Celebrity birthdays for the week of Dec. 8-14:

Dec. 8: Singer Jerry Butler is 85. Flute player James Galway is 85. Drummer Bobby Elliott of The Hollies is 83. Actor Mary Woronov (“Eating Raoul,” “The Munsters” films) is 81. Actor John Rubinstein (“Family,” ″Crazy Like a Fox”) is 78. Actor Kim Basinger is 71. Guitarist Warren Cuccurullo (Duran Duran, Missing Persons) is 68. Guitarist Phil Collen of Def Leppard is 67. Country singer Marty Raybon (The Raybon Brothers, Shenandoah) is 65. Guitarist Marty Friedman (Megadeth) is 62. Actor Wendell Pierce (“The Wire,” “Treme”) is 61. Actor Teri Hatcher is 60. Actor David Harewood (“Supergirl,” ″Homeland”) is 59. Actor Matthew Laborteaux (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 58. Guitarist Ryan Newell of Sister Hazel is 52. Actor Dominic Monaghan (“Lost,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 48. Actor Ian Somerhalder (“The Vampire Diaries,” ″Lost,”) is 46. Singer Ingrid Michaelson is 45. Singer Chrisette Michele is 42. Country singer Sam Hunt is 40. Singer Kate Voegele (“One Tree Hill”) is 38. Drummer Jen Ledger of Skillet is 35. Actor Wallis Currie-Wood (“Madam Secretary”) is 33. Actor AnnaSophia Robb (film’s “Race to Witch Mountain,” TV’s “The Carrie Diaries”) is 31.

Dec. 9: Actor Judi Dench is 90. Actor Beau Bridges is 83. Actor Michael Nouri is 79. Singer Joan Armatrading is 74. Actor Michael Dorn (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 72. Actor John Malkovich is 71. Country singer Sylvia is 68. Singer Donny Osmond is 67. Bassist Nick Seymour of Crowded House is 66. Comedian Mario Cantone (“Sex and the City”) is 65. Actor David Anthony Higgins (“Mike and Molly,” “Malcolm in the Middle”) is 63. Actor Joe Lando (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 63. Actor Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives,” ″Sports Night”) is 62. Keyboardist Jerry Hughes of Yankee Grey is 59. Singer-guitarist Thomas Flowers of Oleander is 57. Guitarist Brian Bell of Weezer is 56. Singer-guitarist Jakob Dylan of The Wallflowers is 55. Businesswoman and TV personality Lori Greiner (“Shark Tank”) is 55. Actor Allison Smith (“The West Wing,” ″Kate and Allie”) is 55. Former “American Idol” judge Kara DioGuardi is 54. Country singer David Kersh is 54. Actor Reiko Aylesworth (“24″) is 52. Drummer Tre Cool of Green Day is 52. Rapper Canibus is 50. Singer Imogen Heap is 47. Actor Jesse Metcalfe (“Desperate Housewives”) is 46. Actor Simon Helberg (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 44. Actor Jolene Purdy (“Under the Dome,” ″Donnie Darko”) is 41. Actor Ashleigh Brewer (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 34.

Dec. 10: Actor Fionnula Flanagan (“Waking Ned Devine”) is 83. Actor-singer Gloria Loring is 78. Drummer Walter “Clyde” Orange of The Commodores is 78. Country singer Johnny Rodriguez is 73. Actor Susan Dey is 72. Musician Paul Hardcastle is 67. Actor John J. York (“General Hospital”) is 66. Actor-director Kenneth Branagh is 64. Actor Nia Peeples is 63. TV chef Bobby Flay is 60. Singer-guitarist J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. is 59. Bassist Scot Alexander of Dishwalla is 53. Drummer Meg White of The White Stripes is 50. Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui (“Superman and Lois,” “Entourage”) is 49. Rapper Kuniva of D12 is 49. Actor Gavin Houston (“The Haves and the Have Nots,” “Guiding Light”) is 47. Bassist Noah Harmon of Airborne Toxic Event is 43. Actor Patrick John Flueger (“Chicago P.D.”) is 41. Country singer Meghan Linsey is 39. Actor Raven-Symone (“That’s So Raven,” ″The Cosby Show”) is 39. Actor-singer Teyana Taylor is 34. Actor Kiki Layne (“Coming 2 America,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) is 33.

