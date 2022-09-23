Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Las Vegas newspaper wants slain reporter's devices returned

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is demanding that authorities don’t review a slain reporter’s electronic devices, which were seized by authorities after his death

Via AP news wire
Friday 23 September 2022 21:08
Journalist Killed Las Vegas
Journalist Killed Las Vegas
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is demanding that authorities don’t review a slain reporter’s electronic devices and reporting materials, which were seized by authorities after his death.

Jeff German's cellphone, four computers and external hard drive could be used in the prosecution and defense of German's alleged killer. But they contain confidential sources and unpublished materials that are protected by federal and state law, the newspaper argued.

“The Review-Journal appreciates the efforts of law enforcement to investigate the murder of Mr. German, and of all those seeking to ensure that justice is done for this horrific crime,” an attorney representing the Review-Journal said in a letter sent Thursday to local authorities, which was first reported by the newspaper. “However, the newspaper has serious and urgent concerns about the protection of confidential sources and other unpublished journalistic work product contained in Mr. German’s seized devices.”

Prosecutors say Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles fatally stabbed German outside his home on Sept. 2, which authorities say could be connected to German’s reporting on Telles' time as public administrator. German’s stories included reports of bullying and hostility perpetrated by Telles in the office, as well as an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Telles lost the June Democratic primary in his re-election bid. He is currently being held in jail.

Recommended

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department seized German’s things during their investigation into his death, according to the letter.

In the letter, attorneys for the Review-Journal argued the seizure violated the federal Privacy Protection Act, which prohibits the search and seizure of work product materials and other documentary materials from journalists. They also argued that the information seized is protected by the Nevada Shield Law, which states that no reporter, former reporter or editorial employee is required to disclose any published or unpublished information obtained as part of the news gathering process.

The Review-Journal requested a meeting with law enforcement officials to discuss the disposition of the seized materials.

“The Review-Journal and authorities have worked cordially and in good faith since Jeff German’s killing to resolve concerns about Jeff’s phone and computers and the extremely sensitive information they contain,” Glenn Cook, the Review-Journal's executive editor, said in a statement to The Associated Press. “But negotiations have reached an impasse.”

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to an email request for comment on Friday. Neither did the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Ashley Kissinger, a lawyer representing the newspaper, spoke with the District Attorney’s Office and public defender on Thursday. But so far the parties have not been able to come to an agreement, she said in an email to The Associated Press.

“The stakes for a free and independent press in Nevada could not be higher,” Kissinger said in a statement to the newspaper. “Officials in law enforcement want to review information in these devices that likely would reveal the newspaper’s confidential sources at those very agencies. That happens in other countries, but not in the United States. This is precisely why we have press shield laws prohibiting this.”

On Friday, the Review-Journal published an extensive story that German was working on before his death. It examines the Las Vegas-based origins and development of the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militia group, as well as the legal troubles they’re in as a result of their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. German’s byline is on the story along with another reporter who finished the story after his death.

Recommended

__

Stern is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Stern on Twitter: @gabestern326

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in