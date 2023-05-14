AP News Digest 6 a.m.

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

GERMANY-UKRAINE — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin on his first visit to the country since Russia invaded Ukraine. By Frank Jordans SENT: 390 words, photos.

TURKEY-ELECTIONS — Turkey is voting Sunday in landmark parliamentary and presidential elections that are expected to be tightly contested and could be the biggest challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has faced in his two decades in power. By Suzan Fraser and Zeynep Bilginsoy. SENT:990 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-BIDEN — Three weeks since launching his reelection campaign, President Joe Biden is confronting a sweeping set of problems in his day job that defy easy solutions and are not entirely within his control. If, as his advisers believe, the single best thing Biden can do for his reelection prospects is to govern well, then the coming weeks can pose a near-existential test of his path to a second term. By Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

INDONESIA-SOLAR-ENERGY — In Indonesia’s far-east island of Sumba, off-grid solar is lighting up lives for residents still living out of reach of the country’s national electricity provider. For the equivalent of $3.50 per month paid over three years to grassroots social enterprise projects, villagers can buy solar home systems generating enough electricity for lightbulbs, cellphone chargers and other appliances. While financial, maintenance and supply issues remain, experts say the solar schemes on the island could be replicated across the vast archipelago nation and overseas, going the last mile to provide renewable energy to millions across the globe. By Victoria Milko and Dita Alankara. SENT: 1,030 words, photos, video.

STAINED-GLASS-RACE-AND-GENDER — A nearly 150-year-old stained-glass church window that depicts a dark-skinned Jesus Christ interacting with women in New Testament scenes has stirred up questions about race, Rhode Island’s role in the slave trade and the place of women in 19th century New England society. By Mark Pratt. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

BUFFALO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING — The city of Buffalo will pause to mark the passing of one year since a gunman killed 10 people and injured three others in a racist attack that targeted Black people at a city supermarket. SENT: 470 words, photos.

—————————-—————————-

SPOTLIGHTING VOICES

—————————-—————————-

SYRIA-INSURGENTS-IMAGE-MAKEOVER — The leader of the most powerful al-Qaida-linked group in northwest Syria is rebranding his organization by moving away from extremist factions. Abu Mohammed al-Golani is marketing Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as a Syrian faction that does not conduct attacks outside the war-torn country. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

—————————-

MORE NEWS

—————————-

BURKINA-FASO-CIVILIANS-KILLED — An attack by suspected Islamic extremists on a village in the west of Burkina Faso killed 33 civilians, the provincial governor’s office says. SENT: 100 words.

MICHIGAN-ATTEMPTED ABDUCTION — Authorities in Michigan say a girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker. SENT: 150 words.

TV-KELLY CLARKSON — Kelly Clarkson has responded to a Rolling Stone report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace. SENT: 290 words, photo.

FBN-BUCCANEERS-BOWLES-GRADUATES — Todd Bowles kept a promise to his late mother and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach is now a college graduate. SENT: 390 words, photos.

————————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

————————————————————

BIDEN — President Joe Biden has told graduates of Howard University that American history hasn’t always been a “fairy tale” and that “racism has torn us apart.” SENT: 440 words, video, photos.

—————————-

NATIONAL

—————————-

NYC-HOTEL-SHELTERS — Around Manhattan and elsewhere in New York City, hotels that served tourists just a few years ago have become de facto emergency shelters. The latest is the historic Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan, which shuttered three years ago and is reopening later this week as a welcome center and shelter for asylum seekers. SENT: 890 words, photos.

OBIT-NATIVE AMERICAN LEADER — Joe A. Garcia, a well-known Native American leader from New Mexico and advocate for tribal sovereignty, has died at 70, his family has confirmed. SENT: 340 words, photo.

—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————-

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — A fragile cease-fire between Israeli forces and militants in the Gaza Strip has appeared to be holding after a five-day clash that killed 33 Palestinians and two people in Israel. SENT: 840 words, photos.

ASIA-CYCLONE — Bangladesh and Myanmar braced as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter. SENT: 780 words, photos.

THAILAND-ELECTION — Voters in Thailand are heading to the polls in an election touted as a pivotal chance for change, eight years after incumbent Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha first came to power in a 2014 coup. He is now running against the daughter of the politician who is the military’s top nemesis. SENT: 570 words, photos.

HONDURAS-MIGRANT-DEATHS — The mother of a 17-year-old Honduran migrant who died in U.S. custody says her son had epilepsy but showed no signs of being seriously ill before he left for the United States. SENT: 700 words, photos.

—————————————-

ENTERTAINMENT

—————————————-

CANNES-PREVIEW — The Cannes Film Festival, which will kick off Tuesday, is such a colossal extravaganza that taking measure of its ups and downs is notoriously difficult. It’s a showcase of the world’s best cinema. It’s a red-carpet spectacular. It’s a French Riviera hive of dealmaking. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

BRITAIN-EUROVISION — Swedish singer Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest with her power ballad “Tattoo,” at a colorful, eclectic music competition clouded for a second year running by the war in Ukraine. SENT: 940 words, photos, video. Witjh PHOTO-GALLERY-EUROVISION — See the spectacle, and some silliness, from this year’s contestants (sent).

—————————

SPORTS

—————————

BKN-SUNS-WILLIAMS-FIRED — The Phoenix Suns have fired Monty Williams two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he was the overwhelming choice as the coach of the year, two people with knowledge of the decision say. SENT: 830 words, photos.

HKN-STARS-KRAKEN — Jordan Eberle scored twice, Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 to force a deciding Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series. SENT: 750 words, photos.

TEN-OBIT-DAVIDSON — Australian tennis player Owen Davidson, who won 13 Grand Slam doubles titles, has died. He was 79. The International Tennis Hall of Fame has announced that Davidson died on Friday. Longtime friend Isabel Suliga said he died in Conroe, Texas. SENT: 330 words, photos.

—————————-

HOW TO REACH US

—————————-

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.