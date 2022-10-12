Jump to content

Ex-NBA player Ben Gordon charged with assaulting son, police

Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly punching his son at a New York airport

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 12 October 2022 20:24
Former NBA player Ben Gordon is facing assault charges for allegedly punching his son at a New York airport.

The alleged assault occurred Monday evening at LaGuardia Airport. According to the Queens district attorney’s office, witnesses including an American Airlines employee saw Gordon yell at his son and punch him several times in the face after the boy dropped a book on the ground.

Gordon later confirmed to police that it was his son. Gordon also allegedly assaulted officers as they attempted to handcuff him and put him in a patrol car.

At an arraignment Tuesday night, Gordon was charged with offenses including assault, resisting arrest, contempt and child endangerment. He was ordered to return to court Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, Gordon's son has an order of protection against him dating from 2018 that forbids Gordon from “committing physical abuse, harassment, or the interference with personal liberty,” and prohibits him from removing the boy from Illinois.

A message was left Wednesday with an attorney representing Gordon.

The 39-year-old, who played collegiately at the University of Connecticut, was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2004 and played 11 seasons in the NBA with Chicago, Detroit, Charlotte and Orlando, most recently in the 2014-15 season with the Magic.

