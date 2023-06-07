AP News Digest 3:55 am

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NEIGHBOR SHOOTING FLORIDA — A white woman who fatally shot her Black neighbor, a mother of four, has been arrested in Florida, authorities say.

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ESCAPING THE FLOOD — As shelling from Russia’s war on Ukraine echoed overhead, dozens of evacuees on an island in the Dnieper River scurried onto the tops of military trucks or into rafts to flee rising floodwaters caused by a dam breach upstream. The scrambled evacuation by boat and military truck from an island neighborhood off the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson downstream testified to the latest human chaos caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine. By Mstyslav Chernov. SENT: 640 words, photos, video. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Waters continue to swell in flooded southern Ukraine; WHEAT-UKRAINE DAM — Wheat prices jump following collapse of major dam.

TRUMP-CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS — Federal prosecutors are using a grand jury in Florida as part of their investigation into the possible mishandling of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach property, a person familiar with the matter said. By Eric Tucker. SENT: 410 words, photo.

ELECTION 2024-PENCE — Former Vice President Mike Pence is staking his presidential hopes on Iowa as he launches his campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Des Moines. It will make him the first vice president in modern history to take on the commander-in-chief under whom he served. By Jill Colvin and Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 990 words, photos.

RICHMOND SHOOTING — Seven people were shot, two fatally, when gunfire rang out outside a downtown theater in Richmond, Virginia, where a high school graduation ceremony had just ended, causing hundreds of attendees to flee in panic, weep and clutch their children, authorities and witnesses said. By Sarah Rankin and Denise Lavoie. SENT: 760 words, photos.

SCHOOLS-INCLUSION — As politicians and activists push for limits on discussions of race, gender and sexuality, some students say the measures targeting aspects of their identity have made them less welcome in American schools — the one place all kids are supposed to feel safe. By Annie Ma, Claudia Lauer and Adriana Gomez Licon. SENT: 1,900 words, photos, video.

JERUSALEM-ARMENIAN QUARTER CRISIS — A real estate deal in Jerusalem’s Old City, at the epicenter of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, has sent the historic Armenian community there into a panic as residents search for answers about the feared loss of their homes to a mysterious investor. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 1,240 words, photos.

MORE NEWS

CALIFORNIA-PRIDE-PROTESTS — Protesters brawl as California school district decides whether to recognize Pride Month. SENT: 390 words, photos.

GIULIANI-LAWSUIT-RESPONSE — Rudy Giuliani denies claims he coerced woman to have sex. SENT: 690 words, photo.

MEXICO-CALL CENTER KILLINGS — Eight young workers at drug cartel call center killed, bodies placed in bags. SENT: 780 words, photos.

DEAD RACCOON THREAT-CITY COUNCILOR — Racist message, dead raccoon left for Oregon mayor, Black city council member. SENT: 270 words.

NATIONALS-PELOSI — Former Speaker Pelosi throws out first pitch at Nationals’ Pride night. SENT: 270 words, photos.

CLIMBER BODY-MOUNT RAINIER — Body of 80-year-old missing Mount Rainier climber’s body found. SENT: 260 words.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

ELECTION 2024-CHRISTIE — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wasted no time going after Donald Trump while launching his presidential campaign, calling the former president and current Republican primary front-runner a “lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog” and arguing that he’s the only one who can stop him. SENT: 1,140 words, photos, video.

ELECTION 2024-BURGUM NORTH DAKOTA — Gov. Doug Burgum is set to announce his 2024 Republican campaign for president, adding his name to a long list of contenders hoping to dent Donald Trump’s early lead in the race. SENT: 580 words, photo.

DENVER MAYORAL ELECTION — Former Colorado state senator Mike Johnston claimed victory as opponent Kelly Brough conceded in a runoff election to become Denver’s next mayor. SENT: 500 words, photos.

NATIONAL

STUDENT LOAN PAYMENTS — After a payment pause that has lasted more than three years, more than 40 million student loan borrowers will be on the hook for payments starting in late August. By Education Writer Collin Binkley. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

AFGHAN-SOLDIER-ASYLUM — Many Afghans who have come to America seeking asylum are facing obstacles and it has immigration activists and others calling for the U.S. government to not abandon its allies. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

MICHIGAN GOVERNOR-KIDNAPPING PLOT — A man prosecutors describe as an anti-government extremist who backed a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer plans to change his plea from not guilty, court records show. SENT: 410 words, photos.

IMMIGRATION-MIGRANT FLIGHTS — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration said that three dozen migrants whom the state flew from the U.S. southern border to California on private planes all went willingly, disputing allegations by California officials that the individuals were coerced to travel under false pretenses. SENT: 950 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL

VENEZUELA-OPPOSITION-PRIMARY — Leaders of Venezuela’s fractured opposition are shaking voters’ hands and promising — yet again — that they will defeat President Nicolás Maduro at the ballot box. SENT: 850 words, photos.

CANADA WILDFIRES-EXPLAINER — Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. SENT: 820 words, photos.

INDIA-FLIGHT-DIVERTED — An Air India plane flying from New Delhi to San Francisco landed in Russia after it developed an engine problem, officials said. SENT: 220 words, photo.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

PARIS-ENERGY EFFICIENCY CONFERENCE — As 30 energy environment and trade ministers plus 50 CEOs assemble in Paris for the 8th international conference on energy efficiency, the International Energy Agency is urgently calling for greater investment in energy efficiency for factories, cars and appliances to meet international climate goals. SENT: 740 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

OECD-GLOBAL ECONOMY — The global economy must steer through a precarious recovery this year and next as inflation keeps dragging on household spending and higher interest rates weigh on growth, banks and markets. By Business Writer David McHugh. SENT: 660 words, photos.

CHINA-TRADE — China’s exports fell 7.5% from a year earlier in May and imports were down 4.5%, adding to signs an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls is slowing as global demand weakens under pressure from higher interest rates. By Business Writer Joe McDonald. SENT: 500 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed after a day of listless trading on Wall Street in the absence of market-moving data. By Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SPORTS

SAUDI-TOURS — The PGA Tour abruptly dropped its expensive fight with Saudi Arabia’s LIV Golf venture and instead announced a stunning merger that creates a global operation featuring the world’s top players backed by the Saudis’ massive wealth. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,330 words, photos. With SAUDI-TOURS-EXPLAINER; SAUDI TOURS-PLAYER REACTION.

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

OBIT-FRANÇOISE GILOT — Françoise Gilot, a prolific and acclaimed painter who produced art for well more than a half-century but was nonetheless more famous for her turbulent relationship with Pablo Picasso — and for leaving him — died in New York City, where she had lived for decades. She was 101. By National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. SENT: 920 words, photos.

MOROCCO-FILM DIRECTOR — In her latest film, “The Blue Caftan,” Moroccan director Maryam Touzani delicately weaves overlapping tales, both traditional and largely taboo in her country and its region. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

