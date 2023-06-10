Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

AP's Global Week in Pictures: June 3 - June 9

Via AP news wire
Saturday 10 June 2023 05:04

AP's Global Week in Pictures: June 3 - June 9

Show all 18

June 3 - June 9, 2023

From a flood affected woman being evacuated following the collapse of the walls of the Kakhovka dam from Kherson in Ukraine, to Canadian wildfires causing a hazy New York City skyline, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

Recommended

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in