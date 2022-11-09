Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Democrat Greenberg, shooting survivor, wins Louisville mayor

Democrat Craig Greenberg has won the Louisville mayor’s race after surviving a shooting at his campaign office earlier this year

Dylan T. Lovan
Wednesday 09 November 2022 05:33

Democrat Greenberg, shooting survivor, wins Louisville mayor

Show all 2

Democrat Craig Greenberg has won the Louisville mayor's race after surviving a shooting at his campaign office earlier this year.

Greenberg, a businessman and political newcomer, defeated Republican Bill Dieruf, the mayor of a small city incorporated inside the boundaries of Louisville's Metro area.

Greenberg, 49, escaped the attempt on his life unharmed, but a bullet grazed his sweater. A local social justice activist was charged in the shooting and remains in federal custody. He has been charged with attempted murder.

In a victory speech Tuesday night, he alluded to the shooting while thanking his campaign team, some of whom were with Greenberg when the suspect opened fire with a handgun.

“We as a team have been through so much together,” Greenberg said. “Far more than most campaign teams ever want to go through together. To each of you, thank you for what you’ve given every day to this campaign.”

Recommended

He said the attempt on his life in February strengthened his determination to reduce gun violence in Louisville, Kentucky’s largest city.

Greenberg also pledged to build affordable housing units, improve public safety and restore transparency and confidence in government after the March 2020 Louisville police shooting of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, prompted months of racial justice protests.

During the campaign he announced a plan to have guns seized by police rendered inoperable before they are given to Kentucky State Police for auction. State law requires confiscated guns to be sold at auction, and the proceeds are used to buy equipment for police. Greenberg said taxpayers spend millions to take illegal guns off the street but many end up back in the hands of criminals.

Greenberg also secured an endorsement from Gov. Andy Beshear, a fellow Democrat.

As a businessman, Greenberg helped start the Louisville-based 21c Museum Hotels, which now have locations in several states.

Louisville and Jefferson County merged governments in 2000. Since then, there have been two Democratic mayors, outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer and Jerry Abramson.

____

Recommended

Follow AP’s coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in