AP News Digest 4:15 a.m.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wants a tough global response to Russia after its forces fired a missile at a crowded train station, killing at least 52 people. By Adam Schreck and Andrea Rosa. SENT: 1,090 words, photos, videos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST.

CONGRESS-INTENSIFYING POLITICS — A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. Three events on Capitol Hill this week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. By Alan Fram. SENT: 980 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-SENATE-NORTH CAROLINA — When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina. Budd is banking on the power of Trump’s endorsement to put him on top of a field that includes a dozen other Republicans. By Gary D. Robertson and Jill Colvin. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — A jury acquitted two men of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn’t reach verdicts against the two alleged leaders, a stunning defeat for the government after a weekslong trial that centered on a remarkable FBI sting operation just before the 2020 election. By John Flesher and Ed White. SENT: 1,080 words, photos, video. With MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT-EXPLAINER-CHARGES — Charges in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot case (sent).

MORE ON VIRUS OUTBREAK

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — The U.S. is getting a first glimpse of what it’s like to experience COVID-19 outbreaks during this new phase of living with the virus. By Carla K. Johnson. SENT: 930 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VARIANT-EXPLAINER — An extra-contagious version of the omicron coronavirus variant has taken over the world. The variant scientists call BA.2 is now dominant in at least 68 countries, including the U.S. SENT: 720 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

AUSTIN-COLLISION-FOOD-TRUCK — Eleven people were injured in a “major collision” in Austin, Texas, involving pedestrians and two vehicles, one of which hit a food truck, authorities say. SENT: 200 words, photos.

LADY GAGA-DOGS STOLEN — A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs was mistakenly released from jail and is being sought, authorities say. SENT: 400 words.

JAZZ-FEST-RED-HOT-CHILI-PEPPERS — The group Red Hot Chili Peppers has been added to the lineup of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest, organizers announced. It will be the band's first live performance since 2016. SENT: 200 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

SUPREME COURT-JACKSON-RACE — Future Supreme Court Justice Jackson acknowledges both the struggle and progress of Black Americans, saying, “In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.” By Aaron Morrison. SENT: 730 words, photos.

CAPITOL-RIOT-TRUMP-JR — Donald Trump Jr. texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election with strategies for overturning the result if Trump’s father lost, CNN reported Friday.

NATIONAL

IDAHO-ABORTION-LAW-BLOCKED — The Idaho Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a new state law that would ban abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and allow the law to be enforced through lawsuits. SENT: 570 words, photo.

ABORTION-MARYLAND — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a measure that would expand access to abortion in the state by ending a restriction that only physicians can provide them and requiring most insurance plans to cover abortion care without cost. SENT: 510 words, photo.

SEXUAL-MISCONDUCT-KEVIN SPACEY — Actor Kevin Spacey asked a judge to throw out actor Anthony Rapp’s sex abuse lawsuit, saying through his lawyers that allegations that he abused the then-teenage Rapp at a 1980s party are false. SENT: 500 words, photo.

RACIAL-INJUSTICE-SCHOOLS — U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday called for a response from a Virginia school system regarding a controversial admissions policy at a highly selective high school and efforts by a coalition of parents to overturn it. 420 words.

LOUISIANA POLICE DEATH-FEDERAL PROBE — Under increasing pressure from state lawmakers, the head of Louisiana State Police has placed his second-in-command on leave while an investigation continues into the wiping of cellphone data during an investigation into Black motorist Ronald Greene’s 2019 death after a violent arrest by state troopers. SENT: 280 words, photos.

OPIOID-TRIAL-WEST-VIRGINIA — Lawyers for the state of West Virginia concluded the first week of a trial against three major opioid makers Friday by outlining how pharmaceutical companies rebranded the highly addictive drugs decades ago to expand their prescriber base while downplaying the risks. SENT: 700 words, photos.

TEXAS-SYNAGOGUE-STANDOFF-REOPENING — Three months after an armed captor took hostages at a Texas synagogue during a 10-hour standoff that ended with the escape of the hostages and fatal shooting of the gunman by the FBI, the house of worship is reopening. Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville will re-dedicate the building on Friday. SENT: 630 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

PAKISTAN-POLITICS — Pakistan’s embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote introduced by his political opponents, who say they have the votes to defeat him. SENT: 680 words, photos.

UNITED NATIONS-YEMEN-TANKER — The United Nations urged donor nations on Friday to provide $80 million for an emergency operation to remove a million barrels of crude oil from a tanker moored off the coast of war-torn Yemen since 1988 that could explode or leak causing a major environmental disaster in the Red Sea and beyond. SENT: 660 words.

PERU-FORMER-PRESIDENT — The Inter-American Court of Human Rights has ordered Peru to “refrain” from releasing imprisoned former president Alberto Fujimori despite a ruling by the South American country’s Constitutional Court that he be freed. SENT: 580 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-MISSING-DIVERS — Two Europeans who disappeared during a dive last week have been rescued by fishermen, Malaysian authorities say, with the search operation now focused on finding a 14-year-old Dutch teen who remained missing. SENT: 260 words, photos.

HONDURAS-CORRUPTION — A judge in Honduras on Friday ordered the extradition to the United States of the country’s former national police chief on drug trafficking and weapons charges. SENT: 250 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

AMAZON-UNION-ELECTION — Amazon is seeking to overturn the historic union victory at one of its New York City warehouses, arguing in a legal filing Friday that union organizers and the National Labor Relations Board acted in a way that tainted the results. It now wants to redo the election. SENT: 710 words, photo.

RETAILERS-FAKE-BAMBOO — Walmart and Kohl’s are paying a combined $5.5 million in settlements after the Federal Trade Commission said they falsely marketed dozens of sheets and other home textile products as made of environmentally friendly bamboo, when they were actually rayon. SENT: 280 words, photo.

ENTERTAINMENT

OSCARS-WILL-SMITH — The motion picture academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The move comes after a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions. By AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SPORTS

GLF--MASTERS-DAY 2 — The weekend couldn’t come soon enough for players at the Masters. They really had only two choices as the sun began to set on Augusta National and the reality of their situation became clear. They could watch Scottie Scheffler roll in birdie putts and hope more of theirs go in, too. Or they could study the weather and hope the wind howls through the tall Georgia pines. Count Tiger Woods among the weather watchers. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 740 words, photos. With GLF—Masters-Woods — Tiger Woods has an up-and-down second round at Masters; GLF--Masters-Cut — Koepka, DeChambeau, Spieth, Schauffele miss cut at Masters; GLF--Masters-Notebook — McIlroy a bit frustrated but eager for more in Masters (all sent).

HOW TO REACH US

