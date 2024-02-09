Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man accused of stalking outside Taylor Swift's Manhattan home to receive psychiatric treatment

A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift after being spotted multiple times outside the singer’s Manhattan townhouse was found unfit to stand trial and will be committed to state custody for psychiatric treatment

Via AP news wire
Friday 09 February 2024 22:48
Taylor Swift Apartment Arrest
Taylor Swift Apartment Arrest
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift after being spotted multiple times outside the singer's Manhattan townhouse was found unfit to stand trial and will be committed to state custody for psychiatric treatment, attorneys said Friday.

David Crowe, 33, was arrested three times late last month in front of the pop star’s home in Manhattan's exclusive Tribeca neighborhood. The Seattle resident faced charges of stalking, harassment and contempt.

Prosecutors have said Crowe violated a protective order issued Jan. 24 mandating he stay away from Swift and her home on the same day it was issued.

Crowe was found unfit to stand trial after a psychiatric exam, and the case was dismissed. He will be committed to the custody of the Office of Mental Health to receive treatment, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“We are pleased that all parties now agree to the obvious truth that Mr. Crowe is too ill to proceed, and that he requires treatment, not jail,” Katherine LeGeros Bajuk of New York County Defender Services said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to ensuring Mr. Crowe is provided with the psychiatric treatment and supportive social services he needs to achieve a successful and stable re-entry into society.”

Crowe had been spotted near the singer’s home about 30 times since Nov. 25, according to court documents.

Swift’s Manhattan townhouse has been the scene of several break-ins when Swift wasn’t there, including by some who were identified as stalkers.

A representative for the singer did not return an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in