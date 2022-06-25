AP News Digest 3:10 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

NEW/DEVELOPING

NORWAY-SHOOTING — Organizers of the Oslo Pride festival say they are canceling a Pride parade after an overnight mass shooting in the Norwegian capital. Oslo Pride says it has been advised by police to cancel the parade and other Pride events. SENT: 590 words, photos.

TOP STORIES

ELECTION 2022-ABORTION — Democratic officials across the nation hope to harness their party’s collective outrage and sadness to improve their political outlook this fall after the Supreme Court’s stunning decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. By Steve Peoples and Mike Catalini. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

G7-NATO-BIDEN — President Joe Biden is out to sustain the global alliance punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as he embarks on a five-day trip to Europe. His trip comes at a time when the four-month-old war shows no sign of abating and its aftershocks to global food and energy supplies are only deepening. By Zeke Miller and Darlene Superville. UPCOMING: 1,050 words, photos after Biden departure at 8:50 a.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARMY GUARD-VACCINE — Up to 40,000 Army National Guard soldiers across the country — or about 13% of the force — have not yet gotten the mandated COVID-19 vaccine, and as the deadline for shots looms, at least 14,000 of them have flatly refused and could be forced out of the service. By Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 1,060 words, photo.

POLAND-UKRAINE-LGBTQ RIGHTS — Ukraine’s largest LGBTQ rights event, KyivPride, is going ahead. But not on its native streets and not as a celebration. It will instead join Warsaw’s yearly Equality Parade, the largest gay pride event in central Europe, using it as a platform to keep international attention focused on the Ukrainian struggle for freedom. By Vanessa Gera. SENT: 710 words, photos.

ABORTION

SUPREME-COURT-ABORTION-ATHLETES — U.S. national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe expressed her anger Friday over the Supreme Court’s decision to strip the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion, decrying an erosion of rights that women have had for a generation. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SUPREME-COURT-ABORTION-PHOTO-GALLERY — AP PHOTOS: U.S. Supreme Court overturns abortion protection. SENT: 70 words, photos.

SUPREME-COURT-ABORTION-STATE-ACCESS — The Democratic governors of California, Washington and Oregon have vowed to protect reproductive rights and help women who travel to the West Coast seeking abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. SENT: 880 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-STATE-SUMMARIES — An overview of abortion legislation and the expected impact of the court’s decision in every state. SENT: 14,080 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-COLLINS — Sen. Susan Collins is being criticized for the Supreme Court ruling allowing states to ban abortion because the moderate Republican voted to confirm two of the justices who were in the majority opinion. SENT: 540 words, photo.

SUPREME COURT-ABORTION-COMPARISON — The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is remarkably similar to the leaked draft opinion that was published in May. SENT: 810 words, photos.

SUPREME COURT ABORTION-OPINION-TEXT — Text of Supreme Court opinion. SENT: 2,000 words.

PRIVACY-ABORTION-APPLE-GOOGLE — With the Supreme Court ending the constitutional protections for abortion, four Democratic lawmakers are asking federal regulators to investigate Apple and Google for allegedly deceiving millions of mobile phone users by collecting and selling their personal data. SENT: 450 words, photo.

TRENDING

JEFFREY-EPSTEIN-MAXWELL-TRIAL — Two of four women who testified at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial that she had a role in their sexual abuse at the hands of financier Jeffrey Epstein may be speaking at her sentencing or have their statements read aloud, court filings show. SENT: 370 words, photo.

TEXAS-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-GRADUATION — Almost 300 high school seniors received their diplomas in Uvalde in the shadow of the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers one month earlier. SENT: 230 words, photo.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The European Union’s decision to make Ukraine a candidate for EU membership has offered war-weary Ukrainians a morale boost even as the country’s military ordered its fighters to retreat from a key city in the eastern Donbas region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the decision of EU leaders as vindication for his nation’s fight against Russia’s aggression. SENT: 860 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DEVELOPMENTS — A regional governor in eastern Ukraine says that the country’s troops have begun to retreat from a besieged city to move to stronger positions. The industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, the administrative center of the Luhansk region, has faced relentless Russian bombardment. SENT: 890 words, photos.

