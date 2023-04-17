Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 23-29

April 23: Actor Lee Majors (“Six Million Dollar Man”) is 84. Actor Blair Brown is 76. Actor Joyce DeWitt (“Three’s Company”) is 74. Actor James Russo is 70. Director Michael Moore is 69. Actor Judy Davis is 68. Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 63. Actor Craig Sheffer (“One Tree Hill,” ″Into the West”) is 63. Comedian George Lopez is 62. Actor Melina Kanakaredes (“The Resident,” “Providence”) is 56. Drummer Stan Frazier of Sugar Ray is 55. Guitarist Tim Womack of Sons of the Desert is 55. Actor Scott Bairstow (“Party of Five”) is 53. Actor John Lutz (“30 Rock”) is 50. Musicians Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National are 47. Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena (“The Marine”) is 46. Actor-comedian John Oliver is 46. Actor Kal Penn (“House M.D.,” “Harold and Kumar”) is 46. Singer Taio Cruz is 40. Actor Jesse Lee Soffer (“Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Fire”) is 39. Guitarist Anthony LaMarca of The War on Drugs is 36. Actor Dev Patel (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 33. Actor Matthew Underwood (“Zoey 101”) is 33. Model Gigi Hadid is 28. Musicians Jake and Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet are 27. Actor Charlie Rowe (“Salvation”) is 27.

April 24: Actor Shirley MacLaine is 89. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 81. Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 80. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 78. Singer Ann Peebles is 76. Actor Eric Bogosian is 70. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 69. Actor Michael O’Keefe (“Roseanne”) is 68. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 66. Actor Glenn Morshower (“24”) is 64. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 60. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 59. Actor Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond,” ″Amistad”) is 59. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 56. Drummer Aaron Comess of the Spin Doctors is 55. Actor Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”) is 55. Actor Melinda Clarke (“The O.C.”) is 54. Actor Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”) is 54. Singer Alejandro Fernandez is 52. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 50. Actor Derek Luke (“Madea Goes To Jail,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 49. Actor Thad Luckinbill (“12 Strong,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Actor Eric Balfour (“24”) is 46. Actor Rebecca Mader (“No Ordinary Family,” ″Lost”) is 46. Actor Reagan Gomez (“Queen Sugar,” ″The Parent ’Hood”) is 43. Actor Austin Nichols (“One Tree Hill”) is 43. Actor Sasha Barrese (“The Hangover”) is 42. Singer-TV personality Kelly Clarkson (“American Idol”) is 41. Singer-bassist Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects is 39. Country singer Carly Pearce is 33. Actor Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) is 31. Actor Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games”) is 31. Actor Doc Shaw (“House of Payne,” “The Suite Life on Deck”) is 31. Actor Jordan Fisher (“Liv and Maddie,” ″Rent: Live”) is 29.

April 25: Actor Al Pacino is 83. “Dancing With The Stars” judge Len Goodman is 79. Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revisited is 78. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA is 78. Actor Talia Shire is 78. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”) is 76. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 69. Actor Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) is 59. Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 59. Bassist Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) is 58. Guitarist Rory Feek of Joey and Rory is 58. Former “Early Show” host Jane Clayson is 56. Actor Gina Torres (“I Think I Love My Wife”) is 54. Actor Renee Zellweger is 54. Actor Jason Lee (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Almost Famous”) is 53. Actor Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) is 53. Actor Emily Bergl (“Southland”) is 48. Actor Marguerite Moreau (“The O.C.,” ″Life As We Know It”) is 46. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 43. Actor Allisyn Snyder (“A.P. Bio,” “Sonny With A Chance”) is 27. Actor Jayden Rey (“The Conners”) is 14.

April 26: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 90. Guitarist-songwriter Duane Eddy is 85. Singer Maurice Williams of Maurice and the Zodiacs is 85. Singer Gary Wright is 80. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 65. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 63. Actor Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 62. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 62. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 61. Actor Jet Li is 60. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 59. Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” ″The King of Queens”) is 58. Keyboardist Jeff Huskins of Little Texas is 57. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste (film’s “Secrets and Lies”) is 56. Fiddler Joe Caverlee of Yankee Grey is 55. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 53. Actor Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 52. Bassist Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts is 52. Actor Simbi Kali (“3rd Rock From the Sun”) is 52. Bassist Michael Jeffers of Pinmonkey is 51. Drummer Jose Pasillas of Incubus is 47. Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 46. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 46. Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 46. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 46. Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″Weeds”) is 45. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“The Good Fight,” “Mike and Molly”) is 44. Actor Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and The Furious”) is 43. Actor Stana Katic (“Castle”) is 43. Actor Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 43. Actor Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike, “Step Up”) is 43. Actor Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 39. Actor Aaron Meeks (”Soul Food”) is 37. Musician James Sunderland of Frenship is 36.

April 27: Actor Anouk Aimee (“A Man and a Woman”) is 91. Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52′s is 75. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 74. Actor Douglas Sheehan (“Knots Landing”) is 74. Guitarist Ace Frehley (Kiss) is 72. Singer Sheena Easton is 64. Actor James Le Gros (“Ally McBeal”) is 61. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 58. Singer Mica Paris is 54. Actor David Lascher (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 51. Actor Maura West (“General Hospital”) is 51. Actor Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 47. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 45. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 45. Singer Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 44. Bassist Joseph Pope the Third of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 44. Guitarist John Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 41. Actor Francis Capra (“Veronica Mars”) is 40. Actor Ari Graynor (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) is 40. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 39. Actor Sheila Vand (“24: Legacy”) is 38. Actor Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” ″Doctor Who”) is 37. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 37. Actor William Moseley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 36. Singer Lizzo is 35. Actor Emily Rios (“Breaking Bad”) is 34.

April 28: Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 82. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (“CSI”) is 74. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 73. Actor Mary McDonnell is 71. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 70. Rapper Too Short is 57. Actor Bridget Moynahan (“Blue Bloods”) is 52. Actor Chris Young is 52. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 51. Actor Elisabeth Rohm (“Law and Order”) is 50. Actor Jorge Garcia (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Lost”) is 50. Actor Penelope Cruz is 49. Actor Nate Richert (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 45. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (“The Property Brothers”) are 45. Actor Jessica Alba is 42. Actor Harry Shum Jr. (“Glee”) is 41. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz (“Glee”) is 37. Actor Aleisha Allen (“School of Rock,” ″Are We There Yet?”) is 32.

April 29: Actor Keith Baxter is 90. Singer Bob Miranda of The Happenings is 81. Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 80. Singer Tommy James is 76. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 69. Actor Kate Mulgrew (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 68. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 66. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 65. Actor Eve Plumb (“The Brady Bunch”) is 65. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 60. Actor Vincent Ventresca (TV’s “The Invisible Man,” “Boston Common”) is 57. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 55. Actor Paul Adelstein (“Private Practice”) is 54. Actor Uma Thurman is 53. Rapper Master P is 53. Actor Darby Stanchfield (“Scandal”) is 52. Country singer James Bonamy is 51. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 51. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 50. Actor Tyler Labine (“New Amsterdam”) is 45. Actor Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”) is 40. Actor Zane Carney (“Dave’s World”) is 38. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 37. Singer Foxes is 34. Actor Grace Kaufman (“Man with a Plan”) is 21.