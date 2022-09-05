AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

CANADA-STABBINGS — Canadian police searched across the expansive province of Saskatchewan for two suspects believed to have stabbed to death 10 people in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history. By Rob Gillies. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

BRITAIN-POLITICS — Britain finally learns who its next prime minister will be after two months of political uncertainty during which energy prices skyrocketed and tens of thousands of workers went on strike. The governing Conservative Party plans to announce whether Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak won the most votes from party members to succeed Boris Johnson as party leader and thus prime minister. By Sylvia Hui. SENT: 910 words, photos.

BIDEN — President Joe Biden is beginning his Labor Day celebrations with a trip to one battleground state, Wisconsin, before making his third trip in less than a week to another, Pennsylvania. The unofficial start of fall, Labor Day also traditionally kicks off political crunch time, with campaigns scrambling to excite voters ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8. By Will Weissert. SENT: 840 words, photos. UPCOMING: Biden to speak at 1:15 p.m. in Milwaukee; 5:30 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

ABORTION-TENNESSEE’S INTERPRETER — Lawyer Chloe Akers’ is on a mission to tell doctors there are no exceptions to Tennessee’s new law banning abortion, and they could be prosecuted even if they’re just trying to save women’s lives. By National Writer Claire Galofaro. SENT: 3,010 words, photos. An abridged version of 990 words is also available. This is the Tuesday Spotlight.

CHILE-CONSTITUTION — Chileans overwhelming rejected a new progressive constitution to replace its dictatorship-era charter, dealing a blow to youthful President Gabriel Boric who must now hammer out deals to create another document or change the current one. By Daniel Politi. SENT: 910 words, photos.

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-FOREIGN ENTRY — An Israeli military body has released a list of rules and restrictions for foreigners wanting to enter Palestinian areas of the West Bank, extending its control of daily life and movement in and out of the occupied territory. By Josef Federman. SENT: 740 words, photo.

————————-

MORE ON ELECTION 2022

————————-

ELECTION 2022-SCHOOLS BOARDS-FLORIDA — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ successful effort to place candidates fully aligned with his conservative views on school boards throughout the state is helping him expand his influence as he runs for reelection as governor this year and considers a 2024 presidential bid. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-WHAT TO WATCH — Republicans hoping to hold on to the Massachusetts governor’s office are choosing between a Donald Trump-backed candidate and a more moderate businessman in Tuesday’s primary election. SENT: 870 words, photos.

————————-

TRENDING

————————-

JOGGER ABDUCTED — Memphis police: Man charged with kidnapping missing jogger. SENT: 330 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-KITTEN — Ukrainian firefighters rescue kitten from burning building. SENT: 170 words, photos.

CHINA-EARTHQUAKE — Powerful quake shakes southwest China; damage not yet known. SENT: 280 words.

OBIT-BED BATH & BEYOND CFO — Bed Bath & Beyond chief financial officer dies. SENT: 240 words.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

FLOAT PLANE-CRASH — One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a floatplane crashed in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. SENT: 310 words, photo, video.

CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL — The steel bands and brightly colored costumes of Caribbean Carnival are returning to the streets of New York City, with the West Indian American Day Parade taking place in person after a pandemic-induced hiatus. SENT: 210 words.

————————-

INTERNATIONAL

————————-

TAIWAN-SELF-DEFENSE — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted Taiwan’s weaknesses in its reserves and civilian defense force as China looms as a threat. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — An activist said he has again flown huge balloons carrying COVID-19 relief items and an anti-North Korea placard across the tense inter-Korean border, despite the North’s recent warning of a deadly attack over his activities. SENT: 430 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets mostly declined after Wall Street ended last week lower and China tightened anti-virus controls. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 470 words, photos.

————————-

SPORTS

————————-

US OPEN — Coco Gauff has reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time by coming back in each set to beat Zhang Shuai of China 7-5, 7-5 in front of a partisan crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————-

EMMYS-CREATIVE ARTS AWARDS — Lee You-mi of “Squid Game” and Colman Domingo, Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane were best guest actor winners at the creative arts Emmy Awards. By Television Writer Lynn Elber. SENT: 350 words, photos.

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL-DON’T WORRY DARLING — The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is having its world premiere on the Lido. By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 730 words, photos.

————————-

