE

TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE — Rescuers were working to reach people under the rubble in three provinces hit hard by the devastating quakes that hit Turkey and Syria last week. SENT: 780 words, photos, videos.

TURKEY-SYRIA-EARTHQUAKE-ANIMAL RESCUES — Six days after the earthquake that flattened parts of Turkey and Syria, two survivors emerged from the rubble. They were dogs, the focus of a parallel rescue effort underway. SENT: 260 words, photos, video.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

SERBIA-LOVE-IN-WARTIME — She is from Ukraine and he is from Russia. Their love blossomed online, but with their nations at war, the odds of carrying on their relationship were stacked against them. Even so, it didn’t take long for the young couple to beat the odds. SENT: 610 words, photos, video.

TRENDING

T-MOBILE-OUTAGE — Reports: T-Mobile users experience service outages across U.S. SENT: 220 words, photo.

EMIRATES-PEOPLE-IDRIS ELBA — Idris Elba on James Bond: “I’m not going to be that guy.” SENT: 450 words, photos.

SUPER BOWL-RATINGS — Super Bowl averages 113 million, third most-watched in history. SENT: 650 words, photo.

NATIONAL

CHATGPT IN SCHOOLS — Despite worries about students using ChatGPT to cheat on assignments, some teachers are embracing the new technology in the classroom, saying the chatbot powered by artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a tool their students will need in the future. By Education Writer Jocelyn Gecker. UPCOMING: 1,050 words, photos by 7 a.m.

PEDESTRIANS STRUCK — A man driving a U-Haul truck swerved onto sidewalks and plowed into cyclists and scooter riders in New York City, killing one person and injuring eight others before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.

BIKE PATH ATTACK — Jurors began hearing testimony to help them decide whether an Islamic extremist who killed eight people on a New York City bike path should get a death sentence, an extraordinarily rare penalty in a state that hasn’t had an execution in 60 years. SENT: 840 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

INDIA-BBC — Officials from India’s Income Tax department began conducting searches at the BBC’s offices in the capital, New Delhi, three of the broadcaster’s staff members told The Associated Press. SENT: 210 words, photo.

NICARAGUA–PRISONERS-CITIZENSHIP-EXPLAINER The government of Nicaragua’s president has stripped the citizenship of hundreds of political leaders, priests, students, activists and other dissidents it has sent to the United States. SENT: 930 words, photos.

SOUTH CHINA SEA — The United States renewed a warning that it would defend its treaty ally if Filipino forces come under attack in the disputed South China Sea, after a Chinese coast guard ship allegedly hit a Philippine patrol vessel with military-grade laser that briefly blinded some of its crew. SENT: 580 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-AL-QAIDA LEADER — U.N. experts say the predominant view among member nations is that the leadership of al-Qaida has passed to Sayf al-’Adl, who was responsible for Osama bin Laden’s security and trained some of the hijackers involved in the 9/11 attack on the U.S. SENT: 500 words.

NEW ZEALAND-CYCLONE — The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north in what officials described as the nation’s most severe weather event in years. SENT: 550 words, photos.

HEALTH/SCIENCE

INDONESIA-ENERGY-TRANSITION — Indonesia, one of the world’s largest coal-producing countries, has agreed to drastically reduce its reliance on fossil fuels in the coming decades. SENT: 1,210 words, photos, video.

CLIMATE-DROUGHT PRAYERS — With the prospect of a sixth consecutive failed rainy season in the east and Horn of Africa, Kenya’s president is hoping the heavens will finally open with the help of a national day of prayer. SENT: 450 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares mostly rose, boosted by a rally on Wall Street, as investors waited for U.S. consumer price data due out later in the day. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 650 words, photos. With JAPAN-ECONOMY — Japan manages growth in final quarter as tourism returns.

SUPER BOWL

SUPER BOWL-BEHIND THE CALL — The feel-good vibes from Super Bowl 57 didn’t last as long as the NFL would have liked. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 a.m.

SPORTS

FULL-TIME FENWAY — Even without the Boston Red Sox in the playoffs, Fenway Park — the major leagues’ oldest ballpark — is coming off one of the busiest winters in its 110-year history. By Sports Writer Jimmy Golen. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 a.m.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

RIHANNA-PREGNANCY REVEAL — While haters and stans debate Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance, she joins a contingent of famous women to capture a cultural moment with a pregnancy reveal. By Entertainment Writer Leanne Italie. SENT: 800 words, photos, videos.

