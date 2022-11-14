AP News Digest 3:40 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

BIDEN-XI — President Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, amid increasing tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. Both men are coming into the highly anticipated meeting — held on the margins of the Group of 20 summit of world leaders in Indonesia — with bolstered political standing at home. By Seung Min Kim and Zeke Miller. SENT: 770 words, photos. UPCOMING: Bilateral scheduled for 4:30 a.m.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russian forces of having committed “the same atrocities as in other regions of our country” before they were forced to pull out from the strategic southern city of Kherson and its surrounding areas. The end of Russia’s eight-month occupation of Kherson city has sparked days of celebration but also exposed a humanitarian emergency, with residents living without power and water and short of food and medicines. By Sam Mednick. SENT: 460 words, photos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-KHERSON SCENE — No power, no water but the joy just flows.

CONGRESS RETURNS — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape, with control of the House still undecided, party leadership in flux and a potentially consequential lame-duck session with legislation on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. By Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-DEMOCRACY — There was no violence. Many candidates who denied the legitimacy of previous elections lost and quietly conceded. And few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, there’s a sense of normalcy in the U.S. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

TURKEY-EXPLOSION — Police have arrested a suspect who is believed to have planted the bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, Turkey’s interior minister said, adding that preliminary findings indicate that Kurdish militants were responsible for the deadly attack. Six people were killed and several dozen others were wounded in the explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. By Mehmet Guzel and Suzan Fraser. SENT: 780 words, photos.

G20-BALI REVIVAL — The dozens of world leaders and other dignitaries traveling to Bali for the G-20 summit will be drawing a welcome spotlight on the revival of the tropical island’s ailing tourism sector. Bali’s economy is on the mend but it’s still drawing only a third of the travelers who used to arrive here before the pandemic. Now that quarantines and other restrictions have ended, the island is trying to draw more digital nomads and other well-heeled travelers, hoping to build a stronger foundation for Bali’s economy. By Niniek Karmini. SENT: 850 words, photos.

—————————————

MORE ON G20 SUMMIT

—————————————

G20-MUSK — Elon Musk touches on Twitter criticism, workload at B-20 business forum ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 leading economies in Indonesia. SENT: 500 words, photos.

——————————

COP27 SUMMIT

——————————

COP27-ISRAEL MARINE PROTECTED AREAS — Israel is looking to protect about 30% of its waters to conserve its “exceptional” marine life, in a move that biologists say will help protect the Mediterranean, which is warming faster than many other parts of the world. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video.

COP27-CLIMATE-GROUNDWATER — Generations of East Africans have tapped groundwater in the desert to survive in parched lands. Droughts are worsening due to climate change. The U.N. water agency estimates that roughly 400 million people across Africa lack access to clean water. SENT: 690 words, photos.

——————-

TRENDING

——————-

FOUR DEAD-UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO — Police: Four University of Idaho students found dead by campus. SENT: 300 words.

CHARGERS-49ERS — McCaffrey’s TD, stout defense lead 49ers past Chargers 22-16. SENT: 760 words, photos.

UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA-SHOTS — Shots fired at University of Virginia; police seek suspect. SENT: 130 words.

——————————-

NATIONAL

——————————-

DALLAS AIR SHOW CRASH — A national transportation official probing the cause of a midair crash of two historic military planes during an air show that left six people dead said that one of the key questions for investigators is why the aircraft were seemingly sharing the same space just before impact. SENT: 1,110 words, photos, video.

—————————

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————

NEW ZEALAND-COW BURPS — New Zealand scientists are coming up with some surprising solutions that could put a big dent in animal emissions. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

————————-

HOLIDAY TRAVEL-PRICES — If you’re looking for airline tickets or a hotel room around the holidays, you’ll probably pay more than you did the last time you traveled over Thanksgiving or Christmas. By Airlines Writer David Koenig. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed in trading as momentum faded from last week’s rally on Wall Street amid varied sentiments about coronavirus restrictions easing in China and global interest rate increases. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 460 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-FTX — The rapid collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy last week has also shaken the world of philanthropy, due to the donations and influence of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in the “effective altruism” movement. By Business Writers Thalia Beaty and Glenn Gamboa. SENT: 1,030 words, photo.

——————————

SPORTS

——————————

ON FOOTBALL-STATEMENT SUNDAY — The Minnesota Vikings proved they’re for real. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts also made big statements. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 630 words, photos by 6 a.m.

AP TOP 25-REALITY CHECK — The Pac-12 is better than it has been in recent years, but it is also still eating its own and undercutting its best teams' chances to earn a College Football Playoff berth. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 1,000 words, photos by 6 a.m.

———————————————

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

———————————————

GERMANY-MUSIC-MTV EMA — Taylor Swift won big at MTV EMAs. Swift who led the nominations along with Harry Styles with seven a piece, walked away with four wins including for best artist, best video and best longform video. SENT: 460 words, photos.

——————————