Dec. 11: Actor Rita Moreno is 93. Singer David Gates of Bread is 84. Actor Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”) is 84. Actor Lynda Day George (TV’s “Mission: Impossible”) is 80. Singer Brenda Lee is 80. Actor Bess Armstrong is 71. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 70. Bassist Mike Mesaros of The Smithereens is 67. Bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue is 66. Actor Ben Browder (“Stargate SG-1”) is 62. Singer-bassist Justin Currie of Del Amitri is 60. Bassist David Schools of Widespread Panic is 60. Actor Gary Dourdan (“C.S.I.”) is 58. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 57. Actor Max Martini (“The Unit”) is 55. Rapper-actor Yasiin Bey (Mos Def) is 51. Actor Rider Strong (“Boy Meets World”) is 45. Actor Xosha Roquemore (“The Mindy Project,” “Precious”) is 40. Actor Karla Souza (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 38. Actor-singer Hailee Steinfeld is 28.

Dec. 12: Singer Connie Francis is 87. Singer Dionne Warwick is 84. Actor Wings Hauser is 77. Actor Bill Nighy (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) is 75. Actor Duane Chase (“The Sound of Music”) is 74. Country singer La Costa is 74. Gymnast-turned-actor Cathy Rigby is 72. Singer-percussionist Sheila E. is 67. Actor Sheree J. Wilson (“Walker, Texas Ranger,” ″Dallas”) is 66. Guitarist Eric Schenkman of Spin Doctors is 61. Bassist Nicholas Dimichino of Nine Days is 57. Actor Madchen Amick (“My Own Worst Enemy,” ″Twin Peaks”) is 54. Actor Jennifer Connelly is 54. Actor Regina Hall is 54. Actor Mayim Bialik (“Jeopardy,” “The Big Bang Theory”) is 49. Actor Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased,” ″Manchester by the Sea”) is 28. Actor Sky Katz (“Raven’s Home”) is 20.

Dec. 13: Actor Dick Van Dyke is 99. Country singer Buck White of The Whites is 94. Actor-singer John Davidson is 83. Actor Kathy Garver (“Family Affair”) is 79. Guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter (The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan) is 76. Singer Ted Nugent is 76. Country singer-guitarist Randy Owen of Alabama is 75. Actor Wendie Malick (“Hot in Cleveland,” ″Just Shoot Me”) is 74. Country singer John Anderson is 70. Singer Steve Forbert is 70. Singer Morris Day of The Time is 68. Actor Steve Buscemi is 67. Actor Johnny Whitaker (“Family Affair”) is 65. Bassist John Munson of Semisonic is 62. Reality TV star NeNe Leakes (“The New Normal,” ″The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 58. Actor-comedian Jamie Foxx is 57. Actor Lusia Strus (“50 First Dates”) is 57. TV personality Debbie Matenopoulos is 50. Singer-guitarist Tom Delonge of Blink-182 (and Angels and Airwaves) is 49. Actor James Kyson Lee (“Heroes”) is 49. Actor Kimee Balmilero (“Hawaii Five-0″) is 45. Actor Chelsea Hertford (“Major Dad”) is 43. Singer Amy Lee of Evanescence is 43. Trumpeter Wesley Watkins of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 37. Actor Marcel Spears (“The Mayor”) is 36. Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is 35. Actor Maisy Stella (“Nashville”) is 21.

Dec. 14: Singer-actor Abbe Lane is 93. Actor Hal Williams (“227,” ″Sanford and Son”) is 90. Singer Joyce Vincent-Wilson of Tony Orlando and Dawn is 78. Actor Dee Wallace (“E.T.”) is 76. Bassist Cliff Williams of AC/DC is 75. Actor T.K. Carter (“The Corner,” “Punky Brewster”) is 68. Singer-guitarist Mike Scott of The Waterboys is 66. Singer-whistle player Peter “Spider” Stacy of The Pogues is 66. Actor Cynthia Gibb (TV’s “Fame”) is 61. Actor Nancy Valen (“Baywatch”) is 59. Actor Archie Kao (“CSI,” “Chicago P.D.”) is 55. Actor Natascha McElhone (TV’s “Californication,” film’s “The Truman Show”) is 55. Actor Michaela Watkins (“Trophy Wife,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 53. Actor Miranda Hart (“Call the Midwife”) is 52. Singer Brian Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 49. Actor KaDee Strickland (“Private Practice”) is 49. Actor Jackson Rathbone (“Twilight” movies) is 40. Actor Vanessa Hudgens is 36. Singer Tori Kelly is 32.