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-HIGHLIGHTS — The House Jan. 6 committee launched under skepticism: What more could be said about the 2021 insurrection at the Capitol? Quite a lot, it turns out. The riveting June public hearings have shown just how close the country came to a constitutional crisis. By Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video.

CALIFONIA-HOUSE — Rep. David Valadao has advanced to a November runoff in a Democratic-tilting district in California’s Central Valley, surviving a challenge from a fellow Republican who faulted the congressman for his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. SENT: 430 words.

LOUISIANA-GOVERNOR-CORONAVIRUS — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19. SENT: 150 words.

ELECTIONS

ELECTION-2022-NEVADA — Counties across Nevada have certified the last outstanding results of the state’s June 14 primary election after critics questioned the tallies by recounting their own experiences at the polls and repeating conspiracy theories that nearly derailed certification in New Mexico last week. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

HONG KONG-XI — Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong to celebrate next week’s 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to China following a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement that has inflamed tension with Washington and Europe. SENT: 510 words, photos.

UNITED-NATIONS-PALESTINIAN-REFUGEES — Donors pledged about $160 million for the U.N. agency helping Palestinian refugees, but it still needs over $100 million to support education for more than half a million children and provide primary health care for close to 2 million people and emergency cash assistance to the poorest refugees, the agency’s chief say. SENT: 650 words.

ARGENTINA-MASSACRE CASE — A former Argentine navy officer goes on trial Monday in Miami for his alleged role in a 1972 massacre of political prisoners in his homeland. SENT: 720 words.

AFGHANISTAN — By Ebrahim Noroozi. SENT: 905 words, photos.

NATIONAL

THERANOS-FRAUD-TRIAL — The fate of hard-nosed technology executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani is now in the hands of a jury that will weigh criminal charges alleging he joined disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, his former partner, in an elaborate fraud that jarred Silicon Valley. SENT: 730 words, photo.

LOST-BABY-LAWSUIT — A Massachusetts couple whose prematurely-born baby girl died less than two weeks after she was delivered has sued one of Boston’s most prestigious hospitals for losing the infant’s body, denying the parents the opportunity to hold a proper funeral and burial. SENT: 610 words.

ARMY-SOLDIER-AMBUSH-PLOT — A U.S. Army private from Kentucky has pleaded guilty to charges that he plotted to kill members of his unit in an organized attack. SENT: 510 words.

UNITED STATES-HAVANA-SYNDROME — The State Department is preparing to compensate victims of mysterious brain injuries colloquially known as “Havana Syndrome” with six-figure payments, according to officials and congressional aides. SENT: 410 words.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

NASA-ASTEROID-MISSION — NASA’s plan to explore a strange metal asteroid is on hold. The space agency was late delivering its own navigation software for the spacecraft called Psyche. SENT: 380 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FLIGHT-DISRUPTIONS-FAA — Airlines under scrutiny for widespread flight disruptions are renewing their criticism of the government agency that manages the nation’s airspace, saying that understaffing at the Federal Aviation Administration is “crippling” traffic along the East Coast. By Airlines Writer David Koenig. SENT: 530 words, photo.

ENTERTAINMENT

DAYTIME-EMMYS — Mishael Morgan of “The Young and the Restless” won as lead drama actress, becoming the first Black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys. Morgan was previously nominated in the supporting category. The 35-year-old from Trinidad and Tobago plays Amanda Sinclair on the CBS soap. SENT: 970 words, photos.

DEPP-HEARD TRIAL — The judge in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has made a jury’s multimillion-dollar award official. Judge Penney Azcarate entered a written order Friday for Heard to pay Depp $10.35 million for damaging his reputation by describing herself as a domestic abuse victim in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote. SENT: 260 words, photo.

SPORTS

