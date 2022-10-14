Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP journalists honored for courage in documenting Mariupol

Two Ukrainians who documented the horrors of the Russian invasion and siege of Mariupol for The Associated Press are being honored with Colby College’s Lovejoy Award in Maine

Via AP news wire
Friday 14 October 2022 13:33

AP journalists honored for courage in documenting Mariupol

Show all 4

Two Ukrainians who documented the horrors of the Russian invasion and siege of Mariupol for The Associated Press are being honored for their courage with Colby College's Lovejoy Award.

Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka continued reporting on the Russian invasion after other international journalists left Mariupol, an industrial city on the Sea of Azov. They made a harrowing escape to share their images with the world.

The liberal arts college is honoring them with the award bearing the name of alumnus Elijah Parish Lovejoy, an abolitionist newspaper publisher who was killed by a mob for his anti-slavery editorials in 1837.

“Just as Elijah Lovejoy risked his life to expose atrocities, Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka knew that showing the world what was happening in Mariupol was a cause worthy of the ultimate sacrifice,” Colby College President David Greene said in a statement.

Martin Kaiser, Lovejoy selection committee chair, retired editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and current journalism faculty member at the University of Maryland, said the pair's sacrifices represented “the definition for courage for journalists.”

Recommended

“It's the fastest we've ever come to a decision,” he said of his decade on the selection committee. “The courage these two photographers showed is what the Lovejoy Award is all about.”

The award was being presented Friday at an event that included a discussion moderated by AP Global Investigations Editor Ron Nixon and Brian Carovillano from NBC News, who was vice president and managing editor of The Associated Press while Chernov and Maloletka reported from Mauripol.

Chernov and Maloletka, who were unable to attend the event in person, are the first visual journalists to receive the award Lovejoy award, which Colby College began bestowing in 1952.

Past recipients include a who's who of American journalism, including Watergate scandal reporter Bob Woodward from The Washington Post, former New York Times reporter James Risen and former Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial page editor Cynthia Tucker.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in