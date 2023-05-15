Biden is just 'pop' at granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania

Jump to content

Joe Biden took a break from being president on Monday to focus on just being “pop” at his granddaughter Maisy Biden's graduation from the University of Pennsylvania

Chris Megerian
Monday 15 May 2023 18:51

Joe Biden took a brief break from being president on Monday to focus on being “pop,” attending his granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania.

Maisy is the youngest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, who both attended the ceremony. Also present were Maisy’s older sisters, Naomi and Finnegan, and first lady Jill Biden, and the Bidens' daughter, Ashley Biden.

Before the commencement, some students waved at the president and took photos. He waved back and pumped his fist. But other than that, Biden was just another face in the crowd, albeit a very recognizable one. The family sat stage left, apart from the rest of the audience.

Idina Menzel, the actress and singer, gave the commencement address, even belting out a few lines of a song from the musical “Rent.”

After the ceremony, Biden and his family went to a lunch at a Vietnamese restaurant.

