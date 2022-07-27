AP News Digest 3:25 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

ONLY ON AP

OCEAN-FISHERIES-CAMEROON-FISHING FLAGS — Cameroon has emerged as one of several go-to countries for the widely criticized “flags of convenience” system, under which companies can — for a fee — register their ships in a foreign country even though there is no link between the vessel and the nation whose flag it flies. The ships are supposed to abide by that nation’s fishing agreements with other countries. But experts say weak oversight and enforcement of fishing fleets by countries with open registries like Cameroon offer shipping companies a veil of secrecy that allows them to mask their operations. By Richa Syal and Grace Ekpu. SENT: 2,690 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,090 words is also available.

THE AP INTERVIEW-JAPAN-GENDER MINISTER — Japan’s minister for gender equality and children’s issues called the country’s record low births and plunging population a national crisis and blamed “indifference and ignorance” in the male-dominated Japanese parliament. By Mari Yamaguchi and Foster Klug. SENT: 880 words, photos, video.

PHILIPPINES-RUSSIA-HELICOPTER DEAL — The Philippine government has scrapped a deal to purchase 16 Russian military transport helicopters due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions, Philippine officials said. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 600 words, photo.

TOP STORIES

UNITED STATES-PELOSI-TAIWAN-MILITARY — U.S. officials say they have little fear that China will attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the House Speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots, where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. By Lolita C. Baldor and Ellen Knickmeyer. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-CHINA — President Joe Biden plans to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, according to a U.S. official. It’s their first conversation in four months, and it’s scheduled to take place amid new tension between Washington and Beijing over China’s claims on Taiwan. By Aamer Madhani and Chris Megerian. SENT: 840 words, photo, video. With JAPAN-INDONESIA — Japan, Indonesia to boost naval security ties as China rises.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Shipping companies aren’t rushing to export millions of tons of trapped grains out of Ukraine, despite a breakthrough deal struck last week to provide safe corridors through the Black Sea. That’s because the waters are mined, insurance firms are still assessing the risks and the industry still has questions over how this deal will unfold. The complexity of the four-month-long deal has set it off to a slow, cautious start. By Aya Batrawy. UPCOMING: 1,040 words, photos by 4 a.m.

CAPITOL RIOT-INVESTIGATION-SENATORS — Republicans Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz led the Senate challenge on Jan. 6, 2021, to Joe Biden’s victory. But they have largely escaped the House panel’s investigation into the Capitol attack. A dozen GOP senators initially planned to challenge Donald Trump’s defeat — but unlike their House GOP counterparts, the Republican senators have not been called to testify. By Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

PHILIPPINES-EARTHQUAKE — A strong earthquake left at least two people dead and injured dozens in the northern Philippines, where the temblor set off small landslides and damaged buildings and churches and prompted terrified crowds and hospital patients in the capital to rush outdoors. By Jim Gomez. SENT: 480 words, photos.

PELICANS-VANISHING ISLANDS — Raccoon Island, a barrier isle an hour’s boat ride off the coast of Louisiana, is one of the few remaining refuges for the iconic brown pelicans. By Science Writer Christina Larson. SENT: 1,510 words, photos.

TRENDING NEWS

LOTTERY JACKPOT — No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1 billion. SENT: 130 words, photos.

POLAND-CATS-INVASIVE SPECIES — Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species. SENT: 400 words, photo.

CONGRESSMAN-SON’S SAME-SEX WEDDING — Congressman says no to gay marriage, attends son’s same-sex wedding. SENT: 250 words, photos.

GERMANY-LUFTHANSA STRIKE — Over 1,000 Lufthansa flights canceled as staff strikes. SENT: 350 words, photos.

R KELLY-MANAGER — Self-described R. Kelly manager pleads guilty to stalking. SENT: 300 words, photos.

WASHINGTON

ELECTION 2022-REPUBLICANS-EXTREMISM — A congressional candidate whose compelling personal story of military valor and unfathomable loss helped him win Trump’s support is connected to right-wing extremists. SENT: 1,510 words, photos. An abridged version of 1,020 words is also available.

NATIONAL

GEORGE FLOYD-OFFICERS-CIVIL RIGHTS — The last two former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, go before a federal judge for sentencing. SENT: 690 words, photos. UPCOMING: Developing from 11 a.m. sentencing.

HEAT WAVE-NORTHWEST — Free transportation to cooling centers and garbage pickup well before sunrise were among the steps being taken in the Pacific Northwest as the region hit the peak of a multiday heatwave. SENT: 750 words, photos.

INFLATION-BODEGAS — The bacon, egg and cheese, a classic bodega breakfast sandwich that is a staple in many a New Yorker’s diet, is not as cheap as it used to be because of inflation. SENT: 310 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

CANADA-POPE — Pope Francis prayed for healing from the “terrible effects of colonization” as he led a pilgrimage to a Canadian lake that has been known to Native peoples for centuries as a sacred place of healing. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, video.

ARGENTINA-EVITA — Argentines have gathered to mourn iconic Argentine leader María Eva Duarte de Perón, 70 years after her death. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA US MILLEY — U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will attend a meeting of Indo-Pacific chiefs of defense in Australia, where key topics will be China’s escalating military growth and the need to maintain a free, open and peaceful Pacific. SENT: 470 words, photo.

AFGHANISTAN-AMNESTY — The lives of Afghan women and girls are being destroyed by a “suffocating” crackdown by the Taliban since they took power nearly a year ago, Amnesty International said in a report. SENT: 720 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower as traders prepared for a possible sharp interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 450 words, photos. With AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY — Australia’s rising inflation lifts risk of fourth rate hike.

HOW TO REACH US

