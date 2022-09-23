Mother settles lawsuit over Texas arrest captured on video

Jump to content

Via AP news wire
Saturday 24 September 2022 00:06
A Texas city has settled a federal civil rights lawsuit filed by a Black mother after she and her daughter were wrestled to the ground and arrested by a white police officer following a dispute with a neighbor.

Jacqueline Craig and one of her daughters were wrestled to the ground and had a stun gun pointed at them by Fort Worth officer William Martin in December 2016. Another of Craig’s daughters, who filmed the incident on her cellphone, was also arrested.

Charges against all three were later dropped. Martin served a 10-day suspension for violating departmental policies.

The city agreed to settle the lawsuit for $150,000, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Friday. The settlement is pending City Council approval.

As part of the settlement, the city admits no other fault and there are no other requirements, a Fort Worth spokesperson said.

Craig has alleged the neighbor grabbed and choked her young son after seeing him litter. Craig and the neighbor both called police.

Video of the arrests, which was posted on Facebook and viewed more than a million times, raised accusations of racism.

Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens told the newspaper she was glad the lawsuit was settled.

“This put a big weight on her. It put a big weight on the city, and I hope the settlement is enough for everyone to feel refreshed and ready to move forward,” Bivens said.

