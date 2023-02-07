AP News Digest 3 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE — Rescuers raced to find survivors in the rubble of thousands of buildings brought down by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks that struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, with the discovery of more bodies raising the death toll to nearly 5,000. By Mehmet Guzel, Ghaith Alsayed and Suzan Fraser. SENT: 990 words, photos, videos. With TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE-THE LATEST; TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE-AID-GLANCE; DEADLIEST EARTHQUAKES-GLANCE. Also see MORE ON TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE below.

STATE OF THE UNION — President Joe Biden prepares to deliver his State of the Union address, his first since Republicans took control of the House. High on the agenda: the war in Ukraine, gun violence, police reform, the economy and the impasse over raising the nation’s debt limit. By Zeke Miller and Seung Min Kim. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. UPCOMING: 1,300 words after 9 p.m. speech. Also see MORE ON STATE OF THE UNION below.

TYRE NICHOLS-POLICE RECRUITING — In the years leading up to Tyre Nichols’ deadly arrest, Memphis police have been dogged by a confluence of dangerous trends, including a chronic shortage of officers and a struggle to bring in recruits. Former recruiters told The Associated Press of a growing desperation to fill hundreds of slots that drove the department to increase incentives and lower standards. And the department even sought waivers to hire applicants with criminal records. By Bernard Condon, Jim Mustian and Adrian Sainz. SENT: 1,320 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-CHINA-DIPLOMACY — Secretary of State Antony Blinken spent the day Monday in Washington after abruptly cancelling his visit to Beijing late last week as the U.S. and China exchanged angry words about a suspected Chinese spy balloon the U.S. shot down. As fraught as the U.S.-China relationship had been ahead of Blinken’s planned trip, it’s even worse now and there’s little hope for it improving anytime soon. By Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee. SENT: 990 words, photo. With BIDEN-CHINA — White House: Improved surveillance caught Chinese balloon.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian forces are keeping Ukrainian troops tied down with attacks in the eastern Donbas region as Moscow assembles additional combat power there for an expected offensive in the coming weeks, Ukrainian officials said. By Susie Blann. SENT: 810 words, photos.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-OHIO — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. By Patrick Orsagos and John Seewer. SENT: 840 words, photos, video.

TURKEY EARTHQUAKE-SCIENCE EXPLAINER — The earthquake centered in Turkey was a strike-slip quake, in which two tectonic plates grind past each other horizontally. By Science Writer Maddie Burakoff. SENT: 590 words, photo.

TURKEY-EARTHQUAKE-DISPLACED-SYRIANS — The deadly 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey near the Syrian border has hit hard in areas that house millions of war-displaced Syrians. SENT: 820 words, photos.

STATE OF THE UNION-GOP RESPONSE — A former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is delivering the GOP response to Biden’s State of the Union address. SENT: 600 words, photos. UPCOMING: Speech around 10 p.m.

STATE OF THE UNION-GOP DIVERSITY — The House Republican majority has Black, Latino and female elected officials in its ranks, but it is still made up mostly of white, male lawmakers, which does not fully capture the demographics of the country. SENT: 700 words, photos.

LOTTERY JACKPOT — Lucky player in Washington wins $747 million Powerball prize. SENT: 250 words, photo.

ALASKA-FATAL POLAR BEAR — Attack Polar bear in fatal Alaska attack was in poor health. SENT: 400 words, photos.

WARRIORS-SENSORY ROOM — Marvel’s Simu Liu dedicates ‘sensory room’ at Warriors arena. SENT: 380 words, photos.

JOINT BASE ANDREWS-INTRUDER — Intruder breaches base of Air Force One, shot fired. SENT: 300 words, photo.

PAKISTAN-WIKIPEDIA — Blocked Wikipedia again up and running as Pakistan lifts ban on site. SENT: 310 words, photo.

CHASING HORSE-ARREST-NEVADA — A former “Dances With Wolves” actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous girls and women for two decades in multiple states has been charged in Nevada for crimes that prosecutors said occurred in the Las Vegas-area starting in 2012. SENT: 680 words, photos, video.

MISSOURI-EXECUTION — Missouri is scheduled to execute Raheem Taylor for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three young children in 2004. SENT: 600 words, photo. UPCOMING: Execution scheduled for 7 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTESTS-NEW YORK — A new report says nearly 150 New York City police officers committed misconduct, including using excessive force, while responding to the 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd. The NYPD objected to many of the report’s conclusions. SENT: 700 words, photo.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to expand its combat exercises and strengthen war preparedness as he looks to escalate an already provocative run in weapons demonstrations in the face of deepening tensions with its neighbors and Washington. SENT: 670 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-NEW ZEALAND — Australian and New Zealand prime ministers met to talk about China’s importance to their national economies, resolving to voice their disagreements with their most important trading partner that is becoming more assertive in their region. SENT: 490 words, photos.

BRITAIN-BP-EARNS — British energy company BP reported record annual earnings on Tuesday amid growing calls for the U.K. government to boost taxes on companies profiting from the high price of oil and natural gas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 240 words, photo.

BOEING-JOB CUTS — Boeing plans to make staffing cuts in its finance and human resources departments in 2023, with a loss of around 2,000 jobs. The aerospace company also plans to hire another 10,000 employees this year with a focus on engineering and manufacturing. SENT: 250 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street sank under pressure from worries about higher interest rates and Japan reported stronger wage gains than expected. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 580 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY —Australia lifts cash rate to 3.35% with ninth rate hike.

